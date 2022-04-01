All goals and rewards for Mini Seasons in MLB The Show 22

Like every Diamond Dynasty mode that’s come before it, MLB The Show 22’s new Mini Seasons mode features specific goals players can achieve for packs, XP, and Stubs. Though, the mode does contain 28 games per season, so those interested in playing can certainly expect these rewards to be top-tier. From winning championships to earning strikeouts with specific types of pitches, here’s everything you’ll be aspiring to do in Mini Seasons.

In total, Mini Seasons will have 12 goals during the game’s first month on store shelves. Any goals that are not repeatable (as shown below) will be rotated out for new ones. Most of the current ones listed will grant players at least one pack, along with thousands of XP and Stubs, but there is one mystery goal that is said to only gift a Mystery Choice Pack. It isn’t clear what this goal may be, though, expect this page to be updated once it’s revealed publicly. Meanwhile, you can find all of the current goals and their rewards below.

Goal name Goal description Rewards The Birth of a Dynasty Win your first Mini Seasons Championship (can only be completed once) • 89 overall Evan Longoria We are the Champions! Win the Mini Seasons Championship. (repeatable) • Championship Bundle (15 The Show Packs and a Ballin’ is a Habit Packs)

• 10,000 Stubs

• 5,000 XP

• One Championship Banner The World is Watching Win the semi-finals to reach the Mini Seasons Championship. (repeatable) • Mini Seasons Team Icons

• 2,000 Stubs

• 4,000 XP Playoff Bound Finish the regular season as a top four team to make the playoffs. (repeatable) • Prospect Choice Pack

• 1,000 Stubs

• 4,000 XP Hit Party In a single season, tally 20 hits. (complete once per season)



Expires May 2nd, 12 PM PST • The Show Pack

• 1,500 XP Not Small In a single season, hit 10 home runs with All-Star Series players. (complete once per season) • Prospect Choice Pack

• 3,000 XP Rack ‘Em Up In a single season, strike out 60 batters with Flashback or Legend players. (complete once per season)



Expires May 2nd, 12 PM PST • Five The Show Packs

• 3,000 XP Notice Me Senpai, Notice Me In a single season, beat at least five different teams.

(complete once per season)



Expires May 2nd, 12 PM PST • 2,000 Stubs

• 3,000 XP Better Than Most Finish the regular season in at least second place. (complete once per season)



Expires May 2nd, 12 PM PST • The Show Pack

• 2,000 Stubs

• 4,000 XP Bonus: No More Sleep Walking In a single season, win 20 games while playing on All-Star difficulty or higher.

(complete once per season)



Expires May 2nd, 12 PM PST • Ballin’ is a Habit Pack

• 2,500 Stubs

• 3,000 XP Bonus: Feeling a Little Extra In a single season, tally 35 extra base hits while playing on Hall of Fame difficulty or higher.

(complete once per season)



Expires May 2nd, 12 PM PST • Ballin is a Habit Pack

• 2,500 Stubs

• 3,000 XP Mystery Mission Hint: Are you even trying?



Expires May 2nd, 12 PM PST • Mystery Choice Pack

