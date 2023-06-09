MLB The Show 23: June Topps Now Program Guide

The calendar turns to June, and as the summer months begin to take shape, the content on MLB The Show 23 is also heating up. Getting deeper into the season means higher base OVRs. We’re here to give you a full breakdown of the entire reward list for the June Topps Now reward cards that celebrate outstanding moments in the real MLB season during the month of June. This guide will be updated every week until all four drops have been released.

June Topps Now reward path

2 points : June Topps Now Flashback Pack (1 of 4)

: June Topps Now Flashback Pack (1 of 4) 4 points :1000 Stubs

:1000 Stubs 6 points : 92 OVR Topps Now Series Andruw Monasterio & 1000 XP

: 92 OVR Topps Now Series Andruw Monasterio & 1000 XP 8 points : 92 OVR Topps Now Series A.J. Smith-Shawver

: 92 OVR Topps Now Series A.J. Smith-Shawver 10 points : 93 OVR Topps Now Series Blake Perkins

: 93 OVR Topps Now Series Blake Perkins 12 points : 93 OVR Topps Now Series Jake Burger & 1000 XP

: 93 OVR Topps Now Series Jake Burger & 1000 XP 14 points : 94 OVR Topps Now Series Grant Anderson

: 94 OVR Topps Now Series Grant Anderson 16 points : 94 OVR Topps Now Series Corbin Carroll

: 94 OVR Topps Now Series Corbin Carroll 18 points : 95 OVR Topps Now Series Reese Olson & 1000 XP

: 95 OVR Topps Now Series Reese Olson & 1000 XP 20 points: 10-pack Kaiju takeover pack bundle

June Topps Now points breakdown

This month starts with fewer cards than the previous months, but the same principles apply, you do the moments to collect the cards, then grind those cards in-game until you have enough PXP points to get even more cards. Because there are fewer cards than normal, we recommend playing 9-inning games either online or against the CPU, depending on how you feel. You need 1000 PXP total with each set of weekly cards, and you also need 250 PXP with each of the Topps Now Flashbacks in order to finish the program.

At the end of the month, all the cards you’ve collected can be turned in for bonus points in the June Monthly Awards Program. New this month are the Kaiju Takeover packs, which feature boosted odds to get a Kaiju Series player.