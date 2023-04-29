MLB The Show 23: Mexico City Series Program Guide

It’s easy to forget that even though baseball has a history as the Great American Pastime, it’s actually a very healthy global game. And MLB is set to host a neutral site game in Mexico City, Mexico, on April 29 and 30 between the San Diego.

That’s what MLB The Show 23 is hoping to celebrate with the Mexico City Series program. This program celebrates the Mexican World Baseball Classic team. Let’s dive into the rewards and explain how to get them all.

Mexico City Series event reward list

5 points: The Show Pack

10 points: 92 OVR Mexico Capitan Series Alejandro Kirk

15 points: 500 Stubs

20 points: 92 OVR Mexico Capitan Series Andres Munoz

25 points: The Show Pack

30 points: 86 OVR WBC Series Gerardo Reyes

35 points: 500 Stubs

40 points: 87 OVR WBC Series Javier Assad

45 points: The Show Pack

50 points: 87 OVR WBC Series Jarren Duran & and 2500 XP

55 points: The Show Pack

60 points: 88 OVR WBC Series Alan Trejo

65 points: The Show Pack

70 points: 88 OVR WBC Series Luis Cessa

75 points: 500 Stubs

80 points: 90 OVR WBC Series Austin Barnes

85 points: Ballin is a Habit pack

90 points: 90 OVR WBC Series Alek Thomas

95 points: 500 Stubs

100 points: 91 OVR WBC Series Jose Urquidy

105 points : Ballin is a Habit pack

110 points: 91 OVR WBC Series Giovanny Gallegos

115 points: 1500 Stubs

120 points: 94 OVR WBC Series Issac Paredes

125 points: Ballin is a Habit pack

130 points: 92 OVR Mexico City Series Tyler Rogers

135 points: 1500 Stubs

140 points: 93 OVR Mexico City Series Nick Martinez and 2500 XP

145 points: Five the Show Pack Bundle

150 points: 94 OVR Mexico City Series Michael Conforto

155 points: Around the World pack

160 points: 94 OVR Mexico City Series Trent Grisham and 5000 XP

Mexico City Capitan Breakdown

Captains are a brand new addition to MLB The Show 23, and they provide powerful abilities that can help lower OVR cards continue to shine by giving them stat boosts to help them compete in any situation. Here’s a breakdown of both of the captains.

Alejandro Kirk

Screenshot by Gamepur

Andres Munoz

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to complete the Mexico City Series Program quickly

While this program looks daunting, there’s an easy way out. You need to farm 2500 PXP; each time you do that, you will gain 5 points. Like most programs, you’ll want to start with Moments. There are 16 moments in this program, each worth three points, for a total of 48 points. This will allow you to collect several players from the program; each of their missions nets four points; if you do all 15 PXP missions, that’s 60 points. To round out the program, you need to finish a conquest map worth 30 points. If you fancy playing Showdown instead of grinding PXP, you can also play a Showdown worth 25 points.

While most players will play this naturally and finish it in no time, it is worth pointing out that this program, like all the World Baseball Classic content will expire at the end of 2023 due to licensing.