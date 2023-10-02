Monster Hunter Now – All Events For October 2023

Monster Hunter Now gives you the chance to explore your local neighborhood and track down some of the most dangerous monsters that have appeared throughout the Monster Hunter franchise. Alongside your daily hunts, there are going to be multiple events happening throughout October 2023 that you can participate in by yourself or with your friends.

You can keep track of a handful of events while playing Monster Hunter Now. This guide covers every event happening in the mobile game during October 2023.

Every October 2023 Event in Monster Hunter Now

It’s important to note that Monster Hunter Now is a newer game from Niantic, and because it’s new, there are not too many events to check out throughout October 2023. We have three big ones: Tobi-Kadachi Weekend, Rathian & Pink Rathian Week, and Halloween Pumpkin Hunt.

Tobi-Kadachi Weekend in Monster Hunter Now

The first event of the month will be a weekend full of increased opportunities to hunt Tobi-Kadachi in Monster Hunter Now. There will be three opportunities to encounter Tobi-Kadachi in the Swamp and Forest Habitats.

October 6, 2023: From 5 PM to 8 PM

October 7, 2023: From 1 PM to 4 PM

October 8, 2023: From 1 PM to 4 PM

Rathian & Pink Rathian Week in Monster Hunter Now

Rathian will be spawning in Monster Hunter Now, and this is the first time Pink Rathian will spawn in the game. However, you will need to have completed Chapter 9 in Monster Hunter Now to track down a Pink Rathian, and they’re going to be appearing in Forest Habitats. Like Tobi-Kadachi, they will appear at distinct times during the event. The event will occur from October 9, 2023, at 12 AM to October 13, 2023, at 4:59 PM in your local time zone.

October 13, 2023: 5 PM to 8 PM

October 14, 2023: 1 PM to 4 PM

October 15, 2023: 1 PM to 4 PM

Halloween Pumpkin Hunt in Monster Hunter Now

The final event for October 2023 is the Halloween Pumpkin Hunt taking place in Monster Hunter Now. There will be Halloween-themed equipment for players to craft, and Kulu-Ya-Ku will uniquely appear throughout the event. That’s all we know about the Halloween Pumpkin Hunt right now, but we can expect additional information as we get closer to the end of October. This event will take place from October 25, 2023, until October 31, 2023, closing out the month in Monster Hunter Now.