Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak roadmap – rare species, subspecies, and more monsters

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak comes to Nintendo Switch and PC on Thursday, June 30. The expansion adds new locales, Master Rank-level hunts, unique monsters, and more — and it’s not stopping there. Capcom has released the Sunbreak roadmap, teasing even more content coming to the game over the next few months.

Image via Capcom

August 2022 – Free Title Update 1

There will be a bit of a break between the Sunbreak release date and this first title update, which will start to release in August. The roadmap promises more “rare species monsters, special species monsters, [and a] new locale.” We already know what two of the monsters are: Seething Bazelgeuse and Lucent Nargacuga. The former is a much hotter version of the standard Bazelgeuse, capable of even deadlier fire and bomb attacks. The latter is a metallic variant of the Nargacuga, so you’ll need a super sharp weapon to cut through its hide. As for the new locale, the Forlorn Arena from Monster Hunter Generations is making a return. If it functions the same in Sunbreak, then it will provide a straightforward battlefield for you to take on some of the game’s tougher monsters.

Related: How to complete the Serpent Goddess of Thunder quest in Monster Hunter Rise

Fall 2022 – Free Title Update 2

Sometime after August, we’ll get the second free title update. While no specific names were dropped, this update will bring “rare species monsters, subspecies monsters, [and] power-up monsters.” The subspecies monsters should be especially interesting, as these tend to be quite different from their regular forms. For example, Monster Hunter World’s Nightshade Paolumu gives the bat-like creature a darker color scheme and a breath attack that can induce sleep.

Winter 2022 – Free Title Update 3

The third title update will arrive in winter. This content has the vaguest description, promising more of the “special species monsters [and] powered-up monsters” included in the previous updates. Still, it’ll be good to have even more variants to fight.

2023 – Free Title Updates

The last item on the roadmap isn’t so much a list of content as it is a promise of even more stuff. After the three title updates coming in 2022, Capcom will continue to release Sunbreak content next year.

While you wait for all of this new content, make sure you’ve brushed up on some essential tips for having a successful hunt and gotten a handle on all the new Skill Swap abilities that come alongside the release of Sunbreak.