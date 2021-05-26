Monster Hunter Rise Version 3.0 May title update – release date, contents, and more

Monster Hunter Rise Version 3.0 is on the way, and the new title update will be introduced some big new monsters for players to go head-to-head with when out hunting. In this article, we will tell you all about what is coming to the game in the May title update, and when it will be releasing.

Release date

Monster Hunter Rise Version 3.0 will release on May 27 and will be available to download on that day.

Contents

There is a lot of new content on the way with the May Title Update. Crimson Glow Valstrax, a flying Elder Dragon, will be added to the game, along with Apex Zinogre, who is covered in golden lightning and will appear in both Rampage and standard quests. There will be new standard quests for Apex monsters and even a new ending with a surprise twist when Ibushi and Narwa come together.

On top of that, that following changes will be coming to the game: