Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin – where to find Unique Mushroom, Mixed Honey, and King Truffle – Hakolo Commodities Quest

For the Hakolo Commodities quest in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, players will need to track down some very specific item, and find 10 points worth of Mahana Commodity. This sounds a little confusing, but all you need to do is find the items, and each item has a corresponding points value.

The good news is, you don’t need to find any particular combination of them, all you need to do is hit 10 points in total. The items you need to find, and the points values, are as follows:

Unique Mushroom – 1 point

Mixed Honey – 2 points

King Truffle – 5 points

The good news is that these items can all be found pretty close to Mahana Village. If you leave the village and turn left, then hug the cliff face and move up a hidden path between two large outcroppings of rock on either side, you will venture up a trail.

On this trail, you will find Unique Mushrooms and Mixed Honey. Most importantly, you will find a rare monster cave at the top of the trail, which you can spot thanks to the golden rocks outside it. Inside the rare cave, you should be able to find King Truffle, if you need it to hit the maximum points value required for the quest.

When you have a total of 10 points of items collected, simply make your wave back to the village, and hand in the quest at the quest board.