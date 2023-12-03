Monster List & Areas to Scout Them in Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince

Gotta scout them all. This monster list shows where you can get every monster in DQM: The Dark Prince.

From the first cutscene, DQM: The Dark Prince makes it clear that the only way to beat monsters is with monsters. And thus, your quest to scout every single being that walks or flies by you begins.

Though synthesizing monsters will likely get you the best monsters, you’ll first need to scout the required parents to birth the desired child. In other words, if you want a Hunter Mech, one of the game’s best early monsters, you’ll first need to get a slime and a material monster. Finding a specific monster to create the fusion you want isn’t always easy. In this guide, I’ll list all monsters in Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince and where you can scout them.

Plains Monster List in DQM: The Dark Prince

Monster AppearanceMonster NameRankParents
AntguzzlerGFat Rat + Airbagon
BantamweightGStark Raven + Bludgerigar
BunicornGFat Rat + Nardragon
CapsichumGAny nature + any material
DrackyGGremlin + Bludgerigar
DragonthornGAny dragon + Any nature
FeralballGAny beast + Any nature
Khalamari KidGAny nature + Any smile
KillerpillarGAny nature + Any dragon
KomodoGAny dragon + Any beast
Mischievous MoleGAny beast + Any material
SlimeGN/A
Stump ChumpGAny undead + Any nature
VegandragoraGDamselfly + Frightbulb
Wing SlimeGAny slime + Any dragon
WoebergineGOrnery Onion + Fright Bulb

Circle of Conquest Monster List in DQM: The Dark Prince

Monster AppearanceMonster NameRankParents
AntguzzlerGFat Rat + Airbagon
Bubble SlimeGSlime Shroom + Killer Gila
DamselflyGDragonthorn + Picksy
FeralballGAny beast + Any nature
FunghoulGStump Chump + Slimeshroom
GhostGSoft Serve Spook + Sham Hatwitch
LipsGDrohl Drone + Toady
Leery LoutGAny demon + Any material
Lumbering LizardEDragonthorn + Drag Racer
LunatickGAny demon + Any nature
Mad MolluskGKillerpillar + Lips
PutrefidoGAny undead + Any beast
SkeletonGFirespirit + Leery Lout
Wing SlimeGAny slime + Any dragon
WoebergineGOrnery Onion + Fright Bulb

Circle of Temper Monster List in DQM: The Dark Prince

Monster AppearanceMonster NameRankParents
AirbagonGKiller Gila + Toady
Bongo DongoFAny material + Any dragon
CyclownFAny nature + Any demon
DrackyGGremlin + Bludgerigar
FirespiritGAny undead + Any dragon
Foo DogFAny material + Any beast
Heal SlimeGWing Slime + Lunatick
LamplingGSpitnik Wax + Murderer
LunatickGAny demon + Any nature
Mischievous MoleGAny beast + Any material
ShadowFHellbound Horror + Spitnik
She SlimeFSlime + Firespirit
Stark RavenGAny nature + Any undead
ToadyGKhalamari Kid +Bunicorn
LamplingGSpitnik + Wax Murderer
BlinksterGWinky + Ghost
Vampire CatFAny beast + Any dragon

Circle of Indulgence Monster List in DQM: The Dark Prince

Monster AppearanceMonster NameRankParents
BagwormFAny nature + Any beast
BunicornGFat Rat + Nardragon
CapsichumGAny nature + Any material
DrackyGGremlin + Bludgerigar
FeralballGAny beast + Any nature
Fromage FrayGSacksquatch + Ghost
GhostGSoft Serve Spook + Sham Hatwitch
Goonache GoodieGShell Slime + Fromage Fray
Iron MaidenESuccubat + Pocus Puppet
JailcatECandy Cat + Cannonbrawler
KomodoGAny dragon + Any beast
Leery LoutGAny demon + Any material
PutrefidoGAny undead + Any beast
MouseflapGFat Rat + Wing Slime
She SlimeFSlime + Firespirit
SnowmanglerFAny slime + Any undead
Soft Serve SpookGAny undead + Any slime
BlinksterEWinky + Ghost
Odd CobFAny Nature + Any Undead
CanniboxFBag o’ Laughs + Eggsoskelton
GremlinGAny demon + Any dragon
MouseflapEFat Rat + Wing Slime
Croc-a-Bugle-DooFBongo Drongo + Briny Bronco

Circle of Caprice Monster List in DQM: The Dark Prince

Monster AppearanceMonster NameRankParents
Briny BroncoFAny dragon + Any nature
BunicornGFat Rat + Nardragon
CauldragonEJargon + Killer Gila
DamselflyGDragonthorn + Picksy
DisfigurineFString Fella + Dragonthorn
DrackyGGremlin + Bludgerigar
See UrchinFLunatick + Khalamari Kid
FunghoulGStump Chump + Slimeshroom
GarudaFPteranodon + Bullfinch
Great SabrecubGAny beast + Any slime
Khalamari KidGAny nature + Any slime
LipsGDrohl Drone + Toady
Leafy LarrikinFMonolog + Capsichum
LunatickGAny demon + Any nature
Scallop SlimeGAny slime + Any material
ShadowFHellbound + Horror Spitnik
Sham HatwitchGAny beast + Any dragon
SlimeGN/A
Snail SlimeFShell Slime + Mad Mollusk

Circle of Fortitude Monster List in DQM: The Dark Prince

Monster AppearanceMonster NameRankParents
AirbagonGKiller Gila + Toady
Armoured WartoiseFAny dragon + Any material
CannonbrawlerFAny demon + Any material
CumaulusGAny material + Any nature
CyclownFAny nature + Any demon
DrackyGGremlin + Bludgerigar
FeralballGAny beast + Any nature
EggsoskeletonGAny beast + Any material
HarmourGTBA
Hellbound HorrorFAny undead + Any demon
Mecha-mynahGAny material + Any dragon
Restless ArmourFSlime Knight + Bambooligan
SacksquatchGAny material + Any undead
ShadowFHellbound Horror + Spitnik
SkipperGWinky + Pan Piper
Slime KnightFSlime Stack + Leery Lout
Slime StackFAny slime + Any material

This guide is a work in progress. I’ll update the monster list with the monsters I encounter as I progress through the game.

