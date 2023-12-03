Monster List & Areas to Scout Them in Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince

From the first cutscene, DQM: The Dark Prince makes it clear that the only way to beat monsters is with monsters. And thus, your quest to scout every single being that walks or flies by you begins.

Though synthesizing monsters will likely get you the best monsters, you’ll first need to scout the required parents to birth the desired child. In other words, if you want a Hunter Mech, one of the game’s best early monsters, you’ll first need to get a slime and a material monster. Finding a specific monster to create the fusion you want isn’t always easy. In this guide, I’ll list all monsters in Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince and where you can scout them.

Plains Monster List in DQM: The Dark Prince

Monster Appearance Monster Name Rank Parents Antguzzler G Fat Rat + Airbagon Bantamweight G Stark Raven + Bludgerigar Bunicorn G Fat Rat + Nardragon Capsichum G Any nature + any material Dracky G Gremlin + Bludgerigar Dragonthorn G Any dragon + Any nature Feralball G Any beast + Any nature Khalamari Kid G Any nature + Any smile Killerpillar G Any nature + Any dragon Komodo G Any dragon + Any beast Mischievous Mole G Any beast + Any material Slime G N/A Stump Chump G Any undead + Any nature Vegandragora G Damselfly + Frightbulb Wing Slime G Any slime + Any dragon Woebergine G Ornery Onion + Fright Bulb

Circle of Conquest Monster List in DQM: The Dark Prince

Monster Appearance Monster Name Rank Parents Antguzzler G Fat Rat + Airbagon Bubble Slime G Slime Shroom + Killer Gila Damselfly G Dragonthorn + Picksy Feralball G Any beast + Any nature Funghoul G Stump Chump + Slimeshroom Ghost G Soft Serve Spook + Sham Hatwitch Lips G Drohl Drone + Toady Leery Lout G Any demon + Any material Lumbering Lizard E Dragonthorn + Drag Racer Lunatick G Any demon + Any nature Mad Mollusk G Killerpillar + Lips Putrefido G Any undead + Any beast Skeleton G Firespirit + Leery Lout Wing Slime G Any slime + Any dragon Woebergine G Ornery Onion + Fright Bulb

Circle of Temper Monster List in DQM: The Dark Prince

Monster Appearance Monster Name Rank Parents Airbagon G Killer Gila + Toady Bongo Dongo F Any material + Any dragon Cyclown F Any nature + Any demon Dracky G Gremlin + Bludgerigar Firespirit G Any undead + Any dragon Foo Dog F Any material + Any beast Heal Slime G Wing Slime + Lunatick Lampling G Spitnik Wax + Murderer Lunatick G Any demon + Any nature Mischievous Mole G Any beast + Any material Shadow F Hellbound Horror + Spitnik She Slime F Slime + Firespirit Stark Raven G Any nature + Any undead Toady G Khalamari Kid +Bunicorn Lampling G Spitnik + Wax Murderer Blinkster G Winky + Ghost Vampire Cat F Any beast + Any dragon

Circle of Indulgence Monster List in DQM: The Dark Prince

Monster Appearance Monster Name Rank Parents Bagworm F Any nature + Any beast Bunicorn G Fat Rat + Nardragon Capsichum G Any nature + Any material Dracky G Gremlin + Bludgerigar Feralball G Any beast + Any nature Fromage Fray G Sacksquatch + Ghost Ghost G Soft Serve Spook + Sham Hatwitch Goonache Goodie G Shell Slime + Fromage Fray Iron Maiden E Succubat + Pocus Puppet Jailcat E Candy Cat + Cannonbrawler Komodo G Any dragon + Any beast Leery Lout G Any demon + Any material Putrefido G Any undead + Any beast Mouseflap G Fat Rat + Wing Slime She Slime F Slime + Firespirit Snowmangler F Any slime + Any undead Soft Serve Spook G Any undead + Any slime Blinkster E Winky + Ghost Odd Cob F Any Nature + Any Undead Cannibox F Bag o’ Laughs + Eggsoskelton Gremlin G Any demon + Any dragon Mouseflap E Fat Rat + Wing Slime Croc-a-Bugle-Doo F Bongo Drongo + Briny Bronco

Circle of Caprice Monster List in DQM: The Dark Prince

Monster Appearance Monster Name Rank Parents Briny Bronco F Any dragon + Any nature Bunicorn G Fat Rat + Nardragon Cauldragon E Jargon + Killer Gila Damselfly G Dragonthorn + Picksy Disfigurine F String Fella + Dragonthorn Dracky G Gremlin + Bludgerigar See Urchin F Lunatick + Khalamari Kid Funghoul G Stump Chump + Slimeshroom Garuda F Pteranodon + Bullfinch Great Sabrecub G Any beast + Any slime Khalamari Kid G Any nature + Any slime Lips G Drohl Drone + Toady Leafy Larrikin F Monolog + Capsichum Lunatick G Any demon + Any nature Scallop Slime G Any slime + Any material Shadow F Hellbound + Horror Spitnik Sham Hatwitch G Any beast + Any dragon Slime G N/A Snail Slime F Shell Slime + Mad Mollusk

Circle of Fortitude Monster List in DQM: The Dark Prince

Monster Appearance Monster Name Rank Parents Airbagon G Killer Gila + Toady Armoured Wartoise F Any dragon + Any material Cannonbrawler F Any demon + Any material Cumaulus G Any material + Any nature Cyclown F Any nature + Any demon Dracky G Gremlin + Bludgerigar Feralball G Any beast + Any nature Eggsoskeleton G Any beast + Any material Harmour G TBA Hellbound Horror F Any undead + Any demon Mecha-mynah G Any material + Any dragon Restless Armour F Slime Knight + Bambooligan Sacksquatch G Any material + Any undead Shadow F Hellbound Horror + Spitnik Skipper G Winky + Pan Piper Slime Knight F Slime Stack + Leery Lout Slime Stack F Any slime + Any material

