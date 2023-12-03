Monster List & Areas to Scout Them in Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince
Gotta scout them all. This monster list shows where you can get every monster in DQM: The Dark Prince.
From the first cutscene, DQM: The Dark Prince makes it clear that the only way to beat monsters is with monsters. And thus, your quest to scout every single being that walks or flies by you begins.
Though synthesizing monsters will likely get you the best monsters, you’ll first need to scout the required parents to birth the desired child. In other words, if you want a Hunter Mech, one of the game’s best early monsters, you’ll first need to get a slime and a material monster. Finding a specific monster to create the fusion you want isn’t always easy. In this guide, I’ll list all monsters in Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince and where you can scout them.
- Plains Monster List in DQM: The Dark Prince
- Circle of Conquest Monster List in DQM: The Dark Prince
- Circle of Temper Monster List in DQM: The Dark Prince
- Circle of Indulgence Monster List in DQM: The Dark Prince
- Circle of Caprice Monster List in DQM: The Dark Prince
- Circle of Fortitude Monster List in DQM: The Dark Prince
Plains Monster List in DQM: The Dark Prince
|Monster Appearance
|Monster Name
|Rank
|Parents
|Antguzzler
|G
|Fat Rat + Airbagon
|Bantamweight
|G
|Stark Raven + Bludgerigar
|Bunicorn
|G
|Fat Rat + Nardragon
|Capsichum
|G
|Any nature + any material
|Dracky
|G
|Gremlin + Bludgerigar
|Dragonthorn
|G
|Any dragon + Any nature
|Feralball
|G
|Any beast + Any nature
|Khalamari Kid
|G
|Any nature + Any smile
|Killerpillar
|G
|Any nature + Any dragon
|Komodo
|G
|Any dragon + Any beast
|Mischievous Mole
|G
|Any beast + Any material
|Slime
|G
|N/A
|Stump Chump
|G
|Any undead + Any nature
|Vegandragora
|G
|Damselfly + Frightbulb
|Wing Slime
|G
|Any slime + Any dragon
|Woebergine
|G
|Ornery Onion + Fright Bulb
Circle of Conquest Monster List in DQM: The Dark Prince
|Monster Appearance
|Monster Name
|Rank
|Parents
|Antguzzler
|G
|Fat Rat + Airbagon
|Bubble Slime
|G
|Slime Shroom + Killer Gila
|Damselfly
|G
|Dragonthorn + Picksy
|Feralball
|G
|Any beast + Any nature
|Funghoul
|G
|Stump Chump + Slimeshroom
|Ghost
|G
|Soft Serve Spook + Sham Hatwitch
|Lips
|G
|Drohl Drone + Toady
|Leery Lout
|G
|Any demon + Any material
|Lumbering Lizard
|E
|Dragonthorn + Drag Racer
|Lunatick
|G
|Any demon + Any nature
|Mad Mollusk
|G
|Killerpillar + Lips
|Putrefido
|G
|Any undead + Any beast
|Skeleton
|G
|Firespirit + Leery Lout
|Wing Slime
|G
|Any slime + Any dragon
|Woebergine
|G
|Ornery Onion + Fright Bulb
Circle of Temper Monster List in DQM: The Dark Prince
|Monster Appearance
|Monster Name
|Rank
|Parents
|Airbagon
|G
|Killer Gila + Toady
|Bongo Dongo
|F
|Any material + Any dragon
|Cyclown
|F
|Any nature + Any demon
|Dracky
|G
|Gremlin + Bludgerigar
|Firespirit
|G
|Any undead + Any dragon
|Foo Dog
|F
|Any material + Any beast
|Heal Slime
|G
|Wing Slime + Lunatick
|Lampling
|G
|Spitnik Wax + Murderer
|Lunatick
|G
|Any demon + Any nature
|Mischievous Mole
|G
|Any beast + Any material
|Shadow
|F
|Hellbound Horror + Spitnik
|She Slime
|F
|Slime + Firespirit
|Stark Raven
|G
|Any nature + Any undead
|Toady
|G
|Khalamari Kid +Bunicorn
|Lampling
|G
|Spitnik + Wax Murderer
|Blinkster
|G
|Winky + Ghost
|Vampire Cat
|F
|Any beast + Any dragon
Circle of Indulgence Monster List in DQM: The Dark Prince
|Monster Appearance
|Monster Name
|Rank
|Parents
|Bagworm
|F
|Any nature + Any beast
|Bunicorn
|G
|Fat Rat + Nardragon
|Capsichum
|G
|Any nature + Any material
|Dracky
|G
|Gremlin + Bludgerigar
|Feralball
|G
|Any beast + Any nature
|Fromage Fray
|G
|Sacksquatch + Ghost
|Ghost
|G
|Soft Serve Spook + Sham Hatwitch
|Goonache Goodie
|G
|Shell Slime + Fromage Fray
|Iron Maiden
|E
|Succubat + Pocus Puppet
|Jailcat
|E
|Candy Cat + Cannonbrawler
|Komodo
|G
|Any dragon + Any beast
|Leery Lout
|G
|Any demon + Any material
|Putrefido
|G
|Any undead + Any beast
|Mouseflap
|G
|Fat Rat + Wing Slime
|She Slime
|F
|Slime + Firespirit
|Snowmangler
|F
|Any slime + Any undead
|Soft Serve Spook
|G
|Any undead + Any slime
|Blinkster
|E
|Winky + Ghost
|Odd Cob
|F
|Any Nature + Any Undead
|Cannibox
|F
|Bag o’ Laughs + Eggsoskelton
|Gremlin
|G
|Any demon + Any dragon
|Mouseflap
|E
|Fat Rat + Wing Slime
|Croc-a-Bugle-Doo
|F
|Bongo Drongo + Briny Bronco
Circle of Caprice Monster List in DQM: The Dark Prince
|Monster Appearance
|Monster Name
|Rank
|Parents
|Briny Bronco
|F
|Any dragon + Any nature
|Bunicorn
|G
|Fat Rat + Nardragon
|Cauldragon
|E
|Jargon + Killer Gila
|Damselfly
|G
|Dragonthorn + Picksy
|Disfigurine
|F
|String Fella + Dragonthorn
|Dracky
|G
|Gremlin + Bludgerigar
|See Urchin
|F
|Lunatick + Khalamari Kid
|Funghoul
|G
|Stump Chump + Slimeshroom
|Garuda
|F
|Pteranodon + Bullfinch
|Great Sabrecub
|G
|Any beast + Any slime
|Khalamari Kid
|G
|Any nature + Any slime
|Lips
|G
|Drohl Drone + Toady
|Leafy Larrikin
|F
|Monolog + Capsichum
|Lunatick
|G
|Any demon + Any nature
|Scallop Slime
|G
|Any slime + Any material
|Shadow
|F
|Hellbound + Horror Spitnik
|Sham Hatwitch
|G
|Any beast + Any dragon
|Slime
|G
|N/A
|Snail Slime
|F
|Shell Slime + Mad Mollusk
Circle of Fortitude Monster List in DQM: The Dark Prince
|Monster Appearance
|Monster Name
|Rank
|Parents
|Airbagon
|G
|Killer Gila + Toady
|Armoured Wartoise
|F
|Any dragon + Any material
|Cannonbrawler
|F
|Any demon + Any material
|Cumaulus
|G
|Any material + Any nature
|Cyclown
|F
|Any nature + Any demon
|Dracky
|G
|Gremlin + Bludgerigar
|Feralball
|G
|Any beast + Any nature
|Eggsoskeleton
|G
|Any beast + Any material
|Harmour
|G
|TBA
|Hellbound Horror
|F
|Any undead + Any demon
|Mecha-mynah
|G
|Any material + Any dragon
|Restless Armour
|F
|Slime Knight + Bambooligan
|Sacksquatch
|G
|Any material + Any undead
|Shadow
|F
|Hellbound Horror + Spitnik
|Skipper
|G
|Winky + Pan Piper
|Slime Knight
|F
|Slime Stack + Leery Lout
|Slime Stack
|F
|Any slime + Any material
This guide is a work in progress. I’ll update the monster list with the monsters I encounter as I progress through the game.