All Starters in Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince & How to Get Them

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince spices things up by throwing a game-changing quiz after thirty minutes of cutscenes. Your starter monster won’t be handpicked by you; instead, it’ll be chosen based on your quiz responses.

I blasted through the initial monster selection in Dragon Quest Monsters, expecting to swap it out as soon as I was unleashed into the combat field. Oh, how wrong I was. For the first half an hour of gameplay, tiny slimes are the only monsters you can recruit. Half an hour isn’t a lot in a game as big as this, but a little diversity in your team composition can’t hurt. So, to help you choose wisely and pick the right starter for you in Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince, I’ve crafted this guide with all the quiz answers and the starters they get you.

All Starter Monsters & Quiz Answers To Get Them in Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince

Fright Bulb

Screenshot by Gamepur

Fright Bulb is a tiny vegetation-like slime starter monster in Dragon Quest Monsters.

Best Early Skills : Heal (party healing) and Sizz (party-wide damage-dealing spell)

: Heal (party healing) and Sizz (party-wide damage-dealing spell) Best Early Trait: Ultra Crafty Stunner (makes it easier to stun enemies, which is great for scouting).

To get Fright Bulb, your quiz answers should be “Yes” to lovable types and “Yes” to compact monsters.

Related: Dragon Quest 12 Will Target Adult Audience For First Time In Series History

Platypunk

Screenshot by Gamepur

Platypunk is a direct DPS starter monster with damage moves in Dragon Quest Monsters.

Best Early Skills: Heartbreaker (deals high slashing damage and stuns enemy) and Attack Attacker (deals damage with potential attack reduction).

Heartbreaker (deals high slashing damage and stuns enemy) and Attack Attacker (deals damage with potential attack reduction). Best Early Trait: Ultra Crafty Stunner

To get Platypunk, answer “No” to the lovable monster question and “No” to the “sleek skin” question.

Mud Mannequin

Screenshot by Gamepur

Mud Mannequin is a fantastic starter monster pick for Dragon Quest Monsters.

Best Early Skill: Sultry dance (stuns all enemies for one turn).

Sultry dance (stuns all enemies for one turn). Best Early Trait: Boosts Earth elemental damage.

To get Mud Mannequin, follow the quiz answers by going “Yes,” “No,” and “Yes.”

Cruelcumber

Screenshot by Gamepur

Cruelcumber is a weird starter monster in Dragon Quest Monsters with fear-striking abilities.

Best Early Skill: Woosh (hits all enemies).

Woosh (hits all enemies). Best Early Trait: Stunning Skin (stuns enemies upon direct attacks).

To get Cruelcumber, make sure your answers to the quiz are “Yes,” “No,” and then “No” again.