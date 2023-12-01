Synthesis Guide: How to Fuse Monsters in Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince

There’s nothing quite like the thrill of scouting wild monsters for your squad in Dragon Quest Monsters — except maybe the sheer joy of smashing together your existing collection to whip up an entirely new, one-of-a-kind creature with the Synthesis mechanic.

Though it takes a while to unlock, the Synthesis system completely changes the feel of the game. You’ll get access to a brand new way to create stronger monsters without individually scouting them, which can be challenging. However, synthesizing monsters can be tricky. Some of them are unavailable for synthesis, and the outcome can be disastrous if you don’t play your cards right. In this guide, I’ll explain how to unlock monster fusion and how the synthesis mechanic works in Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince.

How to Unlock the Fusion System in Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince

Screenshot by Gamepur

The synthesis mechanic in Dragon Quest Monsters is unlocked after completing the G Rank Tournament in Nadiria. Remember, it’s not the first G Rank Tournament you battled in — it’s the one in Nadiria, where monsters rule the show.

Once you’ve conquered that, head over to Rosehill Tower’s basement to unlock the synthesis system. The only catch is that you need two monsters at level 10 or higher, so make sure you’ve been leveling up your scouts.

How the Synthesis Mechanic Works in Dragon Quest Monsters

Screenshot by Gamepur

To synthesize monsters in Dragon Quest Monsters, select the Synthesize option from Monty’s options, choose two parent monsters over level 10 to fuse, and select which talents you’d like the offspring monster to inherit.

Here’s a rundown of how to synthesize monsters in Dragon Quest Monsters in detail:

Stroll down to old man Monty in the basement of Rosehill Tower. Select “Synthesis,” and you’re on your way. Choose the two monsters you want to fuse, keeping in mind that once fused, the originals are gone for good. You’ll see potential combinations and even a few monsters with a gold border as you navigate the fusion menu. Think of them as the secret recipes of monster fusion — a higher-ranked beast waiting to be discovered. When fusing monsters, you can also inherit talents, usually three. They’re essentially skill trees for your creatures.

If you want to make a stronger version of the same monster, synthesize it with another of the same kind. They keep half their skill points and retain some stats, making for a formidable duo.