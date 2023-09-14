Mortal Kombat 1: All Elemental Damage Types & Character Resistances

The Invasion mode in Mortal Kombat 1 will have you completing various challenges while earning rewards and unlocks. This mode contains a number of differences compared to the classic Mortal Kombat experience players will be used to, because of this, there might be some unfamiliar mechanics you’ll need to get acquainted with.

One of these systems has to do with Elemental Damage and Resistances, and each character in the game fits into a specific archetype. Here is everything you need to know about Elemental Damage and Elemental Resistance in Mortal Kombat 1.

Elemental Damage Dealt by Each Character in Mortal Kombat 1

Screenshot by Gamepur

Every character in Invasion (including Kameo fighters) has at least one elemental type assigned to them, and some characters can have up to two. Depending on what elemental is attached will determine the strengths or weaknesses it has against other characters in the roster. This system is only specific for Invasion, and not other modes in Mortal Kombat 1 such as Story or the Challenge Tower.

For example, Sub-Zero is the Ice Elemental type, and is able to do additional damage to Acid or Fire, while taking less damage from Acid or Ice characters. For Sub-Zero’s weaknesses though, Electric or Fire characters do extra damage to him, while he deals out less for Ice or Physical fighters. Finding the correct matchup can be the key to success in each Invasion challenge.

Here is every main character’s Elemental Type and Resistance in Mortal Kombat 1.

Character Elemental Type More Damage To (100%) Less Damage From (50%) Less Damage To (50%) More Damage From (100%) Ashra Dark, Fire Chaos, Ice Blood, Chaos, Electric, Fire Energy, Magic, Fire, Physical Ice, Magic Baraka Physical None Fire, Ice Blood Acid Johnny Cage Energy Chaos Dark Blood Magic General Shao Chaos Blood, Magic Magic Dark Dark, Energy Geras Physical None Fire, Ice Blood Acid Havik TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC Kenshi Dark Chaos Chaos, Electric Energy, Magic Magic Kitana Magic Dark, Energy Dark Chaos Blood, Chaos Kung Lao Magic Dark, Energy Dark Chaos Blood, Chaos Li Mei Energy Chaos Dark Blood Magic Lui Kang Electric, Fire Blood, Ice Blood, Fire Dark, Fire, Physical Acid, Ice Mileena Dark Chaos Chaos, Electric Energy, Magic Magic Nitara Blood Magic Energy, Physical Fire Chaos, Electric Raiden Electric Blood, Ice None Dark Acid Rain Ice, Electric Acid, Fire Ice Dark, Ice, Physical Fire, Electric Reiko Blood Magic Energy, Physical Fire Chaos, Electric Reptile Acid Electric, Physical Acid Acid, Ice Ice Scorpion Fire Ice Blood, Fire Fire, Physical Ice Shang Tsung TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC Sindel Magic Dark, Energy Dark Chaos Blood, Chaos Smoke Dark, Physical Chaos Chaos, Electric, Fire, Ice Energy, Magic, Blood Acid, Magic Sub-Zero Ice Acid, Fire Acid, Ice Ice, Physical Fire, Electric Tanya Energy Chaos Dark Blood Magic

Here is every Kameo character’s Elemental Type in Mortal Kombat 1.

Character Elemental Type Cyrax Energy Darrius Physical Frost Ice Goro Physical Jax Physical Kano Energy Kung Lao Magic Motaro Energy Sareena Fire Scorpion Fire Sektor Fire Shunjinko Chaos Sonya Energy Stryker Fire, Electric Sub-Zero Ice

What is Elemental Damage in Mortal Kombat 1

Screenshot by Gamepur

Elemental Damage in Mortal Kombat 1 can give a character an advantage or disadvantage over other specific Elemental Types by dealing either more or less damage to another character. For example, Scorpion has the Fire Elemental, with this he deals 100% extra damage to characters with the Ice Elemental, but also does 50% less damage to Fire or Physical characters.

Elemental Damage is only used in the invasion mode of Mortal Kombat 1.

What is Elemental Resistance in Mortal Kombat 1

Screenshot by Gamepur

Elemental Resistance works in a similar way to Elemental damage in Mortal Kombat 1. It can give a character an added layer of protection by receiving less damage from certain Elemental Types, but can also swing the other way and cause you to more damage from other types. For example, Smoke has the Dark and Physical Elemental Type, and receives 50% less damage from Chaos, Electric, Fire, or Ice characters. But in saying that, he also receives 100% more damage from Acid or Magic Elemental Type fighters.

Like Elemental Damage, characters only have Elemental Resistance in the Invasion mode of Mortal Kombat 1, and is not part of the Story mode or Challenge tower.