Mortal Kombat 1: All Elemental Damage Types & Character Resistances
Learning Elemental Damage in Mortal Kombat 1 will help you secure victories.
The Invasion mode in Mortal Kombat 1 will have you completing various challenges while earning rewards and unlocks. This mode contains a number of differences compared to the classic Mortal Kombat experience players will be used to, because of this, there might be some unfamiliar mechanics you’ll need to get acquainted with.
One of these systems has to do with Elemental Damage and Resistances, and each character in the game fits into a specific archetype. Here is everything you need to know about Elemental Damage and Elemental Resistance in Mortal Kombat 1.
Elemental Damage Dealt by Each Character in Mortal Kombat 1
Every character in Invasion (including Kameo fighters) has at least one elemental type assigned to them, and some characters can have up to two. Depending on what elemental is attached will determine the strengths or weaknesses it has against other characters in the roster. This system is only specific for Invasion, and not other modes in Mortal Kombat 1 such as Story or the Challenge Tower.
For example, Sub-Zero is the Ice Elemental type, and is able to do additional damage to Acid or Fire, while taking less damage from Acid or Ice characters. For Sub-Zero’s weaknesses though, Electric or Fire characters do extra damage to him, while he deals out less for Ice or Physical fighters. Finding the correct matchup can be the key to success in each Invasion challenge.
Here is every main character’s Elemental Type and Resistance in Mortal Kombat 1.
|Character
|Elemental Type
|More Damage To (100%)
|Less Damage From (50%)
|Less Damage To (50%)
|More Damage From (100%)
|Ashra
|Dark, Fire
|Chaos, Ice
|Blood, Chaos, Electric, Fire
|Energy, Magic, Fire, Physical
|Ice, Magic
|Baraka
|Physical
|None
|Fire, Ice
|Blood
|Acid
|Johnny Cage
|Energy
|Chaos
|Dark
|Blood
|Magic
|General Shao
|Chaos
|Blood, Magic
|Magic
|Dark
|Dark, Energy
|Geras
|Physical
|None
|Fire, Ice
|Blood
|Acid
|Havik
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|Kenshi
|Dark
|Chaos
|Chaos, Electric
|Energy, Magic
|Magic
|Kitana
|Magic
|Dark, Energy
|Dark
|Chaos
|Blood, Chaos
|Kung Lao
|Magic
|Dark, Energy
|Dark
|Chaos
|Blood, Chaos
|Li Mei
|Energy
|Chaos
|Dark
|Blood
|Magic
|Lui Kang
|Electric, Fire
|Blood, Ice
|Blood, Fire
|Dark, Fire, Physical
|Acid, Ice
|Mileena
|Dark
|Chaos
|Chaos, Electric
|Energy, Magic
|Magic
|Nitara
|Blood
|Magic
|Energy, Physical
|Fire
|Chaos, Electric
|Raiden
|Electric
|Blood, Ice
|None
|Dark
|Acid
|Rain
|Ice, Electric
|Acid, Fire
|Ice
|Dark, Ice, Physical
|Fire, Electric
|Reiko
|Blood
|Magic
|Energy, Physical
|Fire
|Chaos, Electric
|Reptile
|Acid
|Electric, Physical
|Acid
|Acid, Ice
|Ice
|Scorpion
|Fire
|Ice
|Blood, Fire
|Fire, Physical
|Ice
|Shang Tsung
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|Sindel
|Magic
|Dark, Energy
|Dark
|Chaos
|Blood, Chaos
|Smoke
|Dark, Physical
|Chaos
|Chaos, Electric, Fire, Ice
|Energy, Magic, Blood
|Acid, Magic
|Sub-Zero
|Ice
|Acid, Fire
|Acid, Ice
|Ice, Physical
|Fire, Electric
|Tanya
|Energy
|Chaos
|Dark
|Blood
|Magic
Here is every Kameo character’s Elemental Type in Mortal Kombat 1.
|Character
|Elemental Type
|Cyrax
|Energy
|Darrius
|Physical
|Frost
|Ice
|Goro
|Physical
|Jax
|Physical
|Kano
|Energy
|Kung Lao
|Magic
|Motaro
|Energy
|Sareena
|Fire
|Scorpion
|Fire
|Sektor
|Fire
|Shunjinko
|Chaos
|Sonya
|Energy
|Stryker
|Fire, Electric
|Sub-Zero
|Ice
What is Elemental Damage in Mortal Kombat 1
Elemental Damage in Mortal Kombat 1 can give a character an advantage or disadvantage over other specific Elemental Types by dealing either more or less damage to another character. For example, Scorpion has the Fire Elemental, with this he deals 100% extra damage to characters with the Ice Elemental, but also does 50% less damage to Fire or Physical characters.
Elemental Damage is only used in the invasion mode of Mortal Kombat 1.
What is Elemental Resistance in Mortal Kombat 1
Elemental Resistance works in a similar way to Elemental damage in Mortal Kombat 1. It can give a character an added layer of protection by receiving less damage from certain Elemental Types, but can also swing the other way and cause you to more damage from other types. For example, Smoke has the Dark and Physical Elemental Type, and receives 50% less damage from Chaos, Electric, Fire, or Ice characters. But in saying that, he also receives 100% more damage from Acid or Magic Elemental Type fighters.
Like Elemental Damage, characters only have Elemental Resistance in the Invasion mode of Mortal Kombat 1, and is not part of the Story mode or Challenge tower.