Mortal Kombat 1: All Kameo Fighters & How to Unlock Them

There’s a diverse selection of characters in Mortal Kombat 1 that you can pit against each other to paint the floor red in blood. Sometimes though, doing this on your own can be tricky, which is why the series is introducing Kameo fighters for the very first time.

These Kameo fighters will pop in during a match to lay the smackdown quicker than you can say ‘Toasty’, and then retreat back to the sideline. Because each Kameo character also has their own set of moves, picking the right one can significantly change your combos. Not all of these fighters are accessible from the get-go however, and you’ll have to unlock them during the course of the game. Here is everything you need to know about all the Kameo fighters in Mortal Kombat 1 and how to unlock them.

Every Kameo Fighter in Mortal Kombat 1 & How to Unlock Them

Screenshot by Gamepur

Mortal Kombat 1 has over a dozen Kameo characters, and most of them can’t be selected as your main fighter. The roster on show here will see you choose from a group of characters featured throughout the Mortal Kombat series as far back as the original game in 1992, such as Kano and Sonya.

Not every Kameo fighter is available from the start of the game, and some will need to be unlocked. Here all are the Kameo fighters in Mortal Kombat 1.

Kameo Fighter How to Unlock Cyrax N/A Darrius N/A Frost N/A Goro N/A Jax N/A Kano N/A Kung Lao Reach profile level 15 Motaro Reach profile level 25 Sareena N/A Scorpio Reach profile level 5 Sektor N/A Shujinko Reach profile level 20 Sonya N/A Stryker N/A Sub-Zero Reach profile level 10

What is a Kameo Fighter in Mortal Kombat 1

A Kameo fighter is a partner that will help you during the course of the match. You can call them in by using the R1 button on PlayStation, or RB button on Xbox. Each character has a variety of moves that they can use, which can be altered by using the Kameo button plus another button. The full list of Kameo moves can be found in the pause menu of the game.