Most and least expensive team collections in Diamond Dynasty
The cornerstone of MLB the Show is clearly Diamond Dynasty. One of the primary thrusts of the mode is to get deep into a collection and get as many cards as you can. In order to help facilitate this goal, all of the MLB teams are broken into 40-card collections. If you can complete all these collections, you’ll have access to three stellar 99 OVR cards. Not all teams are created equal, so we’re here to break down the most expensive and least expensive collections in the game. Below is a list of teams without a diamond live series player, listed in the order they appear on the live series menu.
- Baltimore Orioles
- Tampa Bay Rays
- Detriot Tigers
- Oakland Athletics
- Miami Marlins
- Chicago Cubs
- Cincinnati Reds
- Pittsburg Pirates
- Colorado Rockies
- San Francisco Giants
Those 10 collections can often be cheaper than some single Diamond level cards. Diamond cards only have a 2% drop rate in regular packs, and as such can be tens of thousands of stubs and at the very top level even climb into six-figure numbers. Below are all of the teams in-game with at least two diamond cards as they are listed in the menu.
- New York Yankees
- Toronto Blue Jays
- Chicago White Sox
- Cleveland Guardians
- Houston Astros
- Los Angeles Angels
- Atlanta Braves
- New York Mets
- Philadelphia Phillies
- Milwaukee Brewers
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- San Deigo Padres
With every single roster update, OVRs will be adjusted and entire brand new cards may even show up in a live series collection, so it’s important to finish collections as soon as you have all 40 players on a team.