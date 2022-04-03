Most and least expensive team collections in Diamond Dynasty

The cornerstone of MLB the Show is clearly Diamond Dynasty. One of the primary thrusts of the mode is to get deep into a collection and get as many cards as you can. In order to help facilitate this goal, all of the MLB teams are broken into 40-card collections. If you can complete all these collections, you’ll have access to three stellar 99 OVR cards. Not all teams are created equal, so we’re here to break down the most expensive and least expensive collections in the game. Below is a list of teams without a diamond live series player, listed in the order they appear on the live series menu.

Baltimore Orioles

Tampa Bay Rays

Detriot Tigers

Oakland Athletics

Miami Marlins

Chicago Cubs

Cincinnati Reds

Pittsburg Pirates

Colorado Rockies

San Francisco Giants

Those 10 collections can often be cheaper than some single Diamond level cards. Diamond cards only have a 2% drop rate in regular packs, and as such can be tens of thousands of stubs and at the very top level even climb into six-figure numbers. Below are all of the teams in-game with at least two diamond cards as they are listed in the menu.

New York Yankees

Toronto Blue Jays

Chicago White Sox

Cleveland Guardians

Houston Astros

Los Angeles Angels

Atlanta Braves

New York Mets

Philadelphia Phillies

Milwaukee Brewers

Los Angeles Dodgers

San Deigo Padres

With every single roster update, OVRs will be adjusted and entire brand new cards may even show up in a live series collection, so it’s important to finish collections as soon as you have all 40 players on a team.