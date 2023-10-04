Most Spellbinding Tarot Card Decks Inspired By Video Games

At first glance, Tarot cards and video games don’t seem to have much in common unless we’re counting the fact both are sometimes connected to witches. As more people get into reading Tarot cards, the market has expanded to include some interesting pop culture-inspired decks to suit every type of reader. And yes, that includes the video gamer who also happens to be interested in Tarot.

While some video games have magical elements and seem to lend themselves more obviously to Tarot than others, there are a whole host of different, officially licensed Tarot decks inspired by games and gaming to choose from.

Fallout: The Official Tarot Deck and Guidebook

Images via Bethesda and Insight Editions

This Fallout-themed Tarot deck is, in fact, officially licensed by Bethesda. Nothing says “read my Tarot cards for me” quite like trying to survive in a post-apocalyptic world, apparently. This deck is made up of 78 cards plus a fully illustrated guidebook that features brand-new artwork inspired by the game.

Diablo: The Sanctuary Tarot Deck and Guidebook

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Fans of the Diablo games who like their Tarot a bit more on the horror side can grab a copy of the officially licensed Diablo Sanctuary Tarot from Blizzard Entertainment. This deck leans hard into the idea of carving out your fate and tackling your demons, pulling inspiration from Diablo for its renditions of the 78-card system. Reviewers do note that these cards are huge, making them much easier to collect than actually to read with.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Tarot Deck

Image via Bethesda and Insight Editions

Another deck for which Bethesda gave the official go-ahead is the Skyrim tarot deck, which re-imagines the classic Tarot imagery using characters and terminology from the game. Only the Major Arcana are fully illustrated scenes in this deck, with the other cards merely showing representations of the suits. Still, it’s a fun one to have around for the next time you decide to quest your way through the College of Winterhold.

Fire Emblem Engage Major Arcana Tarot Cards

Image via Nintendo and GameStop

This isn’t a full Tarot set, featuring only illustrated Major Arcana cards inspired by the game. These were a GameStop exclusive bonus item for preorders of Fire Emblem: Engage, which means they’re a little more difficult to come by than the other Tarot decks on this list.

The Dungeons & Dragons Tarot Deck

Image via Clarkson Potter

Dungeons & Dragons may not be a video game, but there are plenty of video game renditions out there, which means this D&D deck totally counts. This 78-card deck re-imagines the Rider-Waite system with images from the world of D&D and is not to be confused with the similar but different Tarokka cards from the Curse of Strahd campaign (which you can also buy if you want). You can use this for Tarot readings or as a component in your D&D sessions, as the guidebook features different encounters that can be sparked by drawing a particular card.

These decks show that gaming and reading Tarot are not mutually exclusive. In fact, they go surprisingly well together if the stunning artwork featured in these decks is any indication.