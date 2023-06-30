Motorcycle Mayhem Codes (July 2023)

Experience the extreme thrill of bike racing with Motorcycle Mayhem. The game focuses on fast-paced racing action, where you can showcase your skills and strive to be the fastest rider on highway. It features obstacles and ramps that require precise control and strategic maneuvering.

As always, you’ll need gears (in-game currency) to buy upgrades and unlock new bikes. Hence, you might want to use codes that offer gears when redeemed.

Motorcycle Mayhem codes list

Motorcycle Mayhem working codes

These are the active codes for the game.

40KLIKEZ – Claim 400 Gears

Claim 400 Gears 30KLIKES – Claim 250 Gears

Motorcycle Mayhem expired codes

These codes are no longer valid for the game.

20KLIKES

10KLIKES

CODEZ

How to redeem codes in Motorcycle Mayhem?

To redeem codes in the game, follow the below-mentioned steps.

Launch the game on your device.

Click on the gift icon in the bottom corner of the screen.

Put the code in the “Enter Code” box and click on “Enter.”

What is Motorcycle Mayhem?

As you compete in races, you can earn rewards, unlock new bikes, and earn gears. Motorcycle Mayhem offer both single-player modes for practicing and honing your skills and multiplayer modes that allow you to race against friends or other players.