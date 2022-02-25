Murkwater Catacombs full walkthrough in Elden Ring

There are multiple dungeons you can explore in Elden Ring. These are optional places you can visit and attempt to complete if you want to check them out or find some worthwhile loot inside them. In this guide, we’re going to provide you with a complete walkthrough of the Murkwater Catacombs dungeon in Elden Ring.

You can find the Murkwater Catacomb to the north of Murkwater Cave. The entrance to the catacombs will be inside the ravine. There will be a site of grace you can grab at the start of the cave.

When you arrive in the first room of the dungeon, there will be two gargoyle creatures that will fall from the ceiling. You will need to eliminate them to progress, and they do cause blood loss build-up on you if they hit you with an attack.

Down the stairs, you will have two paths to choose. We recommend going with the forward path. Two gargoyles face you that will attack you using ranged attacks, which you want to avoid. There’s also a trap door that will fire three rounds of fire bolts at you if you step on it. Avoid this trigger, and defeat the gargoyles. The body inside the room has Root Resin on it that you can loot. There will also be a switch you’ll want to pull down to open up a heavy door somewhere in the dungeon.

When you go down the other path, two gargoyles will be waiting for you at the other end, with a third hidden in the room. You also want to avoid setting foot on another trap trigger at the end that shoots fire bolts at you from behind. Dodge the trap and fight against the gargoyles to advance further into the catacombs.

When you reach the final entrance behind these gargoyles, there will be a fog door where you can battle against the area’s boss, the Grave Warden Duelist.