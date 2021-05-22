My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero character tier list

My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero allows you to control a variety of characters from the My Hero Academia anime. These characters have a unique series of powers that make them unique from one another. In the show, a character’s power is only held back by their character, but in The Strongest Hero, there are several more stats and talents you have to think about when picking a team.

You’ll primarily be using these characters in PvP and PvE. Both of these scenarios vary because a good character in PvE may not be as good in PvP, although those in PvP are typically pretty decent against the AI. We’re going to create this tier list to give new players an idea of what characters they should consider using PvP. This can be a large disconnect when you first start the game. Even though a hero’s powers are excellent against a small group of AI, they can bypass these attacks and remain extensively aggressive during a fight when fighting another player.

PvP Tier List

These are some of the best PvP characters you can use in The Strongest Hero, and who you should typically use whenever fighting against another player in real-time PvP combat.

Tier Character S Shota Aizawa, All Might, and Fumikage Tokoyami A Eijiro Kirishima, Izuku Midoriya, and Shoto Todoroki B Denki Kaminari, Katsuki Bakugo, Mashirao Ojiro, Ochaco Uraraka, and Momo Yaoyorozu C Minoru Mineta and Tsuyu Asui D Tenya Iida

Many top heroes are extremely good at closing the distance between you and the enemy during a PvP fight. Aizawa is superb at pulling an enemy into his range and spamming his attacks, making him hard to deal with. All Might is excellent at rushing at an enemy, closing the distance within a few seconds. Tokoyami is unique of the three in the S list due to his attacks keeping him at medium distance. While his attacks can be canceled if an enemy is quick enough, many miss this opportunity, allowing him to deal a good amount of damage.

Moving over to the A tier, Kirishima is a good choice because of his ability to counter. You’ll be able to prevent an enemy from landing a strong attack, enabling him to bring it back around against them, switching the combat to his favor. Midoriya is among one of the few combatants who can quickly close the distance using Shoot Style. However, because everyone almost always has him, he’s fairly predictable. Todoroki’s freezing attacks are useful to stop an enemy in their tracks, allowing him to land a lot of his attacks in quick succession.

Moving down the list, all of the B and C tier list characters are pretty solid. They’re not amazing, like those above them, but you’ll be able to secure a handful of wins with them. You don’t want to use them as your first character, but they make good switches if you can land off enough combos during a battle.

The last character in the list, Iida, is among the worst characters in PvP combat because of how wild and fierce his attacks are. He moves around the battle so much that it’s easy to miss many of his attacks, making him unreliable and not someone you want to use in PvP.

PvE Tier List

These are some of the best PvE characters you can use in The Strongest Hero. These do vary from PvP combat, but it’s not as complicated, and so long as your characters are leveled up high enough, they should be fine to use in most situations.

Tier Character S Eijiro Kirishima, Izuku Midoriya, Shoto Todoroki, and All Might, A Shota Aizawa, Denki Kaminari, Katsuki Bakugo, Mashirao Ojiro, and Fumikage Tokoyami B Tenya Iida, Ochaco Uraraka, and Momo Yaoyorozu C Minoru Mineta and Tsuyu Asui D

When it comes to PvE, you want to focus on performing as much damage as possible. You shouldn’t have to worry about the AI overplaying, as you can dodge a majority of their attacks pretty quickly. The more damage you can do to multiple opponents at once, the better you’ll be for a majority of the missions and activities in The Strongest Hero.

You can experiment a lot more in PvE. When it comes to PvP, you want your first character to be able to close the distance with your opponent, and keep them locked in, like Aizawa can do, and pair them with someone like Bakugo or Tokoyami who can do a good amount of damage in a short amount of time when you swap them into the fight.