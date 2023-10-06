My Hero Ultra Rumble: All Leaked Characters

My Hero Ultra Rumble is a recent release that’s taken the world of My Hero Academia and turned it into an all-out brawl. The battle royale is taking the community for a ride, featuring fresh voice lines, art, and outfits that players can unlock via the built-in gacha system. For anyone who’s a fan of the UA Students or Pro Heroes in the series, there are many characters to play as and fight against. For now, the roster is pretty limited, with the gacha formula rolling out all the cosmetics, banners, and extra voice lines from the characters we have now.

In true battle royale format, not all the characters that are going to be in the game are in the game now. This has led to research and, inevitably, leaks as to which characters are making the cut and which ones are getting left in the dust. In this article, we’ll go over all the characters that were leaked through various datamining efforts while comparing them with the characters we have so far.

All Leaked Characters For My Hero Ultra Rumble

My Hero Ultra Rumble is a fantastic game for a free battle royale. While it may have a few glitches and balance issues to sort out, this is nothing that can’t be fixed by a few updates that will no doubt go down in the future. Until then, we have plenty more characters to look forward to in the game, both on the villain and hero side.

One aspect of the game that really shines is the detail each character has while playing: you actually feel like you’re fighting as these characters, just as they were depicted in the show and manga. At the same time, there are more heroes than villains, but that won’t be the case for very long.

Related: Top 8 Anime Collabs That Would Work in Fortnite

So far, 18 of the most popular My Hero Academia characters are playable characters:

Izuku Midoriya

Katsuki Bakugo

Ochaco Uraraka

Tenya Iida

Shoto Todoroki

Tsuyu Asui

Eijiro Kirishima

Momo Yaoyorozu

Denki Kaminari

Itsuka Kendo

Ibara Shiozaki

All Might

Cementoss

Mt. Lady

Tomura Shigaraki

Dabi

Himiko Toga

Mr. Compress

More characters will be added as time goes on. Datamining has revealed that not only are new stages coming into the mix, but a ton of new characters will be making their Rumble debut. Some characters, like Endeavor and Aizawa, even have confirmed move builds already circulating all around the internet.

The characters highlighted in the latest datamine leaks are as follows:

Kyouka Jirou

Fumikage Tokoyami

All For One

Chizome Akaguro aka Stain

Endeavor

Mirio Togata aka Lemillion

Nejire Hado

Tamaki Amajiki

Mina Ashido

Minoru Mineta

Overhaul

Twice

Hawks

Danjuro Tobita aka Gentle

Mei Hatsume

Kurogiri

Neito Monoma

Hitoshi Shinso

Present Mic

Hanta Sero

Rumi Usagiyama

Nomu

Midnight

While you should always take leaked information with a grain of salt, this group is more or less confirmed, thanks to the footage provided by leakers featuring both Aizawa’s full movesets and Endeavor’s full movesets. While not all of them worked in the footage, Aizawa was confirmed to have a grappling skill, a long-range kick, a scarf attack barrage, and his Erasure quirk, the last of which was not functional in the datamine.

Endeavor’s skills included two upwards and sideways fire swipes, a blast from the center of his chest, and a fire grapple. Not all is set in stone, so who knows how these characters, or further selections, will evolve as My Hero Ultra Rumble tumbles along.