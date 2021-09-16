NBA 2K22: Can you change Affiliations in The City?

2K re-installed an old feature in The Neighborhood, Affiliations, in NBA 2K last year, bringing this feature into The City for 2K21. Affiliations are also back in NBA 2K22, and thanks to the combination of MyCareer and The City, users are thrust into the open-world from the very beginning. At the start of your time in The City, you will be immediately thrown into a random Affiliation. Can you change your Affiliation in NBA 2K22? Yes, but there’s a catch.

In order to change your Affiliation, you will need to go to the capital building of your desired Affiliation. There are four different Affiliations, and the names are as follows:

Western Wildcats

Beasts of the East

Northside Knights

South City Vipers

You can change your Affiliation once you go to the headquarters of the one of your choosing. Walk up to it, and then press A/X to conduct an Affiliation Transfer Request. However, we did mention there’s a catch. Thanks to the additions of Seasons into NBA 2K22, you can only change your Affiliation during the first week of each Seasons. Seasons change every 40 days, so keep in mind that once the first seven are done, you can’t change again.

We should note that you will only receive one exception to this in NBA 2K22. You will be able to change your Affiliation outside of the first week just one time. After that, you’ll have to wait until the start of the new Season.