NBA 2K22 Controls Guide – Basic and Advanced Controls for PlayStation and Xbox consoles

A new NBA 2K is here, as NBA 2K22 officially went live on September 10. This year comes with some new twists and features, but returning 2K players should be familiar with a lot of the controls for this year’s game. If you’re new to 2K, fear not. We have a guide to help you get through all the controls for NBA 2K22. With that said, let’s take a look at controls for both PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

Controls for basic offense

PlayStation

Left Stick – Move Player

Right Stick – Pro Stick: Dribble Moves / Shooting / Passing

L2 – Post Up (hold) / Dribble Moves (tap)

R2 – Sprint

L1 – Call Play (tap) / Pick Control (hold)

R1 – Icon Pass

X – Pass / Skip Pass (hold)

Circle – Bounce Pass (tap) / Flash Pass (double tap) / Receiver Control (hold)

Square – Shoot (tap for Pump Fake / Hop)

Triangle – Overhead Skip Pass (tap) / Alley-oop (double tap) / Lead to Basket (hold)

Up on D-Pad – Gameplay HUD

Right on D-Pad – Point of Emphasis

Left on D-Pad – Offensive Strategies

Down on D-Pad – Substitutions

Click Touchpad – Timeout

Options – Pause

Xbox

Left Stick – Move Player

Right Stick – Pro Stick: Dribble Moves / Shooting / Passing

LT – Post Up (hold) / Dribble Moves (tap)

RT – Sprint

LB – Call Play (tap) / Pick Control (hold)

RB – Icon Pass

A – Pass / Skip Pass (hold)

B – Bounce Pass (tap) / Flash Pass (double tap) / Receiver Control (hold)

X – Shoot (tap for Pump Fake / Hop)

Y – Overhead Skip Pass (tap) / Alley-oop (double tap) / Lead to Basket (hold)

Up on D-Pad – Gameplay HUD

Right on D-Pad – Point of Emphasis

Left on D-Pad – Offensive Strategies

Down on D-Pad – Substitutions

Back button – Timeout

Menu – Pause

Controls for shooting

PlayStation

Jump Shot: Press and hold Square then release. Or move and hold Right Stick then rease

Free Throw: Press and hold Square or move and hold Right Stick then release

Normal Layup: Move and hold Right Stick up while driving

Runner / Floater: Move and hold Right Stick down while driving in close range

Reverse Layup: Move and hold Right Stick right while driving along the right baseline

Euro Step Layup: Move and hold Right Stick down left while driving with the ball in the right hand. Or Double-tap Square while driving while holding Left Stick toward the off-hand.

Cradle Layup: Move and hold Right Stick down right while driving with the ball in the right hand. Or Double-tap Square while driving while holding Left Stick toward the ball hand.

Two-Hand Dunk: Press R2 + move and hold Right Stick up while driving

Dominant / Off-Hand Dunk: R2 + Move and hold Right Stick left or right. The Right Stick direction determines the dunking hand

Flashy Dunk: R2 + Move and hold Right Stick down (while driving)

Pump Fake: tap Square or quickly move and release Right Stick

Hop Gather: R2 + Move and hold Right Stick down left or right. Or tap Square while dribbling with Left Stick deflected

Spin Gather: Rotate Right Stick clockwise then hold while driving with the ball in the right hand. Or Hold R2 +Double tap Square

Half Spin Gather: Rotate Right Stick in a quarter-circle from right to up then hold while driving with the ball in the right hand

Step Through: Pump fake, then press and hold Right Stick in any direction before pump fake ends. Or pump fake, then press and hold Square

Putback Dunk / Layup: Press Square or Move and hold Right Stick in any direction when attempting an offensive rebound

Xbox

Jump Shot: Press and hold X. Or move and hold Right Stick then release

Free Throw: Press and hold X or move and hold Right Stick then release

Normal Layup: Move and hold Right Stick up while driving

Runner / Floater: Move and hold Right Stick down (while driving in close range)

Reverse Layup: Move and hold Right Stick right while driving along the right baseline

Euro Step Layup: Move and hold Right Stick down left while driving with the ball in the right hand. Or Double tap X while driving while holding Left Stick toward the off-hand.

Cradle Layup: Move and hold Right Stick down right while driving with the ball in the right hand. Or Double tap X while driving while holding Left Stick toward the ball hand.

Two-Hand Dunk: Press RT + move and hold Right Stick up while driving

Dominant / Off-Hand Dunk: RT + Move and hold Right Stick left or right. The Right Stick direction determines the dunking hand

Flashy Dunk: RT + Move and hold Right Stick down (while driving)

Pump Fake: tap X or quickly move and release Right Stick

Hop Gather: RT + Move and hold Right Stick down left or right. Or tap X while dribbling with Left Stick deflected

Spin Gather: Rotate Right Stick clockwise then hold while driving with the ball in the right hand. Or Hold RT +Double tap X

Half Spin Gather: Rotate Right Stick in a quarter-circle from right to up then hold while driving with the ball in the right hand

Step Through: Pump fake, then press and hold Right Stick in any direction before pump fake ends. Or pump fake, then press and hold X

Putback Dunk / Layup: Press X or Move and hold Right Stick in any direction when attempting an offensive rebound

Controls for dribbling

PlayStation

Sprint: Hold R2 + Move Left Stick in any direction

Signature Size-up Chains: Perform standing dribbling moves in rapid succession to trigger special signature size-up combo moves

In and Out: R2 + Move Right Stick up then quickly release

Hesitation: Move Right Stick right then quickly release when dribbling with the right hand

Hesitation (Escape): R2 + Move Right Stick right then quickly release when dribbling with the right hand

Crossover: Move Right Stick left then quickly release when dribbling with the right hand

Crossover to Hesitation Escape: R2 + Move Right Stick left then quickly release when dribbling with the right hand

Between Legs Cross: Move Right Stick down left then quickly release when dribbling with the right hand

Behind the Back: Move Right Stick down then quickly release

Behind the Back Wrap Escape: R2 + move Right Stick then quickly release while standing to dribble

Stepback: R2 + Move Right Stick down then quickly release while driving

Spin: Rotate Right Stick clockwise then quickly release when dribbling with the right hand

Half Spin: Rotate Right Stick in a quarter-circle from right to up then quickly release when dribbling with the right hand

Hard Stop / Stutter: Tap L2 while driving for a quick change of speed to break a defender off and set up an open shot. It’s also useful for freezing them for a stop-and-go blowby to the hoop.

Hold Off Defenders: Holding L2 allows you to use your body to shield off defenders while dribbling. Use it against trailing defenders to prevent them from getting around you, making it easier to finish at the rim

Triple Threat Side Jab: Move Right Stick right then quickly release (with left pivot foot established)

Triple Threat Front Jab: Move Right Stick up right then quickly release (with left pivot foot established)

Triple Threat Quick Jab: Move Right Stick up then quickly release

Triple Threat Mid-Stepover: Move Right Stick up left then quickly release (with left pivot foot established)

Triple Threat Full-Stepover: Move Right Stick left then quickly release (with left pivot foot established)

Triple Threat Pump Fake: Move Right Stick down then quickly release

Triple Threat Side Hesitation: R2 + Move Right Stick left or right then quickly release

Triple Threat Attack Hesitation: R2 + Move Right Stick up left or up right then quickly release

Triple Threat Start Dribble: R2 + Move Right Stick up then quickly release

Triple Threat Stepback: R2 + Move Right Stick down then quickly release

Triple Threat Spin-Out: Rotate Right Stick clockwise then quickly release (with left pivot foot established)

Triple Threat Cross Spin-Out: Rotate Right Stick counter-clockwise then quickly release (With left pivot foot established)

Xbox

Sprint: Hold RT + Move Left Stick in any direction

Signature Size-up Chains: Perform standing dribbling moves in rapid succession to trigger special signature size-up combo moves

In and Out: RT + Move Right Stick up then quickly release

Hesitation: Move Right Stick right then quickly release when dribbling with the right hand

Hesitation (Escape): RT + Move Right Stick right then quickly release when dribbling with the right hand

Crossover: Move Right Stick left then quickly release when dribbling with the right hand

Crossover to Hesitation Escape: RT + Move Right Stick left then quickly release when dribbling with the right hand

Between Legs Cross: Move Right Stick down left then quickly release when dribbling with the right hand

Behind the Back: Move Right Stick down then quickly release

Behind the Back Wrap Escape: RT + move Right Stick then quickly release while standing to dribble

Stepback: RT + Move Right Stick down then quickly release while driving

Spin: Rotate Right Stick clockwise then quickly release when dribbling with the right hand

Half Spin: Rotate Right Stick in a quarter-circle from right to up then quickly release when dribbling with the right hand

Hard Stop / Stutter: Tap LT while driving for a quick change of speed to break a defender off and set up an open shot. It’s also useful for freezing them for a stop-and-go blowby to the hoop.

Hold Off Defenders: Holding LT allows you to use your body to shield off defenders while dribbling. Use it against trailing defenders to prevent them from getting around you, making it easier to finish at the rim

Triple Threat Side Jab: Move Right Stick right then quickly release (with left pivot foot established)

Triple Threat Front Jab: Move Right Stick up right then quickly release (with left pivot foot established)

Triple Threat Quick Jab: Move Right Stick up then quickly release

Triple Threat Mid-Stepover: Move Right Stick up left then quickly release (with left pivot foot established)

Triple Threat Full-Stepover: Move Right Stick left then quickly release (with left pivot foot established)

Triple Threat Pump Fake: Move Right Stick down then quickly release

Triple Threat Side Hesitation: RT + Move Right Stick left or right then quickly release

Triple Threat Attack Hesitation: RT + move Right Stick up left or up right then quickly release

Triple Threat Start Dribble: RT + Move Right Stick up then quickly release

Triple Threat Stepback: RT + Move Right Stick down then quickly release

Triple Threat Spin-Out: Rotate Right Stick clockwise then quickly release (with left pivot foot established)

Triple Threat Cross Spin-Out: Rotate Right Stick counter-clockwise then quickly release (With left pivot foot established)

Controls for passing

PlayStation

Normal Pass: Press X. Left Stick selects the receiver

Bounce Pass: Press Circle Left Stick selects the receiver

Lob Pass: Press Triangle Left Stick selects the receiver

Skip Pass: Hold X to target a receiver farther away

Fake Pass: Triangle + Circle while standing or driving to hoop

Jump Pass: Square + X while standing or driving to the hoop

Icon Pass: Press R1 then press action button of the desired receiver. Left Stick selects the receiver

Flashy Pass: Double-tap Circle. Left Stick selects receiver.

Alley-oop: Double-tap Triangle. Left Stick selects receiver.

Alley-oop to Self: Double-tap Triangle + Move Left Stick toward the hoop

Lead to Basket Pass: Press and hold Triangle Left Stick selects receiver. then release to pass

Full Receiver Control: Press and hold Circle, use Left Stick to move the selected recipient then release Circle to pass (Full Receiver Control must be enabled in Controller Settings)

Touch Pass: Press X before the initial receiver gets the ball. Left Stick selects the receiver

Pro Stick Pass: R1 + Right Stick

Give and Go: Press and hold X to retain control of passer, release A to receive the ball back

Rolling Inbound: Triangle during baseline inbounds when no defenders are present

Xbox

Normal Pass: Press A. Left Stick selects the receiver

Bounce Pass: Press B. Left Stick selects the receiver

Lob Pass: Press Y (Left Stick selects receiver)

Skip Pass: Hold A to target a receiver farther away

Fake Pass: Y + B (while standing or driving to the hoop)

Jump Pass: X + A (while standing or driving to the hoop)

Icon Pass: Press RB then press action button of the desired receiver. Left Stick selects the receiver

Flashy Pass: Double-tap B. Left Stick selects receiver.

Alley-oop: Double-tap Y. Left Stick selects receiver.

Alley-oop to Self: Double-tap Y + Move Left Stick toward the hoop

Lead to Basket Pass: Press and hold Y. Left Stick selects receiver. then release to pass

Full Receiver Control: Press and hold B, use Left Stick to move the selected recipient then release B to pass (Full Receiver Control must be enabled in Controller Settings)

Touch Pass: Press A before the initial receiver gets the ball (Left Stick selects receiver)

Pro Stick Pass: RB + Right Stick

Give and Go: Press and hold A to retain control of passer, release A to receive the ball back

Rolling Inbound: Y during baseline inbounds when no defenders are present

NBA 2K22 Basic Defense Controls Guide

We went over the basic controls, so let’s switch and look at defensive controls.

Controls for on-ball defense

PlayStation

Intense-Defense: Press and hold L2 when in front of the dribbler

Crowd Dribbler: Press and hold L2 when near the dribbler

Fast Shuffle: Press and hold L2 + R2, move Left Stick in any direction

Hands Up: Move and hold Right Stick up

Hands Out: Move and hold Right Stick left or right to defend the passing lane

Shot Contest: Move Right Stick up then quickly release

On ball Steal: Move Right Stick down then quickly release

Vertical Contest: Move and hold Left Stick away from the shooter and press Triangle

Swat Block: Hold R2 and press Triangle

Take Charge: Press and hold Circle

Flop: Double-tap Circle

Pull Chair in Post – Just move and then release the Left Stick quickly if you are tackled by an aggressive player back down

Xbox

Intense-Defense: Press and hold LT when in front of the dribbler

Crowd Dribbler: Press and hold LT when near the dribbler

Fast Shuffle: Press and hold LT + RT, move Left Stick in any direction

Hands Up: Move and hold Right Stick up

Hands Out: Move and hold Right Stick left or right to defend the passing lane

Shot Contest: Move Right Stick up then quickly release

On ball Steal: Move Right Stick down then quickly release

Vertical Contest: Move and hold Left Stick away from the shooter and press Y

Swat Block: Hold RT and press Y

Take Charge: Press and hold B

Flop: Double-tap B

Pull Chair in Post – Just move and then release the Left Stick quickly if you are tackled by an aggressive player back down.

Controls for off-ball defense

PlayStation

Box Out: Hold L2 when near an opponent after the ball has been shot

Rebound: Press Triangle after the ball hits the rm when a shot is missed

Bump: Hold L2 while impeding the path of the offensive player

Deny Hands Out: Hold Right Stick in any direction when near an opponent

Deny Engage: Hold L2 when near an opponent while out in the perimeter

Post-Up Engage: Hold L2 when near an opponent while inside near the basket

Post Push: Hold L2 to engage in the post. Move Left Stick toward the offensive player

Post-Pull Chair: Hold L2 to engage in the post. Move Right Stick in the same direction the offensive player is pushing

Post Transition: Hold L2 to engage in the post. Move Right Stick up, down, left, or right

Post Fight for Position: Hold L2 to engage in the post. Move Right Stick up or down when the offensive player attempts to transition

Post Steal Entry Pass: Hold L2 to engage in the post. Press Square as the ball is being passed in

Post Disengage: Move Left Stick away from the offensive player

Dive for Loose Ball. Repeatedly press Square while chasing down a loose ball

Xbox

Box Out: Hold LT when near an opponent after the ball has been shot

Rebound: Press Y after the ball hits the rm when a shot is missed

Bump: Hold LT while impeding the path of the offensive player

Deny Hands Out: Hold Right Stick in any direction when near an opponent

Deny Engage: Hold LT when near an opponent while out in the perimeter

Post-Up Engage: Hold LT when near an opponent while inside near the basket

Post Push: Hold LT to engage in the post. Move Left Stick toward the offensive player

Post-Pull Chair: Hold LT to engage in the post. Move Right Stick in the same direction the offensive player is pushing

Post Transition: Hold LT to engage in the post. Move Right Stick up, down, left, or right

Post Fight for Position: Hold LT to engage in the post. Move Right Stick up or down when the offensive player attempts to transition

Post Steal Entry Pass: Hold LT to engage in the post. Press X as the ball is being passed in

Post Disengage: Move Left Stick away from the offensive player

Dive for Loose Ball. Repeatedly press X while chasing down a loose ball

NBA 2K22 Advanced Controls Guide

Now, let’s take a look at some advanced controls.

Controls for post moves

PlayStation

Enter/Leave Post: Press and hold L2 to post up, release L2 to faceup

Post Pivot: Press and hold L2 to post up. Move Left Stick in any direction then quickly release (while holding the ball)

Drive to Key: Hold L2 to post up. Hold R2 + Left Stick toward the key then quickly release L2

Drive to Baseline: Hold L2 to post up. Hold R2 + Left toward the baseline then quickly release L2

Drop Step: Hold L2 to post up. Move and hold Left Stick left or right toward the hoop then tap Square

Spin or Drive: Hold L2 to post up. Then, rotate Right Stick to either shoulder

Switch Facing: Hold L2 to post up. Move Right Stick up then quickly release

Spin or Drive Stepback: Hold L2 to post up. Hold R2 and move Right Stick left or right then quickly release

Jab Stepback: Hold L2 to post up. Hold R2 and move Right Stick up then quickly release

Straight Stepback: Hold L2 to post up. Hold R2 and move Right Stick down then quickly release

Aggressive Backdown: Hold L2 to post up. Hold R2 + Left Stick toward the defender

Avoid Steal: Hold L2 to post up. Move Right Stick down and quickly release (while holding the ball)

Post Layup: Hold L2 to post up. Move Left Stick toward the hoop + hold Right Stick up left or upright

Post Hook: Hold L2 to post up. With Left Stick neutral, move and hold Right Stick up left or upright

Post Fade: Hold L2 to post up. Move and hold Right Stick left or right away from the hoop

Post-Shimmy Hook: Hold L2 to post up. With Left Stick neutral, hold R2 + Move and hold Right Stick up left or upright

Post-Shimmy Fade: Hold L2 to post up. With Left Stick neutral, hold R2 + Move and hold Right Stick down left or down right

Post Hop: Hold L2 to post up. Move and hold Left Stick left, right, or down then tap Square

Post Pump Fake: Hold L2 to post up. Move Right Stick in any direction then quickly release (while holding the ball)

Post Up and Under: Hold L2 to post up. Use Right Stick to pump fake, then let go of L2 and quickly move and hold Right Stick again before the pump fake ends.

Post Dunk Attempt: Hold L2 to post up. Hold R2 and move Left Stick + Right Stick up

Xbox

Enter/Leave Post: Press and hold LT to post up, release LT to faceup

Post Pivot: Press and hold LT to post up. Move Left Stick in any direction then quickly release (while holding the ball)

Drive to Key: Hold LT to post up. Hold RT + Left Stick toward the key then quickly release LT

Drive to Baseline: Hold LT to post up. Hold RT + Left toward the baseline then quickly release LT

Drop Step: Hold LT to post up. Move and hold Left Stick left or right toward the hoop then tap X

Spin or Drive: Hold LT to post up. Then, rotate Right Stick to either shoulder

Switch Facing: Hold LT to post up. Move Right Stick up then quickly release

Spin or Drive Stepback: Hold LT to post up. Hold RT and move Right Stick left or right then quickly release

Jab Stepback: Hold LT to post up. Hold RT and move Right Stick up then quickly release

Straight Stepback: Hold LT to post up. Hold RT and move Right Stick down then quickly release

Aggressive Backdown: Hold LT to post up. Hold RT + Left Stick toward the defender

Avoid Steal: Hold LT to post up. Move Right Stick down and quickly release (while holding the ball)

Post Layup: Hold LT to post up. Move Left Stick toward the hoop + hold Right Stick up left or upright

Post Hook: Hold LT to post up. With Left Stick neutral, move and hold Right Stick up left or upright

Post Fade: Hold LT to post up. Move and hold Right Stick left or right away from the hoop

Post-Shimmy Hook: Hold LT to post up. With Left Stick neutral, hold RT + Move and hold Right Stick up left or up right

Post-Shimmy Fade: Hold LT to post up. With Left Stick neutral, hold RT + Move and hold Right Stick down left or down right

Post Hop: Hold LT to post up. Move and hold Left Stick left, right, or down then tap X

Post Pump Fake: Hold LT to post up. Move Right Stick in any direction then quickly release (while holding the ball)

Post Up and Under: Hold LT to post up. Use Right Stick to pump fake, then let go of LT and quickly move and hold Right Stick again before the pump fake ends.

Post Dunk Attempt: Hold LT to post up. Hold RT and move Left Stick + Right Stick up

Controls for off-ball offense

PlayStation

Jump Ball: Press Triangle or move Right Stick in any direction

Call for Ball: Press X

Call for Alley-oop: Double-tap Triangle (while cutting toward hoop)

Finish Alley-oop: Press Square or move and hold Right Stick in any direction when receiving an alley-oop pass

Set Screen: Hold Circle

Call for Screen: Press L1 to have a teammate set a pick

Offball Juke: Move Right Stick left or right then quickly release

Offball Spin: Rotate Right Stick clockwise or counter-clockwise

Offball Get Open: Perform a Juke or Spin move, then hold R2 + Left Stick in any direction

Putback: Press Square or move and hold Right Stick in any direction while the ball is in the air

Post Engage: Hold L2 when near a defender

Post Spin: Hold L2 to post up. Rotate Right Stick to either shoulder

Post Push: Hold L2 to post up. Move Left Stick toward the defender

Post Transition: Hold L2 to post up. Move Right Stick toward the dribbler or the hoop

Post Fight for Position: Hold L2 to post up. Move Right Stick up or down when the defensive player attempts to transition

Post Disengage: Release L2 or move Left Stick away from the defender

Post Walk Down: Move Left Stick and Right Stick toward the defender

Xbox

Jump Ball: Press Y or move Right Stick in any direction

Call for Ball: Press A

Call for Alley-oop: Double-tap Y (while cutting toward hoop)

Finish Alley-oop: Press X or move and hold Right Stick in any direction when receiving an alley-oop pass

Set Screen: Hold B

Call for Screen: Press LB to have a teammate set a pick

Offball Juke: Move Right Stick left or right then quickly release

Offball Spin: Rotate Right Stick clockwise or counter-clockwise

Offball Get Open: Perform a Juke or Spin move, then hold RT + Left Stick in any direction

Putback: Press X or move and hold Right Stick in any direction while the ball is in the air

Post Engage: Hold LT when near a defender

Post Spin: Hold LT to post up. Rotate Right Stick to either shoulder

Post Push: Hold LT to post up. Move Left Stick toward the defender

Post Transition: Hold LT to post up. Move Right Stick toward the dribbler or the hoop

Post Fight for Position: Hold LT to post up. Move Right Stick up or down when the defensive player attempts to transition

Post Disengage: Release LT or move Left Stick away from the defender

Post Walk Down: Move Left Stick and Right Stick toward the defender

Other controls

PlayStation

Call Timeout: Press the Back button while on offense

Positional Playcalling: Press L1 then R1, then press the teammate’s action button. Follow the on-screen overlay to choose a play from the menu

2K Smart Playcalling & Quick Plays: Press Dpad Left

Post Up: Press L1 and select Post Up

Quick Isolation: Press L1 and select Isolation

Pick Control Basic: Hold L1 to have teammate set a pick

Pick Control Side: Hold L1 and press Left Stick in to choose the pick side

Pick Control Roll or Fade: Hold L1 and use R1 to choose Roll or Fade

Slip Screen and Early Fade: Once a pick is called, press L1 again at any time before the screener gets hit to have them Slip or Fade early

Icon Pick Control: Press L1 then R1, then press and hold the teammate’s action button to have them set the screen

Running Baseline: Hold L2 and use Right Stick to move the inbounder

Xbox