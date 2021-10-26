NBA 2K22: How to change the MyPlayer player indicator

In NBA 2K22, you can change and customize your character in a variety of ways. One thing you can also change is the player indicator. The player indicator is the shape that can be found under your feet on the court. While this can be customized in 2K22, it’s important to know where to look. Here’s what you need to do in order to change the indicator.

To change the MyPlayer player indicator, hit the Menu button. Then, scroll over to MyPlayer with either RB/R1, and then select Animation. Now, once you have done that, move to the Jump Shot Splash.

Here, you will be able to change the color, and the shape of your MyPlayer’s player indicator. But, there’s an extra step. To change it, scroll over to the shape and color that you want. You can change the color of the indicator with the left stick or left analog stick.

Screenshot from Gamepur

After you have selected the one you want, make sure it is the one highlighted in yellow. Then, either hit LT/L1 to change the perfect release animations, or hit B/Circle to leave this menu altogether. Once that is done, the player indicator should be set to the one that you want..