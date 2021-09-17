NBA 2K22: How to get the Mamba Mentality perk and change Takeovers

In the next-gen version of NBA 2K21, players could change their MyPlayer Takeover after creation thanks to the Mamba Mentality badge. This badge, when unlocked, could allow the user to change the Takeover after maxing out all badge progress. This year, 2K users can change Takeovers after creation, but there’s a different process this time around. Let’s go over what you need to know about changing Takeovers.

In order to change Takeovers, you will need the Mamba Mentality perk. To get this perk, you will need to go Chris Brickley’s gym in The City. Here’s a look at it on the map:

Screenshot from Gamepur

Once you go there, talk to Chris, and he will let you know that he has some players at the gym, These players are ready to play a three-on-three game.

Gamepur

You will need to win this game, plus three more after that to get the Mamba Mentality perk. However, we should note that you won’t be able to win the four games at Brickley’s gym all at once.

After winning the first game, migrate back over to MyCareer and play a few games. Brickley will call you on your phone when he’s ready and has more players to face you, so check it after every game you play.

Upon getting the Mamba Mentality perk, make sure to equip it into your build. Once you do, you will be able to change your Takeover before every game.