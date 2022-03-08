NBA 2K22: How to unlock Moments of the Month Ja Morant

March 8 brought the next set of Moments of the Month players into NBA 2K22. This set of 25 Agendas is full of players to earn through relatively easy objectives. It culminates in a 99 OVR Dark Matter Ja Morant to celebrate his exceptional play over all of February. Let’s take a look at everything you need to do to get him into your squad.

How to unlock Moments of the Month Ja Morant

This Agenda set is given to you in one giant mess. We’re going to break it into tiers to make it a bit easier to manage. Plus, you’ll need to work your way through each tier in order anyway as you can’t complete objectives from one tier without having the players from the tier before. Here are all of the Agendas and the rewards you’ll earn unlock the way.

Ruby Tier

Win a Triple Threat Offline game

Play a Multiplayer game

Win a Challenge game

Score 30 points with a player in a game

Make 5 dunks in a game

When you complete each objective, you’ll get a Player Pick pack between five different Ruby players that you’ll need for the next set of Agendas. Here are your choices:

89 OVR Moments Rewards Ruby Herbert Jones

89 OVR Moments Rewards Ruby Cedi Osman

89 OVR Moments Rewards Ruby Tyus Jones

89 OVR Moments Rewards Ruby Cameron Payne

89 OVR Moments Rewards Ruby Jalen Smith

Amethyst Tier

Score 25 points and get 2 rebounds with Moment Rewards Herbert Jones in a game

Score 22 points with Moment Rewards Cedi Osman over multiple Triple Threat Offline games

Score 27 points with Moment Rewards Tyus Jones in a game

Get 17 assists with Moment Rewards Cameron Payne in a game

Get 15 rebounds with Moment Rewards Jalen Smith over multiple games

Again, you’ll get a Player Pick pack for completing each of these. This time, it’ll be a choice of Amethyst players to set you up for the next set. Here are your choices:

91 OVR Moments Rewards Amethyst Cameron Thomas

91 OVR Moments Rewards Amethyst Tre Mann

91 OVR Moments Rewards Amethyst Jaxson Hayes

91 OVR Moments Rewards Amethyst Isaiah Roby

91 OVR Moments Rewards Amethyst Jakob Poeltl

Diamond Tier

Score 30 points and get 4 assists with Moment Rewards Cameron Thomas in a game

Score 30 points with Moment Rewards Tre Mann over multiple Multiplayer games

Score 22 points and shoot 100% FG with Moment Rewards Jaxson Hayes in a game

Score 26 points and get 2 blocks with Moment Rewards Isaiah Roby in a game

Get 17 rebounds with Moment Rewards Jako Poeltl over multiple games

This time your Player Pick option is between five Diamond players. Here they all are:

94 OVR Moments Rewards Diamond Reggie Jackson

94 OVR Moments Rewards Diamond Gary Payton II

94 OVR Moments Rewards Diamond Keldon Johnson

94 OVR Moments Rewards Diamond Wendell Carter Jr.

94 OVR Moments Rewards Diamond Cameron Johnson

Pink Diamond Tier

Score 36 points with Moment Rewards Reggie Jackson over multiple Triple Threat or Triple Threat Online games

Get 6 steals with Moment Rewards Gary Payton II over multiple games

Score 32 points and get 7 rebounds with Moment Rewards Keldon Johnson in a game

Get 18 rebounds with Moment Rewards Wendell Carter Jr. over multiple Multiplayer games

Make 9 3’s with Moment Rewards Cameron Johnson over multiple Multiplayer games

You guessed it. This time, you’ll have the choice between five Pink Diamond players, which you’ll need to finish the final tier of this set. Here are your choices:

96 OVR Moments Rewards Pink Diamond C.J. McCollum

96 OVR Moments Rewards Pink Diamond Nikola Vucevic

96 OVR Moments Rewards Pink Diamond Dejounte Murray

96 OVR Moments Rewards Pink Diamond Brandon Ingram

96 OVR Moments Rewards Pink Diamond Tyrese Haliburton

Dark Matter Tier

Score 38 points with Moment Rewards C.J. McCollum over multiple Multiplayer games

Score 36 points and get 3 blocks with Moment Rewards Nikola Vucevic in a game

Get a triple-double with Moment Rewards Dejounte Murray in a game

Score 33 points with Moment Rewards Brandon Ingram over multiple Triple Threat Online games

Get 16 assists with Moment Rewards Tyrese Haliburton over multiple Multiplayer games

Completing each of these will earn you a Diamond Consumables Option Pack. Once you finish all five, you’ll unlock 99 OVR Dark Matter Moment Rewards Ja Morant for your lineup.

This Agenda set will expire on April 12.