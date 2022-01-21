NBA 2K22: How to unlock Playoff Push Rewards Jayson Tatum

On February 21, the NBA 2K22 gave players a massive new set of Agendas to complete which culminate in a 97 OVR Galaxy Opal Jayson Tatum. While you do have 35 days to finish this set of Agendas, there are 42 total objectives to complete, so you’d be better off getting started as soon as possible. So, how do add Tatum and all of his friends to your collection? Let’s take a look.

How to unlock Playoff Push Rewards Jayson Tatum

Screenshot by Gamepur

This Agenda set is actually broken up into seven separate groups of objectives. Plus, players will need to complete the first six before they can finish the final set to unlock Tatum. That’s a ton of content to play through, but it also means you can pick and choose to earn the players you want if you don’t want to go all the way to Tatum. Here are all of the Agenda sets and the rewards you’ll earn along the way.

Playoff Push: Atlantic

Win a Triple Threat (TT) or Triple Threat Online (TTO) game using three Knicks players (Reward: 89 OVR Ruby Rewards Steve Novak)

Make eight three-pointers with Rewards Steve Novak in a single game (Reward: 91 OVR Amethyst Rewards Glen Davis)

Get 25 rebounds with Rewards Glen Davis over multiple games (Reward: 93 OVR Diamond Rewards Jose Calderon)

Get 16 assists with Rewards Jose Calderon over multiple TTO games (Reward: 94 OVR Diamond Rewards Hersey Hawkins)

Score 75 points with Rewards Hersey Hawkins over multiple Multiplayer games (Reward: 95 OVR Pink Diamond Rewards Brooke Lopez)

Playoff Push: Central

Win a TT or TTO game using three Pistons players (Reward: 89 OVR Ruby Rewards Darko Milicic)

Get 15 blocks with Rewards Darko Milicic over multiple games (Reward: 91 OVR Amethyst Rewards Thaddeus Young)

Score 23 points and get 15 rebounds with Rewards Thaddeus Young in a single game (Reward: 93 OVR Diamond Rewards Larry Hughes)

Get seven steals with Rewards Larry Hughes over multiple games (Reward: 94 OVR Diamond Rewards Andrew Bogut)

Get 30 rebounds with Rewards Andrew Bogut over multiple Multiplayer gmes (Reward: 95 OVR Pink Diamond Rewards Ben Gordon)

Playoff Push: Southeast

Win a TT or TTO game using three Magic players (Reward: 89 OVR Ruby Reward Nick Anderson)

Score 40 points and get six assists with Rewards Nick Anderson in a single game (Reward: 91 OVR Amethyst Rewards Kevin Willis)

Get 25 rebounds with Rewards Kevin Willis over multiple Multiplayer games (Reward: 93 OVR Diamond Rewards Otto Porter)

Score 34 points and get 14 rebounds with Rewards Otto Porter in a single game (Reward: 94 OVR Diamond Rewards Larry Johnson)

Score 150 points with Rewards Larry Johnson over multiple games (Reward: 95 OVR Pink Diamond Rewards Tim Hardaway)

Playoff Push: Northwest

Win a TT or TTO game using three Thunder players (Reward: 89 OVR Ruby Rewards Derek Fisher)

Score 100 points with Rewards Derek Fisher over multiple games (Reward: 91 OVR Amethyst Rewards Wesley Matthews)

Score 36 points with Rewards Wesley Matthews over multiple TTO games (Reward: 93 OVR Diamond Rewards Joe Smith)

Get 25 defensive rebounds with Rewards Joe Smith over multiple games (Reward: 94 OVR Diamond Rewards Marcus Camby)

Get 11 blocks with Rewards Marcus Camby over multiple Multiplayer games (Reward: 95 OVR Pink Diamond Rewards Gordon Hayward)

Playoff Push: Pacific

Win a TT or TTO game using three Kings players (Reward: 89 OVR Ruby Rewards Corliss Williamson)

Make 15 dunks with Rewards Corliss Williamson over multiple TT or TTO games (Reward: 91 OVR Amethyst Rewards Terance Mann)

Score 39 points with Rewards Terance Mann in a single game (Reward: 93 OVR Diamond Rewards Byron Scott)

Score 38 points with Rewards Byron Scott over multiple Clutch Time games (Reward: 94 OVR Diamond Rewards Stephen Jackson)

Score 75 points with Rewards Stephen Jackson over multiple Multiplayer games (Reward: 95 OVR Pink Diamond Rewards Deandre Ayton)

Playoff Push: Southwest

Win a TT or TTO game using three Rockets players (Reward: 89 OVR Ruby Rewards Eric Gordon)

Score 50 points and get three assists with Rewards Eric Gordon in a single Challenge game (Reward: 91 OVR Amethyst Rewards Trevor Ariza)

Make five dunks with Rewards Trevor Ariza over multiple Multiplayer games (Reward: 93 OVR Diamond Rewards Artis Gilmore)

Get 35 rebounds with Rewards Artis Gilmore over multiple games (Reward: 94 OVR Diamond Rewards Jason Kidd)

Get 20 assists with Rewards Jason Kidd over multiple Clutch Time games (Reward: 95 OVR Pink Diamond Rewards Zach Randolph)

The Final Playoff Push

Win a Clutch Time game using the five Playoff Push Atlantic Reward players (Reward: 500 MT)

Win a Clutch Time game using the five Playoff Push Central Reward players (Reward: 500 MT)

Win a Clutch Time game using the five Playoff Push Southwest Reward players (Reward: 500 MT)

Win a Clutch Time game using the five Playoff Push Northwest Reward players (Reward: 500 MT)

Win a Clutch Time game using the five Playoff Push Pacific Reward players (Reward: 500 MT)

Win a Clutch Time game using the five Playoff Push Southwest Reward players (Reward: 500 MT)

Get eight blocks with Reward Brook Lopez over multiple games (Reward: Rim Protector Badge Pack)

Score 48 points and get one steal with Rewards Ben Gordon in a single game (Reward: Slasher Badge Pack)

Make five four-pointers with Rewards Tim Hardaway over multiple Clutch Time games (Reward: Sharpshooter Badge Pack)

Score 50 points with Rewards Gordon Hayward over multiple Multiplayer games (Reward: Shot Creator Badge Pack)

Get 22 rebounds with Rewards Deandre Ayton over multiple TTO games (Reward: Glass Cleaner Badge Pack

Get three double-doubles with Rewards Zach Randolph over multiple games (Reward: Post Scorer Badge Pack)

Once you finish all of that, you’ll finally unlock 97 OVR Galaxy Opal Rewards Jayson Tatum. This Agenda set will expire on February 25.