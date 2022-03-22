NBA 2K22: How to unlock Power Within Ralph Sampson

March 22 brought the first set of Spotlight Sims to NBA 2K22. These mostly offline challenges give players a way to earn new cards to help improve their lineup. Alongside the offline drop, the team at 2K has given players another card to work for, but you’ll have to hop online to get it. This time around, the reward is a 98 OVR Galaxy Opal Ralph Sampson. It’s not the best card, but standing at 7’4″, he makes for an offline demon. Here’s how to get him into your squad.

How to unlock Power Within Ralph Sampson

The first thing you’ll have to do is complete the Bracket Buster Spotlights Sims to unlock Galaxy Opal versions of Christian Laettner, Danny Manning, and Bill Walton. If you need some help, make sure to check out our guide on the Bracket Buster Spotlights. Then, you’ll need to finish up a few Agendas to get Sampson into your squad. Here they are:

Complete Bracket Busters Spotlight

Get 1 triple-doulbe with Bracket Busters Rewards Bill Walton in a game

Scrore 31 points and get 7 rebounds with Bracket Busters Rewards Christian Laettner in a game

Score 31 points and get 2 blocks with Bracket Busters Rewards Danny Manning in a game

Get 10 rebounds with Bracket Busters Rewards Bill Walton over multiple TTO games

Score 25 points with Bracket Busters Rewards Christian Laettner over multiple TTO games

Score 25 points with Bracket Busters Rewards Danny Manning over multiple TTO games

Win a Triple Threat Online game using the Bracket Busters Rewards Opal players

The offline challenges aren’t too bad because you need to complete them while working through the Spotlight challenges. Then, you just need to hop online and play some Triple Threat Online to finish out the set. It’s a lot of work offline, but with such a minimal online requirement, this is a solid card for offline players.