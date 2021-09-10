NBA 2K22 MyTeam: Season 1 Call to Ball rewards – All levels, items, and more

Season 1 is here.

Season 1 of NBA 2K22 MyTeam kicked off on launch day, and this one is filled with some big rewards, including a 96 OVR card as the Level 40 reward. You might be wondering which cards and other items will be available for Season 1, and we’re here to help you out. Let’s take a look at all the rewards, plus the XP needed to unlock each level.

NBA 2K22 MyTeam: Season 1 Call to Ball rewards

When you log in for the first time, you should receive the Level 1 reward: an Onyx Kobe Bryant. 0 XP is needed for that one, but everything will require you grind for XP.

Here’s a look at all the rewards:

LevelXPReward
10Onyx Kobe Bryant
2350Glass Cleaner Pack
34301 Token
4520Free Agent Player Award Pack
5620Ascension
6740Base League Award Pack
789078 OVR Gold Darvin Ham
810753 Tokens
91300Lockdown Defender Award Pack
101550Season One Ball
111850Ascension
122230Post Scorer Award Ball
13268081 OVR Emerald Larry Nance Jr.
143200Gold Shoe
153850Rim Protector Award Pack
1646205 Tokens
175540Standard League Award Pack
186500Shot Creator Award Pack
197860Ascension
20919085 OVR Sapphire Damon Jones
2110560Slasher Award Pack
2212150Ascension
2313970Standard League Award Pack
241606088 OVR Ruby Brian Winters
251847010 Tokens
2621250Ascension
2724430Sharpshooter Award Pack
282810090 OVR Amethyst Vin Baker
2932300Standard League Award Pack
3036740Ascension
3141600Deluxe League Award Pack
3247140Diamond Shoe Pack
335564092 OVR Diamond Kelly Tripucka
34650030 Tokens
3575000Diamond Consumables Pack
3686000Ascension
3799000Diamond Contract Pack
38114000Diamond Shoe Boost Pack
39131000Hall of Fame Badge Option Pack
4015000096 OVR Pink Diamond Carmelo Anthony

Players can gain XP by completing games and Season Agendas objectives. These objectives can range from playing in certain game modes, to even accumulating players with certain players. To check the Agendas page, go to the Home screen and select the Level progress tab. Scroll down, and you should see the Agendas page.

