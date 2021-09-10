NBA 2K22 MyTeam: Season 1 Call to Ball rewards – All levels, items, and more

Season 1 of NBA 2K22 MyTeam kicked off on launch day, and this one is filled with some big rewards, including a 96 OVR card as the Level 40 reward. You might be wondering which cards and other items will be available for Season 1, and we’re here to help you out. Let’s take a look at all the rewards, plus the XP needed to unlock each level.

NBA 2K22 MyTeam: Season 1 Call to Ball rewards

When you log in for the first time, you should receive the Level 1 reward: an Onyx Kobe Bryant. 0 XP is needed for that one, but everything will require you grind for XP.

Here’s a look at all the rewards:

Level XP Reward 1 0 Onyx Kobe Bryant 2 350 Glass Cleaner Pack 3 430 1 Token 4 520 Free Agent Player Award Pack 5 620 Ascension 6 740 Base League Award Pack 7 890 78 OVR Gold Darvin Ham 8 1075 3 Tokens 9 1300 Lockdown Defender Award Pack 10 1550 Season One Ball 11 1850 Ascension 12 2230 Post Scorer Award Ball 13 2680 81 OVR Emerald Larry Nance Jr. 14 3200 Gold Shoe 15 3850 Rim Protector Award Pack 16 4620 5 Tokens 17 5540 Standard League Award Pack 18 6500 Shot Creator Award Pack 19 7860 Ascension 20 9190 85 OVR Sapphire Damon Jones 21 10560 Slasher Award Pack 22 12150 Ascension 23 13970 Standard League Award Pack 24 16060 88 OVR Ruby Brian Winters 25 18470 10 Tokens 26 21250 Ascension 27 24430 Sharpshooter Award Pack 28 28100 90 OVR Amethyst Vin Baker 29 32300 Standard League Award Pack 30 36740 Ascension 31 41600 Deluxe League Award Pack 32 47140 Diamond Shoe Pack 33 55640 92 OVR Diamond Kelly Tripucka 34 6500 30 Tokens 35 75000 Diamond Consumables Pack 36 86000 Ascension 37 99000 Diamond Contract Pack 38 114000 Diamond Shoe Boost Pack 39 131000 Hall of Fame Badge Option Pack 40 150000 96 OVR Pink Diamond Carmelo Anthony

Players can gain XP by completing games and Season Agendas objectives. These objectives can range from playing in certain game modes, to even accumulating players with certain players. To check the Agendas page, go to the Home screen and select the Level progress tab. Scroll down, and you should see the Agendas page.