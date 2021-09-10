NBA 2K22 MyTeam: Season 1 Call to Ball rewards – All levels, items, and more
Season 1 is here.
Season 1 of NBA 2K22 MyTeam kicked off on launch day, and this one is filled with some big rewards, including a 96 OVR card as the Level 40 reward. You might be wondering which cards and other items will be available for Season 1, and we’re here to help you out. Let’s take a look at all the rewards, plus the XP needed to unlock each level.
NBA 2K22 MyTeam: Season 1 Call to Ball rewards
When you log in for the first time, you should receive the Level 1 reward: an Onyx Kobe Bryant. 0 XP is needed for that one, but everything will require you grind for XP.
Here’s a look at all the rewards:
|Level
|XP
|Reward
|1
|0
|Onyx Kobe Bryant
|2
|350
|Glass Cleaner Pack
|3
|430
|1 Token
|4
|520
|Free Agent Player Award Pack
|5
|620
|Ascension
|6
|740
|Base League Award Pack
|7
|890
|78 OVR Gold Darvin Ham
|8
|1075
|3 Tokens
|9
|1300
|Lockdown Defender Award Pack
|10
|1550
|Season One Ball
|11
|1850
|Ascension
|12
|2230
|Post Scorer Award Ball
|13
|2680
|81 OVR Emerald Larry Nance Jr.
|14
|3200
|Gold Shoe
|15
|3850
|Rim Protector Award Pack
|16
|4620
|5 Tokens
|17
|5540
|Standard League Award Pack
|18
|6500
|Shot Creator Award Pack
|19
|7860
|Ascension
|20
|9190
|85 OVR Sapphire Damon Jones
|21
|10560
|Slasher Award Pack
|22
|12150
|Ascension
|23
|13970
|Standard League Award Pack
|24
|16060
|88 OVR Ruby Brian Winters
|25
|18470
|10 Tokens
|26
|21250
|Ascension
|27
|24430
|Sharpshooter Award Pack
|28
|28100
|90 OVR Amethyst Vin Baker
|29
|32300
|Standard League Award Pack
|30
|36740
|Ascension
|31
|41600
|Deluxe League Award Pack
|32
|47140
|Diamond Shoe Pack
|33
|55640
|92 OVR Diamond Kelly Tripucka
|34
|6500
|30 Tokens
|35
|75000
|Diamond Consumables Pack
|36
|86000
|Ascension
|37
|99000
|Diamond Contract Pack
|38
|114000
|Diamond Shoe Boost Pack
|39
|131000
|Hall of Fame Badge Option Pack
|40
|150000
|96 OVR Pink Diamond Carmelo Anthony
Players can gain XP by completing games and Season Agendas objectives. These objectives can range from playing in certain game modes, to even accumulating players with certain players. To check the Agendas page, go to the Home screen and select the Level progress tab. Scroll down, and you should see the Agendas page.