NBA 2K22 MyTeam: Season 3 Iced Out rewards – All levels, items, and more

Season 3 gives players The Answer.

Season 3 of NBA 2K22 MyTeam revved into gear on December 3. This season marks the first time a Galaxy Opal-tier player is available in the game in the form of Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson. Alongside the 97 OVR card, players have plenty to earn whether in the Season Pass or through the game’s many modes. We’ll break it all down for you below.

NBA 2K22 MyTeam: Season 3 Iced Out season pass rewards

Here’s a look at all the rewards:

LevelXPReward
10Onyx George Gervin
2350Slasher Badge Pack
34301 Token
4520Gold Shoe Boost Pack
5620Ascension
6740Base ’22 NBA: Series 1 Award Pack
789079 OVR Gold Hamidou Diallo
81,0753 Tokens
91,300Glass Cleaner Badge Pack
101,550Season 3 Ball
111,850Ascension
122,230Post Scorer Badge Pack
132,68283 OVR Emerald Kurt Rambis
143,200Standard ’22 NBA: Series 1 Award Pack
153,850Lockdown Badge Pack
1644,6205 Tokens
175,540Standard ’22 NBA: Series 1 Award Pack
186,500Shot Creator Badge Pack
197,860Ascension
209,19086 OVR Sapphire Reggie Jackson
2110,560Rim Protector Badge Pack
2212,150Ascension
2313,970Standard ’22 NBA: Series 1 Award Pack
2416,06089 OVR Ruby Deshawn Stevenson
2518,47010 Tokens
2621,250Ascension
2724,430Sharpshooter Badge Pack
2828,10091 OVR Amethyst Doug Collins
2932,300Deluxe ’22 NBA: Series 1 Award Pack
3036,740Ascension
3141,600Mystic Deluxe Award Pack
3247,140Diamond Shoe Pack
3355,64094 OVR Diamond C.J. McCollum
3465,00030 Tokens
3575,000Diamond Consumable Pack
3686,000Ascension
3799,000Diamond Contract Pack
38114,000Iced Out Diamond Shoe Boost Pack
39131,000Iced Out HOF Badge Option Pack
40150,00097 OVR Galaxy Opal Allen Iverson

NBA 2K22 MyTeam Season 2: Iced Out Reward Cards

Outside of the pass, there are several new cards to pick up across the different modes. Here they all are and where to get them:

  • Limted Reward – 96 OVR Pink Diamond Dan Majerle
  • Clutch Time Reward (Final Tier) – 96 OVR Pink Diamond Damian Lillard
  • Clutch Time Reward (Wheel Spin) – 96 OVR Pink Diamond Michaell Redd
  • Draft Reward – 96 OVR Pink Diamond Andre Drummond
  • Unlimited Reward – 96 OVR Pink Diamond Jason Richardson
  • Ascenion Reward – 96 OVR Pink Diamond Cliff Hagan
  • Collector Level Reward – 96 OVR Pink Diamond Alonzo Mourning
  • Triple Threat Offline Reward (750 Wins) – 96 OVR Pink Diamond Cliff Robinson
  • The Exchange – 95 OVR Pink Diamond Rolando Blackman
  • Pink Diamond Token Market – 95 OVR Pink Diamond John Collins
  • Clutch Time Reward (30 Win Tier) – 94 OVR Diamond Al Horford
  • Triple Threat Offline Vault – 94 OVR Diamond Detlef Schrempf
  • Triple Threat Online Reward – 94 OVR Diamond Calvin Natt
  • Diamond Token Market – 93 OVR Diamond Collin Sexton
  • The Exchange Reward – 92 OVR Diamond Antonio Davis
  • Amethyst Token Market – 91 OVR Amethyst Danny Green
  • Clutch Time Reward (10 Win Tier) – 89 OVR Ruby Julius Randle
  • Ruby Token Rewards – 89 OVR Rick Mahorn
  • The Exchange Reward – 86 OVR Saphhire Jaylen Brown

This season expires on January 14, 2022.

