NBA 2K22 MyTeam: Season 3 Iced Out rewards – All levels, items, and more

Season 3 of NBA 2K22 MyTeam revved into gear on December 3. This season marks the first time a Galaxy Opal-tier player is available in the game in the form of Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson. Alongside the 97 OVR card, players have plenty to earn whether in the Season Pass or through the game’s many modes. We’ll break it all down for you below.

NBA 2K22 MyTeam: Season 3 Iced Out season pass rewards

Here’s a look at all the rewards:

Level XP Reward 1 0 Onyx George Gervin 2 350 Slasher Badge Pack 3 430 1 Token 4 520 Gold Shoe Boost Pack 5 620 Ascension 6 740 Base ’22 NBA: Series 1 Award Pack 7 890 79 OVR Gold Hamidou Diallo 8 1,075 3 Tokens 9 1,300 Glass Cleaner Badge Pack 10 1,550 Season 3 Ball 11 1,850 Ascension 12 2,230 Post Scorer Badge Pack 13 2,682 83 OVR Emerald Kurt Rambis 14 3,200 Standard ’22 NBA: Series 1 Award Pack 15 3,850 Lockdown Badge Pack 16 44,620 5 Tokens 17 5,540 Standard ’22 NBA: Series 1 Award Pack 18 6,500 Shot Creator Badge Pack 19 7,860 Ascension 20 9,190 86 OVR Sapphire Reggie Jackson 21 10,560 Rim Protector Badge Pack 22 12,150 Ascension 23 13,970 Standard ’22 NBA: Series 1 Award Pack 24 16,060 89 OVR Ruby Deshawn Stevenson 25 18,470 10 Tokens 26 21,250 Ascension 27 24,430 Sharpshooter Badge Pack 28 28,100 91 OVR Amethyst Doug Collins 29 32,300 Deluxe ’22 NBA: Series 1 Award Pack 30 36,740 Ascension 31 41,600 Mystic Deluxe Award Pack 32 47,140 Diamond Shoe Pack 33 55,640 94 OVR Diamond C.J. McCollum 34 65,000 30 Tokens 35 75,000 Diamond Consumable Pack 36 86,000 Ascension 37 99,000 Diamond Contract Pack 38 114,000 Iced Out Diamond Shoe Boost Pack 39 131,000 Iced Out HOF Badge Option Pack 40 150,000 97 OVR Galaxy Opal Allen Iverson

NBA 2K22 MyTeam Season 2: Iced Out Reward Cards

Outside of the pass, there are several new cards to pick up across the different modes. Here they all are and where to get them:

Limted Reward – 96 OVR Pink Diamond Dan Majerle

Clutch Time Reward (Final Tier) – 96 OVR Pink Diamond Damian Lillard

Clutch Time Reward (Wheel Spin) – 96 OVR Pink Diamond Michaell Redd

Draft Reward – 96 OVR Pink Diamond Andre Drummond

Unlimited Reward – 96 OVR Pink Diamond Jason Richardson

Ascenion Reward – 96 OVR Pink Diamond Cliff Hagan

Collector Level Reward – 96 OVR Pink Diamond Alonzo Mourning

Triple Threat Offline Reward (750 Wins) – 96 OVR Pink Diamond Cliff Robinson

The Exchange – 95 OVR Pink Diamond Rolando Blackman

Pink Diamond Token Market – 95 OVR Pink Diamond John Collins

Clutch Time Reward (30 Win Tier) – 94 OVR Diamond Al Horford

Triple Threat Offline Vault – 94 OVR Diamond Detlef Schrempf

Triple Threat Online Reward – 94 OVR Diamond Calvin Natt

Diamond Token Market – 93 OVR Diamond Collin Sexton

The Exchange Reward – 92 OVR Diamond Antonio Davis

Amethyst Token Market – 91 OVR Amethyst Danny Green

Clutch Time Reward (10 Win Tier) – 89 OVR Ruby Julius Randle

Ruby Token Rewards – 89 OVR Rick Mahorn

The Exchange Reward – 86 OVR Saphhire Jaylen Brown

This season expires on January 14, 2022.