NBA 2K22 MyTeam: Season 3 Iced Out rewards – All levels, items, and more
Season 3 gives players The Answer.
Season 3 of NBA 2K22 MyTeam revved into gear on December 3. This season marks the first time a Galaxy Opal-tier player is available in the game in the form of Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson. Alongside the 97 OVR card, players have plenty to earn whether in the Season Pass or through the game’s many modes. We’ll break it all down for you below.
NBA 2K22 MyTeam: Season 3 Iced Out season pass rewards
Here’s a look at all the rewards:
|Level
|XP
|Reward
|1
|0
|Onyx George Gervin
|2
|350
|Slasher Badge Pack
|3
|430
|1 Token
|4
|520
|Gold Shoe Boost Pack
|5
|620
|Ascension
|6
|740
|Base ’22 NBA: Series 1 Award Pack
|7
|890
|79 OVR Gold Hamidou Diallo
|8
|1,075
|3 Tokens
|9
|1,300
|Glass Cleaner Badge Pack
|10
|1,550
|Season 3 Ball
|11
|1,850
|Ascension
|12
|2,230
|Post Scorer Badge Pack
|13
|2,682
|83 OVR Emerald Kurt Rambis
|14
|3,200
|Standard ’22 NBA: Series 1 Award Pack
|15
|3,850
|Lockdown Badge Pack
|16
|44,620
|5 Tokens
|17
|5,540
|Standard ’22 NBA: Series 1 Award Pack
|18
|6,500
|Shot Creator Badge Pack
|19
|7,860
|Ascension
|20
|9,190
|86 OVR Sapphire Reggie Jackson
|21
|10,560
|Rim Protector Badge Pack
|22
|12,150
|Ascension
|23
|13,970
|Standard ’22 NBA: Series 1 Award Pack
|24
|16,060
|89 OVR Ruby Deshawn Stevenson
|25
|18,470
|10 Tokens
|26
|21,250
|Ascension
|27
|24,430
|Sharpshooter Badge Pack
|28
|28,100
|91 OVR Amethyst Doug Collins
|29
|32,300
|Deluxe ’22 NBA: Series 1 Award Pack
|30
|36,740
|Ascension
|31
|41,600
|Mystic Deluxe Award Pack
|32
|47,140
|Diamond Shoe Pack
|33
|55,640
|94 OVR Diamond C.J. McCollum
|34
|65,000
|30 Tokens
|35
|75,000
|Diamond Consumable Pack
|36
|86,000
|Ascension
|37
|99,000
|Diamond Contract Pack
|38
|114,000
|Iced Out Diamond Shoe Boost Pack
|39
|131,000
|Iced Out HOF Badge Option Pack
|40
|150,000
|97 OVR Galaxy Opal Allen Iverson
NBA 2K22 MyTeam Season 2: Iced Out Reward Cards
Outside of the pass, there are several new cards to pick up across the different modes. Here they all are and where to get them:
- Limted Reward – 96 OVR Pink Diamond Dan Majerle
- Clutch Time Reward (Final Tier) – 96 OVR Pink Diamond Damian Lillard
- Clutch Time Reward (Wheel Spin) – 96 OVR Pink Diamond Michaell Redd
- Draft Reward – 96 OVR Pink Diamond Andre Drummond
- Unlimited Reward – 96 OVR Pink Diamond Jason Richardson
- Ascenion Reward – 96 OVR Pink Diamond Cliff Hagan
- Collector Level Reward – 96 OVR Pink Diamond Alonzo Mourning
- Triple Threat Offline Reward (750 Wins) – 96 OVR Pink Diamond Cliff Robinson
- The Exchange – 95 OVR Pink Diamond Rolando Blackman
- Pink Diamond Token Market – 95 OVR Pink Diamond John Collins
- Clutch Time Reward (30 Win Tier) – 94 OVR Diamond Al Horford
- Triple Threat Offline Vault – 94 OVR Diamond Detlef Schrempf
- Triple Threat Online Reward – 94 OVR Diamond Calvin Natt
- Diamond Token Market – 93 OVR Diamond Collin Sexton
- The Exchange Reward – 92 OVR Diamond Antonio Davis
- Amethyst Token Market – 91 OVR Amethyst Danny Green
- Clutch Time Reward (10 Win Tier) – 89 OVR Ruby Julius Randle
- Ruby Token Rewards – 89 OVR Rick Mahorn
- The Exchange Reward – 86 OVR Saphhire Jaylen Brown
This season expires on January 14, 2022.