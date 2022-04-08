NBA 2K22 MyTeam: Season 6 Zero Gravity rewards – All levels, items, and more

Season 6 of NBA 2K22 kicked off on April 8. This season is titled Zero Gravity, which seems to point to a season full of high-flyers. That theme will probably change as we move through the six-week season, but from the jump, we’re getting several high-flying dunkers and exceptional playmakers. This includes a Dark Matter 99 OVR version of one of the hottest rookies in the NBA this season. Let’s look at all the rewards available during the Zero Gravity season.

NBA 2K22 MyTeam: Season 6 Zero Gravity rewards

Image via 2K Sports

Here are all of the rewards:

Level XP Reward 1 0 97 OVR Onyx Free Agent Ja Morant 2 350 Gold Shoe Boost Awards Pack 3 430 1 Token 4 520 Slasher Badge Pack 5 620 Ascension Board 6 740 Base Dynamic Ratings League Award Pack 7 890 85 OVR Sapphire Russell Westbrook 8 1,075 3 Tokens 9 1,300 Post Scorer Badge Pack 10 1,550 Season 6 Ball 11 1,850 Ascension Board 12 2,230 Glass Cleaner Badge Pack 13 2,680 89 OVR Ruby Dwyane Wade 14 3,200 Standard Dynamic Ratings League Award Pack 15 3,850 Shot Creator Badge Pack 16 4,620 5 Tokens 17 5,540 Standard Dynamic Ratings League Award pack 18 6,500 Sharpshooter Badge Pack 19 7,860 Ascension Board 20 9,190 91 OVR Amethyst Devean George 21 10,560 Lockdown Defender Badge Pack 22 12,150 Ascension Board 23 13,970 Deluxe Dynamic Ratings League Award Pack 24 16,060 93 OVR Diamond Udonis Haslem 25 18,470 10 Tokens 26 21,250 Ascension Board 27 24,430 Deluxe Dynamic Ratings League Award Pack 28 28,100 95 OVR Pink Diamond Luis Scola 29 32,200 Zero Gravity Diamond Shoe Pack 30 36,740 Ascension Board 31 41,600 30 Tokens 32 47,140 Bracket Busters Deluxe Award Pack 33 55,640 97 OVR Galaxy Opal Detlef Schrempf 34 65,000 Zero Gravity Diamond Shoe Boosts Pack 35 75,000 Ascension Board 36 86,000 50 Tokens 37 99,000 Diamond Contract Pack 38 114,000 Zero Gravity Diamond Consumables Pack 39 131,000 Zero Gravity Hall of Fame Badge Option Pack 40 150,000 99 OVR Dark Matter Josh Giddey

NBA 2K22 MyTeam Season 6: Zero Gravity reward cards

Outside of the season pass, there are several new cards for players to earn or unlock across the various modes. Here they all are, along with where you’ll earn them:

99 OVR Dark Matter Albert King – Clutch Time Wheel Spin

99 OVR Dark Matter James Worthy – Clutch Time Wins Reward

99 OVR Dark Matter Mack Calvin – Draft Ascension Reward

99 OVR Dark Matter Bob Netolicky – Unlimted Reward

99 OVR Dark Matter Jerry Sloan – Ascension Reward

99 OVR Dark Matter Richard Dumas – Triple Threat Offline Vault Reward

99 OVR Dark Matter Willis Reed – Triple Threat Offline 1,500 Wins Reward

99 OVR Dark Matter Bradley Beal – Triple Threat Online Boards

99 OVR Dark Matter Dikembe Mutombo – Token Reward

98 OVR Galaxy Opal Rajon Rondo – Exchange Reward

97 OVR Galaxy Opal Wayne Embry – Clutch Time Wins Reward

97 OVR Galaxy Opal Eddie Johnson – Token Reward

95 OVR Pink Diamond Ron Harper – Token Reward

94 OVR Diamond Robert Horry – Exchange Reward

93 OVR Diamond Austin Reaves – Clutch Time Wins Reward

93 OVR Diamond Fred Hoiberg – Token Reward

91 OVR Amethyst Klay Thompson – Exchange Reward

This season expires on May 20.