NBA 2K22 MyTeam: Season 6 Zero Gravity rewards – All levels, items, and more
He comes from the land down under.
Season 6 of NBA 2K22 kicked off on April 8. This season is titled Zero Gravity, which seems to point to a season full of high-flyers. That theme will probably change as we move through the six-week season, but from the jump, we’re getting several high-flying dunkers and exceptional playmakers. This includes a Dark Matter 99 OVR version of one of the hottest rookies in the NBA this season. Let’s look at all the rewards available during the Zero Gravity season.
NBA 2K22 MyTeam: Season 6 Zero Gravity rewards
Here are all of the rewards:
|Level
|XP
|Reward
|1
|0
|97 OVR Onyx Free Agent Ja Morant
|2
|350
|Gold Shoe Boost Awards Pack
|3
|430
|1 Token
|4
|520
|Slasher Badge Pack
|5
|620
|Ascension Board
|6
|740
|Base Dynamic Ratings League Award Pack
|7
|890
|85 OVR Sapphire Russell Westbrook
|8
|1,075
|3 Tokens
|9
|1,300
|Post Scorer Badge Pack
|10
|1,550
|Season 6 Ball
|11
|1,850
|Ascension Board
|12
|2,230
|Glass Cleaner Badge Pack
|13
|2,680
|89 OVR Ruby Dwyane Wade
|14
|3,200
|Standard Dynamic Ratings League Award Pack
|15
|3,850
|Shot Creator Badge Pack
|16
|4,620
|5 Tokens
|17
|5,540
|Standard Dynamic Ratings League Award pack
|18
|6,500
|Sharpshooter Badge Pack
|19
|7,860
|Ascension Board
|20
|9,190
|91 OVR Amethyst Devean George
|21
|10,560
|Lockdown Defender Badge Pack
|22
|12,150
|Ascension Board
|23
|13,970
|Deluxe Dynamic Ratings League Award Pack
|24
|16,060
|93 OVR Diamond Udonis Haslem
|25
|18,470
|10 Tokens
|26
|21,250
|Ascension Board
|27
|24,430
|Deluxe Dynamic Ratings League Award Pack
|28
|28,100
|95 OVR Pink Diamond Luis Scola
|29
|32,200
|Zero Gravity Diamond Shoe Pack
|30
|36,740
|Ascension Board
|31
|41,600
|30 Tokens
|32
|47,140
|Bracket Busters Deluxe Award Pack
|33
|55,640
|97 OVR Galaxy Opal Detlef Schrempf
|34
|65,000
|Zero Gravity Diamond Shoe Boosts Pack
|35
|75,000
|Ascension Board
|36
|86,000
|50 Tokens
|37
|99,000
|Diamond Contract Pack
|38
|114,000
|Zero Gravity Diamond Consumables Pack
|39
|131,000
|Zero Gravity Hall of Fame Badge Option Pack
|40
|150,000
|99 OVR Dark Matter Josh Giddey
NBA 2K22 MyTeam Season 6: Zero Gravity reward cards
Outside of the season pass, there are several new cards for players to earn or unlock across the various modes. Here they all are, along with where you’ll earn them:
- 99 OVR Dark Matter Albert King – Clutch Time Wheel Spin
- 99 OVR Dark Matter James Worthy – Clutch Time Wins Reward
- 99 OVR Dark Matter Mack Calvin – Draft Ascension Reward
- 99 OVR Dark Matter Bob Netolicky – Unlimted Reward
- 99 OVR Dark Matter Jerry Sloan – Ascension Reward
- 99 OVR Dark Matter Richard Dumas – Triple Threat Offline Vault Reward
- 99 OVR Dark Matter Willis Reed – Triple Threat Offline 1,500 Wins Reward
- 99 OVR Dark Matter Bradley Beal – Triple Threat Online Boards
- 99 OVR Dark Matter Dikembe Mutombo – Token Reward
- 98 OVR Galaxy Opal Rajon Rondo – Exchange Reward
- 97 OVR Galaxy Opal Wayne Embry – Clutch Time Wins Reward
- 97 OVR Galaxy Opal Eddie Johnson – Token Reward
- 95 OVR Pink Diamond Ron Harper – Token Reward
- 94 OVR Diamond Robert Horry – Exchange Reward
- 93 OVR Diamond Austin Reaves – Clutch Time Wins Reward
- 93 OVR Diamond Fred Hoiberg – Token Reward
- 91 OVR Amethyst Klay Thompson – Exchange Reward
This season expires on May 20.