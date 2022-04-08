NBA 2K22 MyTeam: Season 6 Zero Gravity rewards – All levels, items, and more

Season 6 of NBA 2K22 kicked off on April 8. This season is titled Zero Gravity, which seems to point to a season full of high-flyers. That theme will probably change as we move through the six-week season, but from the jump, we’re getting several high-flying dunkers and exceptional playmakers. This includes a Dark Matter 99 OVR version of one of the hottest rookies in the NBA this season. Let’s look at all the rewards available during the Zero Gravity season.

NBA 2K22 MyTeam: Season 6 Zero Gravity rewards

Here are all of the rewards:

LevelXPReward
1097 OVR Onyx Free Agent Ja Morant
2350Gold Shoe Boost Awards Pack
34301 Token
4520Slasher Badge Pack
5620Ascension Board
6740Base Dynamic Ratings League Award Pack
789085 OVR Sapphire Russell Westbrook
81,0753 Tokens
91,300Post Scorer Badge Pack
101,550Season 6 Ball
111,850Ascension Board
122,230Glass Cleaner Badge Pack
132,68089 OVR Ruby Dwyane Wade
143,200Standard Dynamic Ratings League Award Pack
153,850Shot Creator Badge Pack
164,6205 Tokens
175,540Standard Dynamic Ratings League Award pack
186,500Sharpshooter Badge Pack
197,860Ascension Board
209,19091 OVR Amethyst Devean George
2110,560Lockdown Defender Badge Pack
2212,150Ascension Board
2313,970Deluxe Dynamic Ratings League Award Pack
2416,06093 OVR Diamond Udonis Haslem
2518,47010 Tokens
2621,250Ascension Board
2724,430Deluxe Dynamic Ratings League Award Pack
2828,10095 OVR Pink Diamond Luis Scola
2932,200Zero Gravity Diamond Shoe Pack
3036,740Ascension Board
3141,60030 Tokens
3247,140Bracket Busters Deluxe Award Pack
3355,64097 OVR Galaxy Opal Detlef Schrempf
3465,000Zero Gravity Diamond Shoe Boosts Pack
3575,000Ascension Board
3686,00050 Tokens
3799,000Diamond Contract Pack
38114,000Zero Gravity Diamond Consumables Pack
39131,000Zero Gravity Hall of Fame Badge Option Pack
40150,00099 OVR Dark Matter Josh Giddey

NBA 2K22 MyTeam Season 6: Zero Gravity reward cards

Outside of the season pass, there are several new cards for players to earn or unlock across the various modes. Here they all are, along with where you’ll earn them:

  • 99 OVR Dark Matter Albert King – Clutch Time Wheel Spin
  • 99 OVR Dark Matter James Worthy – Clutch Time Wins Reward
  • 99 OVR Dark Matter Mack Calvin – Draft Ascension Reward
  • 99 OVR Dark Matter Bob Netolicky – Unlimted Reward
  • 99 OVR Dark Matter Jerry Sloan – Ascension Reward
  • 99 OVR Dark Matter Richard Dumas – Triple Threat Offline Vault Reward
  • 99 OVR Dark Matter Willis Reed – Triple Threat Offline 1,500 Wins Reward
  • 99 OVR Dark Matter Bradley Beal – Triple Threat Online Boards
  • 99 OVR Dark Matter Dikembe Mutombo – Token Reward
  • 98 OVR Galaxy Opal Rajon Rondo – Exchange Reward
  • 97 OVR Galaxy Opal Wayne Embry – Clutch Time Wins Reward
  • 97 OVR Galaxy Opal Eddie Johnson – Token Reward
  • 95 OVR Pink Diamond Ron Harper – Token Reward
  • 94 OVR Diamond Robert Horry – Exchange Reward
  • 93 OVR Diamond Austin Reaves – Clutch Time Wins Reward
  • 93 OVR Diamond Fred Hoiberg – Token Reward
  • 91 OVR Amethyst Klay Thompson – Exchange Reward

This season expires on May 20.

