NBA 2K22: Which college should you attend in MyCareer?

College experiences are back for MyCareer, as NBA 2K players have a choice: go pro in either the NBA or the G League right away, or test your mettle in the NCAA. NBA 2K22 players can choose from one of 10 universities, but this year will see a bit of a twist. Each university offers a unique boost towards badge progression. So, which school should you choose? Let’s go over the 10 schools, the boosts, and which ones should you pick?

Which college should you attend in MyCareer?

First off, let’s take a look at the schools and their badge progression offerings:

Florida

Finishing: +1

+1 Shooting: +1

+1 Playmaking: +1

+1 Defense/Rebounding: +1

UCLA

Finishing: +2

+2 Shooting: +2

+2 Playmaking: +0

+0 Defense/Rebounding: +0

Villanova

Finishing: +0

+0 Shooting: +4

+4 Playmaking: +0

+0 Defense/Rebounding:+0

Oklahoma

Finishing: +0

+0 Shooting: +2

+2 Playmaking: +1

+1 Defense/Rebounding: +1

Michigan State

Finishing : +0

: +0 Shooting: +0

+0 Playmaking: +4

+4 Defense/Rebounding: +0

Gonzaga

Finishing: +3

+3 Shooting: +0

+0 Playmaking: +1

+1 Defense/Rebounding: +0

Syracuse

Finishing: +0

+0 Shooting: +1

+1 Playmaking: +3

+3 Defense/Rebounding: +0

UConn

Finishing: +2

+2 Shooting: +0

+0 Playmaking: +0

+0 Defense/Rebounding: +2

Texas Tech

Finishing: +0

+0 Shooting: +0

+0 Playmaking: +0

+0 Defense/Rebounding: +4

West Virginia

Finishing: +1

+1 Shooting: +0

+0 Playmaking: +0

+0 Defense/Rebounding: +3

Recommendations

Since shooting is usually a pain in 2K, it might be wise to pick either Oklahoma, Florida, Syracuse, UCLA, or Villanova. Those five schools all offer some form of boost, with ‘Nova and Oklahoma both offering ones over +1.

If you’re looking for a more even boost, the Florida Gators might be for you. All four subsets get an even +1 boost, which certainly isn’t bad for more balanced builds.

Ultimately, it’s up to you, as you should pick one that suits your weaknesses, not your strengths. If you struggle on D, pick schools that offer a Defense/Rebounding boost. But as mentioned earlier, you might want to lean more towards schools that offer shooting boosts, just because that is vital to success in 2K.