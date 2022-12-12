NBA 2K23: How to complete Happy Holidays Agenda challenges and get all rewards in MyTeam

Now that we are in the middle of December, the NBA 2K team is getting players ready for the holidays. The NBA 2K23 Happy Holidays event is now live in MyTeam. The event includes a treasure trove of rewards, with the marquee one being a special Galaxy Opal that can be claimed at the very end. You’ll have to grind in MyTeam if you want the Galaxy Opal What do you need to do? Let’s take a look at the event’s format and the Agendas.

How it works

The crux of the Happy Holidays event is a collection that can be completed at the very end. On December 12, 2K released the first Agenda challenge for the Happy Holidays event. Each weekday between December 12 and 30, the NBA 2K23 team will release a new challenge. Complete that challenge, and you will receive a new player item.

🎄The first MyTEAM Holiday Event agenda is live🎄



Play a game in MyTEAM and get Ruby Jaylen Brown❗️

There will be 15 players in total for the Happy Holidays event collection. Get all 15, and you will be able to receive a new Galaxy Opal player card.

How to get all rewards

Here’s how to get all the rewards, in order to build up to the Galaxy Opal:

Play a game in MyTeam – 87 OVR Jaylen Brown

More players and Agendas will be added in NBA 2K23 as the event progresses.

Don’t fret if you can’t get an Agenda done the day one goes live. Agendas for the Happy Holidays event will stay live until January 14, 2023.