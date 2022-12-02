NBA 2K23 MyTeam: Season 3 rewards – All levels, items, season Agendas, and more
Get ready for the heat, and the cold.
On December 2, Season 3: Fire & Ice of NBA 2K23 officially went live. The new season includes a slew of new Trophy packs, MyTeam currency, and a 97 OVR Galaxy Opal as the Level 40 reward. With that said, let’s take a look at all the rewards, plus the Season 3 Agendas to complete over the next 42 days.
NBA 2K23 MyTeam: Season 3 rewards
When you log in for the first time, you should receive the Level 1 reward: a 95 OVR Onyx Damian Lillard. 0 XP is needed for that one, but everything will require you to grind for XP.
Here’s a look at all the rewards:
|Level
|XP
|Reward
|1
|0
|Onyx Damien Lillard
|2
|250
|One Token
|3
|500
|Free Agent Award Pack
|4
|750
|Sharpshooter Award Pack
|5
|1,000
|78 OVR Gold Jayson Tatum
|6
|1,250
|Ascension
|7
|1,500
|Gold Prize Ball
|8
|1,800
|Base Season 3 Fire & Ice Award pack (Unauctionable)
|9
|2,150
|Season Three Ball
|10
|2,550
|83 OVR Emerald Derrick Rose
|11
|3,050
|Ascension
|12
|3,650
|Shot Creator Award Pack
|13
|4,350
|Base Season 3 Fire & Ice Award pack (Unauctionable)
|14
|5,150
|MyTeam Tokens (x5)
|15
|6,100
|Season 3 Fire & Ice Award Sapphire player
|16
|7,200
|Super Trophy Case Pack
|17
|8,450
|Blue Marble Prize Ball
|18
|9,900
|Ascension
|19
|11,550
|MyTeam Tokens (x10)
|20
|13,400
|Season 3 Fire & Ice Award Ruby player
|21
|15,500
|Elite Franchise Moment Exchange
|22
|17,850
|Deluxe Season 3 Fire & Ice Award pack (Unauctionable)
|23
|20,500
|Ascension
|24
|23,450
|MyTeam Tokens (x15)
|25
|26,750
|Elite Franchise Moment Exchange
|26
|30,450
|Ascension
|27
|34,600
|Legendary Franchise Moment Exchange
|28
|39,250
|MyTeam Tokens (x25)
|29
|44,450
|Amethyst Prize Ball
|30
|50,250
|Amethyst Jarrett Allen (91 OVR)
|31
|56,700
|Ascension
|32
|63,850
|Season 3 Shoe Pack
|33
|71,750
|MyTeam Tokens (x75)
|34
|80,400
|Ascension
|35
|89,850
|Season 3 Trophy Case Event Card Option Pack
|36
|100,100
|94 OVR Diamond Ben Simmons
|37
|111,200
|Season 3 Badge Option Pack
|38
|123,200
|25,000 MT
|39
|136,100
|Trophy Case Centerpiece Exchange
|40
|150,000
|Galaxy Opal Trae Young (97 OVR)
Players can gain XP by completing games and Season Agendas objectives. These objectives can range from playing in certain game modes, to even accumulating players with certain players. Here’s a look at the Agendas that will be active throughout the season:
Triple-Threat Co-Op
- Win one Triple Threat Online Co-Op game (250 XP)
- Win five Triple Threat Online Co-Op games (1,000 XP)
- Win 10 Triple Threat Online Co-Op games (1,250 XP)
- Win one Triple Threat Online Co-Op competitive game (500 XP)
- Win five Triple Threat Online Co-Op competitive games (2,000 XP)
- Win 10 Triple Threat Online Co-Op competitive games (2,500 XP)
MyTeam Wins
- Win 125 Triple Threat Offline games (80 XP after each win)
- Win 50 Triple Threat Online games (100 XP after each win)
- Win 50 Clutch Time Offline games (100 XP after each win)
- Win 50 Clutch Time Online games (150 XP after each win)
- Win 50 Unlimited games (250 XP after each win)
- Win 20 Limited Games (250 XP after each win)
- Win 20 Draft Games (250 XP after each win)
Trophy Case
- Win 50 Triple Threat Online Games (reward is Trophy Case Centerpiece Exchange)
- Win 100 Triple Threat Online Games (reward is Trophy Case Centerpiece Exchange)
- Win 10 single-player games (reward is Legendary Franchise Moment Exchange)
- Score 250 points in Multiplayer games (reward is Elite Franchise Moment Exchange
Season 3 Rewards & Spotlight
- Make four 3-pointers with Free Agent Lillard in a game (250 XP)
- Get 20 points with Gold Jayson Tatum in a game (500 XP)
- Make 15 layups with S2 Select Derrick Rose over multiple games (750 XP)
- Make 20 3-pointers with Season 3 Jarrett Allen over multiple games (1,000 XP)
- Get 30 assists with Season 3 Ben Simmons over multiple games (1,500 XP)
- Win the Damien Lillard Spotlight Challenge (250 XP)
- Win the Jayson Tatum Spotlight Challenge (400 XP)
- Win the Derrick Rose Spotlight Challenge (600 XP)
- Win the Jarrett Allen Spotlight Challenge (750 XP)
- Win the Ben Simmons Spotlight Challenge (1,250 XP)
Other Agendas will be available for a short period of time. To check the Agendas page, go to the Home screen and select the Level progress tab. Scroll down, and you should see the Agendas page.
This season is slated to end on January 13.