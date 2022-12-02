NBA 2K23 MyTeam: Season 3 rewards – All levels, items, season Agendas, and more

On December 2, Season 3: Fire & Ice of NBA 2K23 officially went live. The new season includes a slew of new Trophy packs, MyTeam currency, and a 97 OVR Galaxy Opal as the Level 40 reward. With that said, let’s take a look at all the rewards, plus the Season 3 Agendas to complete over the next 42 days.

Related: Best MyPlayer builds in NBA 2K23

NBA 2K23 MyTeam: Season 3 rewards

When you log in for the first time, you should receive the Level 1 reward: a 95 OVR Onyx Damian Lillard. 0 XP is needed for that one, but everything will require you to grind for XP.

Here’s a look at all the rewards:

Level XP Reward 1 0 Onyx Damien Lillard 2 250 One Token 3 500 Free Agent Award Pack 4 750 Sharpshooter Award Pack 5 1,000 78 OVR Gold Jayson Tatum 6 1,250 Ascension 7 1,500 Gold Prize Ball 8 1,800 Base Season 3 Fire & Ice Award pack (Unauctionable) 9 2,150 Season Three Ball 10 2,550 83 OVR Emerald Derrick Rose 11 3,050 Ascension 12 3,650 Shot Creator Award Pack 13 4,350 Base Season 3 Fire & Ice Award pack (Unauctionable) 14 5,150 MyTeam Tokens (x5) 15 6,100 Season 3 Fire & Ice Award Sapphire player 16 7,200 Super Trophy Case Pack 17 8,450 Blue Marble Prize Ball 18 9,900 Ascension 19 11,550 MyTeam Tokens (x10) 20 13,400 Season 3 Fire & Ice Award Ruby player 21 15,500 Elite Franchise Moment Exchange 22 17,850 Deluxe Season 3 Fire & Ice Award pack (Unauctionable) 23 20,500 Ascension 24 23,450 MyTeam Tokens (x15) 25 26,750 Elite Franchise Moment Exchange 26 30,450 Ascension 27 34,600 Legendary Franchise Moment Exchange 28 39,250 MyTeam Tokens (x25) 29 44,450 Amethyst Prize Ball 30 50,250 Amethyst Jarrett Allen (91 OVR) 31 56,700 Ascension 32 63,850 Season 3 Shoe Pack 33 71,750 MyTeam Tokens (x75) 34 80,400 Ascension 35 89,850 Season 3 Trophy Case Event Card Option Pack 36 100,100 94 OVR Diamond Ben Simmons 37 111,200 Season 3 Badge Option Pack 38 123,200 25,000 MT 39 136,100 Trophy Case Centerpiece Exchange 40 150,000 Galaxy Opal Trae Young (97 OVR)

Players can gain XP by completing games and Season Agendas objectives. These objectives can range from playing in certain game modes, to even accumulating players with certain players. Here’s a look at the Agendas that will be active throughout the season:

Triple-Threat Co-Op

Win one Triple Threat Online Co-Op game (250 XP)

Win five Triple Threat Online Co-Op games (1,000 XP)

Win 10 Triple Threat Online Co-Op games (1,250 XP)

Win one Triple Threat Online Co-Op competitive game (500 XP)

Win five Triple Threat Online Co-Op competitive games (2,000 XP)

Win 10 Triple Threat Online Co-Op competitive games (2,500 XP)

MyTeam Wins

Win 125 Triple Threat Offline games (80 XP after each win)

Win 50 Triple Threat Online games (100 XP after each win)

Win 50 Clutch Time Offline games (100 XP after each win)

Win 50 Clutch Time Online games (150 XP after each win)

Win 50 Unlimited games (250 XP after each win)

Win 20 Limited Games (250 XP after each win)

Win 20 Draft Games (250 XP after each win)

Trophy Case

Win 50 Triple Threat Online Games (reward is Trophy Case Centerpiece Exchange)

Win 100 Triple Threat Online Games (reward is Trophy Case Centerpiece Exchange)

Win 10 single-player games (reward is Legendary Franchise Moment Exchange)

Score 250 points in Multiplayer games (reward is Elite Franchise Moment Exchange

Season 3 Rewards & Spotlight

Make four 3-pointers with Free Agent Lillard in a game (250 XP)

Get 20 points with Gold Jayson Tatum in a game (500 XP)

Make 15 layups with S2 Select Derrick Rose over multiple games (750 XP)

Make 20 3-pointers with Season 3 Jarrett Allen over multiple games (1,000 XP)

Get 30 assists with Season 3 Ben Simmons over multiple games (1,500 XP)

Win the Damien Lillard Spotlight Challenge (250 XP)

Win the Jayson Tatum Spotlight Challenge (400 XP)

Win the Derrick Rose Spotlight Challenge (600 XP)

Win the Jarrett Allen Spotlight Challenge (750 XP)

Win the Ben Simmons Spotlight Challenge (1,250 XP)

Other Agendas will be available for a short period of time. To check the Agendas page, go to the Home screen and select the Level progress tab. Scroll down, and you should see the Agendas page.

This season is slated to end on January 13.