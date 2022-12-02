NBA 2K23 MyTeam: Season 3 rewards – All levels, items, season Agendas, and more

Get ready for the heat, and the cold.

On December 2, Season 3: Fire & Ice of NBA 2K23 officially went live. The new season includes a slew of new Trophy packs, MyTeam currency, and a 97 OVR Galaxy Opal as the Level 40 reward. With that said, let’s take a look at all the rewards, plus the Season 3 Agendas to complete over the next 42 days.

NBA 2K23 MyTeam: Season 3 rewards

When you log in for the first time, you should receive the Level 1 reward: a 95 OVR Onyx Damian Lillard. 0 XP is needed for that one, but everything will require you to grind for XP.

Here’s a look at all the rewards:

LevelXPReward
10Onyx Damien Lillard
2250One Token
3500Free Agent Award Pack
4750Sharpshooter Award Pack
51,00078 OVR Gold Jayson Tatum
61,250Ascension
71,500Gold Prize Ball
81,800Base Season 3 Fire & Ice Award pack (Unauctionable)
92,150Season Three Ball
102,55083 OVR Emerald Derrick Rose
113,050Ascension
123,650Shot Creator Award Pack
134,350Base Season 3 Fire & Ice Award pack (Unauctionable)
145,150MyTeam Tokens (x5)
156,100Season 3 Fire & Ice Award Sapphire player
167,200Super Trophy Case Pack
178,450Blue Marble Prize Ball
189,900Ascension
1911,550MyTeam Tokens (x10)
2013,400Season 3 Fire & Ice Award Ruby player
2115,500Elite Franchise Moment Exchange
2217,850Deluxe Season 3 Fire & Ice Award pack (Unauctionable)
2320,500Ascension
2423,450MyTeam Tokens (x15)
2526,750Elite Franchise Moment Exchange
2630,450Ascension
2734,600Legendary Franchise Moment Exchange
2839,250MyTeam Tokens (x25)
2944,450Amethyst Prize Ball
3050,250Amethyst Jarrett Allen (91 OVR)
3156,700Ascension
3263,850Season 3 Shoe Pack
3371,750MyTeam Tokens (x75)
3480,400Ascension
3589,850Season 3 Trophy Case Event Card Option Pack
36100,10094 OVR Diamond Ben Simmons
37111,200Season 3 Badge Option Pack
38123,20025,000 MT
39136,100Trophy Case Centerpiece Exchange
40150,000Galaxy Opal Trae Young (97 OVR)

Players can gain XP by completing games and Season Agendas objectives. These objectives can range from playing in certain game modes, to even accumulating players with certain players. Here’s a look at the Agendas that will be active throughout the season:

Triple-Threat Co-Op

  • Win one Triple Threat Online Co-Op game (250 XP)
  • Win five Triple Threat Online Co-Op games (1,000 XP)
  • Win 10 Triple Threat Online Co-Op games (1,250 XP)
  • Win one Triple Threat Online Co-Op competitive game (500 XP)
  • Win five Triple Threat Online Co-Op competitive games (2,000 XP)
  • Win 10 Triple Threat Online Co-Op competitive games (2,500 XP)

MyTeam Wins

  • Win 125 Triple Threat Offline games (80 XP after each win)
  • Win 50 Triple Threat Online games (100 XP after each win)
  • Win 50 Clutch Time Offline games (100 XP after each win)
  • Win 50 Clutch Time Online games (150 XP after each win)
  • Win 50 Unlimited games (250 XP after each win)
  • Win 20 Limited Games (250 XP after each win)
  • Win 20 Draft Games (250 XP after each win)

Trophy Case

  • Win 50 Triple Threat Online Games (reward is Trophy Case Centerpiece Exchange)
  • Win 100 Triple Threat Online Games (reward is Trophy Case Centerpiece Exchange)
  • Win 10 single-player games (reward is Legendary Franchise Moment Exchange)
  • Score 250 points in Multiplayer games (reward is Elite Franchise Moment Exchange

Season 3 Rewards & Spotlight

  • Make four 3-pointers with Free Agent Lillard in a game (250 XP)
  • Get 20 points with Gold Jayson Tatum in a game (500 XP)
  • Make 15 layups with S2 Select Derrick Rose over multiple games (750 XP)
  • Make 20 3-pointers with Season 3 Jarrett Allen over multiple games (1,000 XP)
  • Get 30 assists with Season 3 Ben Simmons over multiple games (1,500 XP)
  • Win the Damien Lillard Spotlight Challenge (250 XP)
  • Win the Jayson Tatum Spotlight Challenge (400 XP)
  • Win the Derrick Rose Spotlight Challenge (600 XP)
  • Win the Jarrett Allen Spotlight Challenge (750 XP)
  • Win the Ben Simmons Spotlight Challenge (1,250 XP)

Other Agendas will be available for a short period of time. To check the Agendas page, go to the Home screen and select the Level progress tab. Scroll down, and you should see the Agendas page.

This season is slated to end on January 13.

