How to upload custom images and renders in WWE 2K22

Much like for MyTeam in the NBA 2K franchise, WWE 2K22 players will now be able to upload custom images into the game. These images can be used for clothing, arenas, and even some can be for renders that will show up as the featured image of the wrestler when going through the start menus. This feature is not reserved for PC users, either. Xbox and PlayStation owners will also be able do this in WWE 2K22.

So, what will you need to do? Let’s go over the steps.

How to upload custom images to WWE 2K22

First off, go to WWE 2K’s dedicated website for images: wwe2k.com. Here, you will need to sign in with your platform information. From there, select the ‘Upload Images’ tab on the home page. From here, select the image and/or images from your library, and then click ‘Upload Now.’ 50 images can be uploaded at a time, before images need to be deleted from the website’s library.

After that is done, log into WWE 2K22. Go to Online, and select ‘Community Creations.’ Select ‘Image Manager,’ and from here, take a look at the pictures that have been uploaded from the website to the Incoming section. Click on one with A (for Xbox), or X (for PlayStation) to claim.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’ve done that, the images will then be moved to local storage.

What about renders?

In WWE 2K22, users will now be able to use images of wrestlers that can be used as renders. This should be a popular way for users to play with non-WWE CAWs (Create a Wrestler) that do not have a featured image in the game as a render.

However, we should note that renders need to follow a couple of different steps. Make sure that any render is not too big. 512×512 is a good example of what the size of the photo should be.

Second, the render must be uploaded as a Custom Portrait at the WWE 2K website. Third, the image must have no background. So, either find a image with no background on the Internet, or use an app like RemoveBG to get rid of one.