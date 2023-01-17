NBA 2K23: How to get 90 OVR Moments Killian Hayes in MyTeam

The NBA 2K23 team dropped several new challenges and cards for MyTeam on January 17. One of those new cards was a 90 OVR Moments card of Pistons guard Killian Hayes. The young guard is of French descent, somewhat notable given that his Pistons will be taking on the Chicago Bulls in France later this week. So, how can you get this 90 OVR card? Let’s take a look at the requirements for the 90 OVR card, one that could get an upgrade after the Paris Game.

Related: NBA 2K23 MyTeam: Season 4 rewards – All levels, items, season Agendas, and more

How to get 90 OVR Moments Killian Hayes in MyTeam

Traditionally, Moments challenges have required players to accumulate points, assists, and other notable statistical achievements in order to complete it in full. This one will be a bit different.

In order to get the 90 OVR Moments Killian Hayes, MyTeam players in NBA 2K23 will have to complete two specific Spotlight challenges. The NBA 2K team released two challenges for the NBA Paris Game set on January 19. One requires users to beat the Pistons, while the other is for the Bulls. These challenges are four-minute quarter games on Pro difficulty.

Complete both, and you will receive the 90 OVR Moments Hayes.

The Paris Game Challenge is live 🇫🇷



Take on the Bulls and the Pistons to earn an Amethyst Killian Hayes Moments Card ❗️ pic.twitter.com/V2uF2rw2ld — NBA 2K MyTEAM (@NBA2K_MyTEAM) January 17, 2023

90 OVR Moments Hayes is eligible for an upgrade, as it could be moved up to a 92 OVR card. In order for this done, the Pistons guard will have to score at least 10 points in the NBA Paris Game against the Bulls. Hayes’ 90 OVR card can also be upgraded to a 92 OVR should he not play, but the Pistons still win.