NBA 2K23 MyTeam: Season 4 rewards – All levels, items, season Agendas, and more
The hunt for 97 OVR Lavine begins.
Season 4 of NBA 2K23 and MyTeam officially went live on January 13. This one includes a winter and Lunar New Year theme, and it’s filled with a slew of new rewards. So, what can be obtained this season? Let’s take a look at the rewards, the Level 40 rewards, plus the Agendas that are live for the entirety of the season.
NBA 2K23 MyTeam: Season 4 rewards
When you log in for the first time, you should receive the Level 1 reward: a 95 OVR Onyx Demar Derozan. Zero XP is needed for that one, but everything will require you to grind.
Here’s a look at all the rewards:
|Level
|XP
|Reward
|1
|0
|Onyx Damien Lillard
|2
|250
|Two MyTeam Tokens
|3
|500
|Free Agent Award Pack
|4
|750
|Finisher Award Pack
|5
|1,000
|82 OVR Emerald Scottie Pippen
|6
|1,250
|Gold Prize Ball
|7
|1,500
|Ascension
|8
|1,800
|Base Season 4 Lunar New Year pack (Unauctionable)
|9
|2,150
|Season 4 Ball
|10
|2,550
|85 OVR Sapphire David Robinson
|11
|3,050
|MyTeam Tokens (x5)
|12
|3,650
|Ascension
|13
|4,350
|Base Season 4 Lunar New Year pack (Unauctionable)
|14
|5,150
|Sapphire Prize Ball
|15
|6,100
|89 OVR Ruby Kevin Huerter
|16
|7,200
|Ascension
|17
|8,450
|MyTeam Tokens (x10)
|18
|9,900
|Ruby Prize Ball
|19
|11,550
|Ascension
|20
|13,400
|89 OVR Ruby Patrick Beverley
|21
|15,500
|Deluxe Season 4 Lunar New Year pack (Unauctionable)
|22
|17,850
|MyTeam Tokens (x25)
|23
|20,500
|Ascension
|24
|23,450
|Amethyst Prize Ball
|25
|26,750
|90 OVR Amethyst Clint Capela
|26
|30,450
|Ascension
|27
|34,600
|MyTeam Tokens (x50)
|28
|39,250
|Season 3 Shoe Pack
|29
|44,450
|Ascension
|30
|50,250
|91 OVR Amethyst Kevin Porter Jr.
|31
|56,700
|Ice Award Pack (Unauctionabale)
|32
|63,850
|Ascension
|33
|71,750
|MyTeam Tokens (x75)
|34
|80,400
|Diamond Prize Ball
|35
|89,850
|94 OVR Diamond Bailey Howell
|36
|100,100
|Ascension
|37
|111,200
|MyTeam Tokens (x100)
|38
|123,200
|Season 4 Hall of Fame Badge Option Pack
|39
|136,100
|25,000 MT
|40
|150,000
|97 OVR Galaxy Opal Zach Lavine
Players can gain XP by completing games and Season Agendas objectives. These objectives can range from playing in certain game modes to accumulating stats with certain players. Here’s a look at the Agendas that will be active throughout the season:
MyTeam Wins
- Win 200 Triple Threat Offline games (100 XP after each win)
- Win 100 Triple Threat Online games (125 XP after each win)
- Win 75 Clutch Time Offline games (125 XP after each win)
- Win 75 Clutch Time Online games (200 XP after each win)
- Win 50 Unlimited games (400 XP after each win)
- Win 30 Limited Games (400 XP after each win)
- Win 30 Draft Games (400 XP after each win)
- Win 50 Triple Threat Co-Op games (125 XP after each win)
Season 3 Rewards & Spotlight
- Score 10 points with Free Agent Derozan in a game (250 XP)
- Get five assists with Season 4 Scottie Pippen in a game (250 XP)
- Get two blocks in a game with Season 4 David Robinson (500 XP)
- Get one steal in a game with Season 4 Patrick Beverley two times (500 XP)
- Make five 3-pointers in a game with Season 4 Kevin Huerter three times (750 XP)
- Get five rebounds in a game with Season 4 Clint Capela three times (1,000 XP)
- Make four dunks in a game with Season 4 Kevin Porter Jr. three times (1,500 XP)
- Score 30 points in a game with Season 4 Thurl Bailey four times (1,500 XP)
- Win the Demar Derozan Spotlight Challenge (250 XP)
- Win the Scottie Pippen Spotlight Challenge (250 XP)
- Win the David Robinson Spotlight Challenge (250 XP)
- Win the Patrick Beverley Spotlight Challenge (500 XP)
- Win the Kevin Huerter Spotlight Challenge (500 XP)
- Win the Clint Capela Spotlight Challenge (500 XP)
- Win the Kevin Porter Jr. Spotlight Challenge (750 XP)
- Win the Thurl Bailey Spotlight Challenge (1,000 XP)
- Win the Zach Lavine Signature Challenge (1,000 XP)
Other Agendas will be available for a short period of time throughout the season. This includes Lunar New Year event Agendas that went live in conjunction with the start of Season 4. To check the Agendas page, go to the Home screen and select the Level progress tab. Scroll down, and you should see the Agendas page.
This season is slated to end on February 24.