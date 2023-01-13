NBA 2K23 MyTeam: Season 4 rewards – All levels, items, season Agendas, and more

The hunt for 97 OVR Lavine begins.

Season 4 of NBA 2K23 and MyTeam officially went live on January 13. This one includes a winter and Lunar New Year theme, and it’s filled with a slew of new rewards. So, what can be obtained this season? Let’s take a look at the rewards, the Level 40 rewards, plus the Agendas that are live for the entirety of the season.

NBA 2K23 MyTeam: Season 4 rewards

When you log in for the first time, you should receive the Level 1 reward: a 95 OVR Onyx Demar Derozan. Zero XP is needed for that one, but everything will require you to grind.

Here’s a look at all the rewards:

LevelXPReward
10Onyx Damien Lillard
2250Two MyTeam Tokens
3500Free Agent Award Pack
4750Finisher Award Pack
51,00082 OVR Emerald Scottie Pippen
61,250Gold Prize Ball
71,500Ascension
81,800Base Season 4 Lunar New Year pack (Unauctionable)
92,150Season 4 Ball
102,55085 OVR Sapphire David Robinson
113,050MyTeam Tokens (x5)
123,650Ascension
134,350Base Season 4 Lunar New Year pack (Unauctionable)
145,150Sapphire Prize Ball
156,10089 OVR Ruby Kevin Huerter
167,200Ascension
178,450MyTeam Tokens (x10)
189,900Ruby Prize Ball
1911,550Ascension
2013,40089 OVR Ruby Patrick Beverley
2115,500Deluxe Season 4 Lunar New Year pack (Unauctionable)
2217,850MyTeam Tokens (x25)
2320,500Ascension
2423,450Amethyst Prize Ball
2526,75090 OVR Amethyst Clint Capela
2630,450Ascension
2734,600MyTeam Tokens (x50)
2839,250Season 3 Shoe Pack
2944,450Ascension
3050,25091 OVR Amethyst Kevin Porter Jr.
3156,700Ice Award Pack (Unauctionabale)
3263,850Ascension
3371,750MyTeam Tokens (x75)
3480,400Diamond Prize Ball
3589,85094 OVR Diamond Bailey Howell
36100,100Ascension
37111,200MyTeam Tokens (x100)
38123,200Season 4 Hall of Fame Badge Option Pack
39136,10025,000 MT
40150,00097 OVR Galaxy Opal Zach Lavine

Players can gain XP by completing games and Season Agendas objectives. These objectives can range from playing in certain game modes to accumulating stats with certain players. Here’s a look at the Agendas that will be active throughout the season:

MyTeam Wins

  • Win 200 Triple Threat Offline games (100 XP after each win)
  • Win 100 Triple Threat Online games (125 XP after each win)
  • Win 75 Clutch Time Offline games (125 XP after each win)
  • Win 75 Clutch Time Online games (200 XP after each win)
  • Win 50 Unlimited games (400 XP after each win)
  • Win 30 Limited Games (400 XP after each win)
  • Win 30 Draft Games (400 XP after each win)
  • Win 50 Triple Threat Co-Op games (125 XP after each win)

Season 3 Rewards & Spotlight

  • Score 10 points with Free Agent Derozan in a game (250 XP)
  • Get five assists with Season 4 Scottie Pippen in a game (250 XP)
  • Get two blocks in a game with Season 4 David Robinson (500 XP)
  • Get one steal in a game with Season 4 Patrick Beverley two times (500 XP)
  • Make five 3-pointers in a game with Season 4 Kevin Huerter three times (750 XP)
  • Get five rebounds in a game with Season 4 Clint Capela three times (1,000 XP)
  • Make four dunks in a game with Season 4 Kevin Porter Jr. three times (1,500 XP)
  • Score 30 points in a game with Season 4 Thurl Bailey four times (1,500 XP)
  • Win the Demar Derozan Spotlight Challenge (250 XP)
  • Win the Scottie Pippen Spotlight Challenge (250 XP)
  • Win the David Robinson Spotlight Challenge (250 XP)
  • Win the Patrick Beverley Spotlight Challenge (500 XP)
  • Win the Kevin Huerter Spotlight Challenge (500 XP)
  • Win the Clint Capela Spotlight Challenge (500 XP)
  • Win the Kevin Porter Jr. Spotlight Challenge (750 XP)
  • Win the Thurl Bailey Spotlight Challenge (1,000 XP)
  • Win the Zach Lavine Signature Challenge (1,000 XP)

Other Agendas will be available for a short period of time throughout the season. This includes Lunar New Year event Agendas that went live in conjunction with the start of Season 4. To check the Agendas page, go to the Home screen and select the Level progress tab. Scroll down, and you should see the Agendas page.

This season is slated to end on February 24.

