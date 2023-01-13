NBA 2K23 MyTeam: Season 4 rewards – All levels, items, season Agendas, and more

Season 4 of NBA 2K23 and MyTeam officially went live on January 13. This one includes a winter and Lunar New Year theme, and it’s filled with a slew of new rewards. So, what can be obtained this season? Let’s take a look at the rewards, the Level 40 rewards, plus the Agendas that are live for the entirety of the season.

Related: Best MyPlayer builds in NBA 2K23

NBA 2K23 MyTeam: Season 4 rewards

When you log in for the first time, you should receive the Level 1 reward: a 95 OVR Onyx Demar Derozan. Zero XP is needed for that one, but everything will require you to grind.

Here’s a look at all the rewards:

Level XP Reward 1 0 Onyx Damien Lillard 2 250 Two MyTeam Tokens 3 500 Free Agent Award Pack 4 750 Finisher Award Pack 5 1,000 82 OVR Emerald Scottie Pippen 6 1,250 Gold Prize Ball 7 1,500 Ascension 8 1,800 Base Season 4 Lunar New Year pack (Unauctionable) 9 2,150 Season 4 Ball 10 2,550 85 OVR Sapphire David Robinson 11 3,050 MyTeam Tokens (x5) 12 3,650 Ascension 13 4,350 Base Season 4 Lunar New Year pack (Unauctionable) 14 5,150 Sapphire Prize Ball 15 6,100 89 OVR Ruby Kevin Huerter 16 7,200 Ascension 17 8,450 MyTeam Tokens (x10) 18 9,900 Ruby Prize Ball 19 11,550 Ascension 20 13,400 89 OVR Ruby Patrick Beverley 21 15,500 Deluxe Season 4 Lunar New Year pack (Unauctionable) 22 17,850 MyTeam Tokens (x25) 23 20,500 Ascension 24 23,450 Amethyst Prize Ball 25 26,750 90 OVR Amethyst Clint Capela 26 30,450 Ascension 27 34,600 MyTeam Tokens (x50) 28 39,250 Season 3 Shoe Pack 29 44,450 Ascension 30 50,250 91 OVR Amethyst Kevin Porter Jr. 31 56,700 Ice Award Pack (Unauctionabale) 32 63,850 Ascension 33 71,750 MyTeam Tokens (x75) 34 80,400 Diamond Prize Ball 35 89,850 94 OVR Diamond Bailey Howell 36 100,100 Ascension 37 111,200 MyTeam Tokens (x100) 38 123,200 Season 4 Hall of Fame Badge Option Pack 39 136,100 25,000 MT 40 150,000 97 OVR Galaxy Opal Zach Lavine

Players can gain XP by completing games and Season Agendas objectives. These objectives can range from playing in certain game modes to accumulating stats with certain players. Here’s a look at the Agendas that will be active throughout the season:

MyTeam Wins

Win 200 Triple Threat Offline games (100 XP after each win)

Win 100 Triple Threat Online games (125 XP after each win)

Win 75 Clutch Time Offline games (125 XP after each win)

Win 75 Clutch Time Online games (200 XP after each win)

Win 50 Unlimited games (400 XP after each win)

Win 30 Limited Games (400 XP after each win)

Win 30 Draft Games (400 XP after each win)

Win 50 Triple Threat Co-Op games (125 XP after each win)

Season 3 Rewards & Spotlight

Score 10 points with Free Agent Derozan in a game (250 XP)

Get five assists with Season 4 Scottie Pippen in a game (250 XP)

Get two blocks in a game with Season 4 David Robinson (500 XP)

Get one steal in a game with Season 4 Patrick Beverley two times (500 XP)

Make five 3-pointers in a game with Season 4 Kevin Huerter three times (750 XP)

Get five rebounds in a game with Season 4 Clint Capela three times (1,000 XP)

Make four dunks in a game with Season 4 Kevin Porter Jr. three times (1,500 XP)

Score 30 points in a game with Season 4 Thurl Bailey four times (1,500 XP)

Win the Demar Derozan Spotlight Challenge (250 XP)

Win the Scottie Pippen Spotlight Challenge (250 XP)

Win the David Robinson Spotlight Challenge (250 XP)

Win the Patrick Beverley Spotlight Challenge (500 XP)

Win the Kevin Huerter Spotlight Challenge (500 XP)

Win the Clint Capela Spotlight Challenge (500 XP)

Win the Kevin Porter Jr. Spotlight Challenge (750 XP)

Win the Thurl Bailey Spotlight Challenge (1,000 XP)

Win the Zach Lavine Signature Challenge (1,000 XP)

Other Agendas will be available for a short period of time throughout the season. This includes Lunar New Year event Agendas that went live in conjunction with the start of Season 4. To check the Agendas page, go to the Home screen and select the Level progress tab. Scroll down, and you should see the Agendas page.

This season is slated to end on February 24.