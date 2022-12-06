NBA 2K23: How to get 92 OVR Moments Andrew Nembhard in MyTeam

One day after the release of a 94 OVR Moments card, another time-limited card has been inserted into NBA 2K23 and MyTeam. A new 92 OVR of Pacers shooting guard Andrew Nembhard is now out in MyTeam, after the rookie dropped 31 points in a big on December 5 against the Warriors. So, how can you get 92 OVR Nembhard? Let’s go over what you will need to do.

Related: NBA 2K23 MyTeam: Season 3 rewards – All levels, items, season Agendas, and more

How to get Moments Nembhard in MyTeam

In order to get the Moments Nembhard in MyTeam, players must complete five separate Agendas. These Agendas include objectives that need to be completed in one of MyTeam’s various online and offline modes.

Here’s a look at the five Agendas, plus the rewards for each:

Score 31 points with NBA Series 1 Andrew Nembhard in a game (reward is Current Trophy Case Pack)

(reward is Current Trophy Case Pack) Get eight rebounds with NBA Series 1 Andrew Nembhard in a game (reward is Historic Trophy Case Pack)

(reward is Historic Trophy Case Pack) Get one steal with NBA Series 1 Andrew Nembhard in a game (reward is Moments Trophy Case Pack)

(reward is Moments Trophy Case Pack) Make five 3-pointers with NBA Series 1 Andrew Nembhard in a game (reward is five MyTeam tokens)

(reward is five MyTeam tokens) Get 13 assists with NBA Series 1 Andrew Nembhard in a game (reward is Playmaker Award Pack)

Like with other Moments and Takeover challenges that dropped in the past, our advice is to work within the single-player game modes, particularly Challenges. This will allow you to rack up stats, without having to deal with the “sweats” in online play.

You will need the 69 OVR NBA Series 1 Andrew Nembhard to complete this challenge. This card can be obtained by buying the Pacers Franchise Option Pack in the Token Market. That pack can be purchased with two MyTeam tokens.

Upon completing the four challenges, players will then receive the 92 OVR Moments Andrew Nembhard. This card will leave the MyTeam Agendas on December 9.