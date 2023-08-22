NBA 2K23: How To Get Corporate Level up Easily

NBA 2K23 brings the excitement of basketball to the gaming world, and one of its most engaging features is the Corporate Level system in the MyCareer mode. As in the real-world NBA, all eyes will be on your character as you progress through your career. Hence, it’s essential to focus not only on your gameplay but also on your fashion.

Fortunately, NBA 2K23 allows you to either be a suave corporate icon or take the path of a Free Spirit funky person. Whatever choice you make will dictate your persona in the media and will bring you endorsements accordingly. This guide explores strategies and tips to help you breeze through the corporate levels and elevate your player’s journey to superstardom.

Related: How to get a drone in NBA 2K23

How to level up Corporate fast in NBA 2k23

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can embark on your journey to rock corporate style, you need to complete the Devin Booker quest. Once done, the objective is pretty simple; wear as many corporate-styled clothes as possible. If you are unaware of how to identify the required styled clothes, simply look for a blue badge with a coat inside it when going through the wardrobe. On the other hand, if the cloth piece has a red badge, it is a Free Spirit item. Furthermore, look for three stars around the badge, as that clothing piece will get you the most notoriety and increase your level fast.

Dress up dapper and head to the Fashion Tunnel Runaway. You will find the Fashion Tunnel Runaway in Arena, where you’ll usually see a lot of media. Once there, start posing and take as many photos as possible. This will automatically raise the Corporate Level, and after reaching Level 5, you’ll begin to get endorsements. The endorsements you get have their own set of objectives that you need to complete in order to stay in their good books. However, these objectives do not affect your Corporate Level.