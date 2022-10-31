NBA 2K23: How to get Moments Keldon Johnson in MyTeam

It’s time for another Moments item in NBA 2K23 MyTeam. For those new to the mode, Moments cards honor strong performances in the NBA. A new 89 OVR Moments card that features Spurs SF/PF Keldon Johnson can now be obtained in MyTeam, just by completing in-game objectives. So, how can you get Moments Keldon Johnson? Let’s take a look.

How to get Moments Keldon Johnson in MyTeam

In order to get the Moments Keldon Johnson in MyTeam, players must complete six separate Agendas. These Agendas include cumulative objectives that need to be completed by playing across MyTeam’s various online and offline modes.

Here’s a look at the five Agendas, plus the rewards for each:

Score 25 points with NBA: Series 1 Keldon Johnsom in a game (reward is five Tokens)

Get eight assists with NBA: Series 1 Keldon Johnson in a game (reward is Badge Award Pack)

Get six rebounds with NBA: Series 1 Keldon Johnson over multiple games (reward is Rebounder Award Pack)

Get one steal with NBA: Series 1 Keldon Johnson in a game (reward is Shoe Award Pack)

Get one block with NBA: Series 1 Keldon Johnson in a game (reward is Rim Protector Award Pack)

Make five 3-pointers and shot 50% or better 3P% with NBA: Series 1 Keldon Johnson in a game (reward is Sharpshooter Award Pack)

All of the Agendas are pretty straightforward, much like with the Moments Jalen Brunson challenge.. Just use NBA: Series 1 Keldon Johnson in games, whether it be online or single-player, to get these achievements done. The latter is probably your best bet to get these Agendas done. Johnson is obtainable by way of acquiring the Series 1 Spurs Stars Option Pack. This pack can be obtained through the Token Market, and it costs five Tokens to get.

This challenge is set to end on November 3.