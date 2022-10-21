NBA 2K23 MyTeam: Season 2 rewards – All levels, items, and more

Season 2: Eerie of NBA 2K23 officially arrived to both The City and MyTeam on October 21. The new season brings new rewards, as the push towards the 99 OVR Dark Matter Julius Erving & Tim Duncan continues on. Much like for Season 1, there are 40 levels for MyTeam in Season 2. And, a 96 OVR Pink Diamond waits at the end. So, what’s on tap for Season 2? Let’s take a look.

NBA 2K23 MyTeam: Season 2 rewards

When you log in for the first time, you should receive the Level 1 reward: a 91 OVR Onyx Nikola Jokic. 0 XP is needed for that one, but everything will require you grind for XP.

Here’s a look at all the rewards:

Level XP Reward 1 0 Onyx Nikola Jokic 2 250 One Token 3 500 Free Agent Award Pack 4 750 Shot Creator Award Pack 5 1,000 Ascension 6 1,250 Unauctionable Base Season 2 Eerie Award 7 1,500 Gold Prize Ball 8 1,800 Emerald Tre Jones (82 OVR) 9 2,150 Current Trophy Case Pack 10 2,550 Season Two Ball 11 3,050 Ascension 12 3,650 Sharpshooter Award Pack 13 4,350 Five Tokens 14 5,150 Unauctionable Standard Season 2 Pack 15 6,100 Elite Franchise Highlight Exchange 16 7,200 Sapphire Bogdan Bogdanovic (85 OVR) 17 8,450 Unauctionable Standard Season 2 Pack 18 9,900 Ascension 19 11,550 Moments Trophy Case Pack 20 13,400 10 Tokens 21 15,500 Unauctionable Deluxe Season 2 Pack 22 17,850 Ascension 23 20,500 Legendary Franchise Moment Exchange 24 23,450 Ruby Mychal Thompson (88 OVR) 25 26,750 Historic Trophy Case Pack 26 30,450 Ascension 27 34,600 Elite Franchise Moment Exchange 28 39,250 20 Tokens 29 44,450 Elite Franchise Highlight Exchange 30 50,250 Ascension 31 56,700 Legendary Franchise Moment Exchange 32 63,850 Amethyst Zion Williamson (91 OVR) 33 71,750 Amethyst Prize Ball 34 80,400 Season 2 Shoe Pack 35 89,850 Ascension 36 100,100 Elite Franchise Moment Exchange 37 111,200 75 Tokens 38 123,200 25,000 MT 39 136,100 Season 2 Badge Option Pack 40 150,000 Pink Diamond Devin Booker (96 OVR)

Players can gain XP by completing games and Season Agendas objectives. These objectives can range from playing in certain game modes, to even accumulating players with certain players. Here’s a look at the Agendas that will be active throughout the season:

Triple-Threat Co-Op

Win one Triple Threat Online Co-Op game (250 XP)

Win five Triple Threat Online Co-Op games (1,000 XP)

Win 10 Triple Threat Online Co-Op game (1,250 XP)

Win one Triple Threat Online Co-Op competitive game (500 XP)

Win five Triple Threat Online Co-Op competitive games (2,000 XP)

Win 10 Triple Threat Online Co-Op competitive games (2,500 XP)

MyTeam Wins

Win 125 Triple Threat Offline games (80 XP after each win)

Win 50 Triple Threat Online games (100 XP after each win)

Win 50 Clutch Time Offline games (100 XP after each win)

Win 50 Clutch Time Online games (150 XP after each win)

Win 50 Unlimited games (250 XP after each win)

Win 20 Limited Games (250 XP after each win)

Win 20 Draft Games (250 XP after each win)

Trophy Case

Win 100 Triple Threat Online Games (reward is Trophy Case Centerpiece Exchange)

Win 10 single player games (reward is Legendary Franchise Moment Exchange)

Score 250 points in Multiplayer games (reward is Elite Franchise Moment Exchange

Season 2 Rewards & Spotlight

Make 10 points with Free Agent Jokic in a game (250 XP)

Get 20 assists with Season 2 Rewards Tre Jones (500 XP)

Make 20 3-pointers with Season 2 Rewards Bogdan Bogdanovic over multiple games (750 XP)

Get 20 rebounds with Season 2 Rewards Mychal Thompson over multiple games (1,000 XP)

Make 20 dunks with Season 2 Zion Williamson over multiple games (1,500 XP)

Win the Nikola Jokic Spotlight Challenge (250 XP)

Win the Tre Jones Spotlight Challenge (250 XP)

Win the Bogdan Bogdanovic Spotlight Challenge (500 XP)

Win the Mychal Thompson Spotlight Challenge (750 XP)

Win the Zion Williamson Spotlight Challenge (1,500 XP)

Other Agendas will be available for a short period of time. To check the Agendas page, go to the Home screen and select the Level progress tab. Scroll down, and you should see the Agendas page.

This season is slated to end on December 2.