NBA 2K23 MyTeam: Season 2 rewards – All levels, items, and more
The Phoenix Gunslinger awaits.
Season 2: Eerie of NBA 2K23 officially arrived to both The City and MyTeam on October 21. The new season brings new rewards, as the push towards the 99 OVR Dark Matter Julius Erving & Tim Duncan continues on. Much like for Season 1, there are 40 levels for MyTeam in Season 2. And, a 96 OVR Pink Diamond waits at the end. So, what’s on tap for Season 2? Let’s take a look.
NBA 2K23 MyTeam: Season 2 rewards
When you log in for the first time, you should receive the Level 1 reward: a 91 OVR Onyx Nikola Jokic. 0 XP is needed for that one, but everything will require you grind for XP.
Here’s a look at all the rewards:
|Level
|XP
|Reward
|1
|0
|Onyx Nikola Jokic
|2
|250
|One Token
|3
|500
|Free Agent Award Pack
|4
|750
|Shot Creator Award Pack
|5
|1,000
|Ascension
|6
|1,250
|Unauctionable Base Season 2 Eerie Award
|7
|1,500
|Gold Prize Ball
|8
|1,800
|Emerald Tre Jones (82 OVR)
|9
|2,150
|Current Trophy Case Pack
|10
|2,550
|Season Two Ball
|11
|3,050
|Ascension
|12
|3,650
|Sharpshooter Award Pack
|13
|4,350
|Five Tokens
|14
|5,150
|Unauctionable Standard Season 2 Pack
|15
|6,100
|Elite Franchise Highlight Exchange
|16
|7,200
|Sapphire Bogdan Bogdanovic (85 OVR)
|17
|8,450
|Unauctionable Standard Season 2 Pack
|18
|9,900
|Ascension
|19
|11,550
|Moments Trophy Case Pack
|20
|13,400
|10 Tokens
|21
|15,500
|Unauctionable Deluxe Season 2 Pack
|22
|17,850
|Ascension
|23
|20,500
|Legendary Franchise Moment Exchange
|24
|23,450
|Ruby Mychal Thompson (88 OVR)
|25
|26,750
|Historic Trophy Case Pack
|26
|30,450
|Ascension
|27
|34,600
|Elite Franchise Moment Exchange
|28
|39,250
|20 Tokens
|29
|44,450
|Elite Franchise Highlight Exchange
|30
|50,250
|Ascension
|31
|56,700
|Legendary Franchise Moment Exchange
|32
|63,850
|Amethyst Zion Williamson (91 OVR)
|33
|71,750
|Amethyst Prize Ball
|34
|80,400
|Season 2 Shoe Pack
|35
|89,850
|Ascension
|36
|100,100
|Elite Franchise Moment Exchange
|37
|111,200
|75 Tokens
|38
|123,200
|25,000 MT
|39
|136,100
|Season 2 Badge Option Pack
|40
|150,000
|Pink Diamond Devin Booker (96 OVR)
Players can gain XP by completing games and Season Agendas objectives. These objectives can range from playing in certain game modes, to even accumulating players with certain players. Here’s a look at the Agendas that will be active throughout the season:
Triple-Threat Co-Op
- Win one Triple Threat Online Co-Op game (250 XP)
- Win five Triple Threat Online Co-Op games (1,000 XP)
- Win 10 Triple Threat Online Co-Op game (1,250 XP)
- Win one Triple Threat Online Co-Op competitive game (500 XP)
- Win five Triple Threat Online Co-Op competitive games (2,000 XP)
- Win 10 Triple Threat Online Co-Op competitive games (2,500 XP)
MyTeam Wins
- Win 125 Triple Threat Offline games (80 XP after each win)
- Win 50 Triple Threat Online games (100 XP after each win)
- Win 50 Clutch Time Offline games (100 XP after each win)
- Win 50 Clutch Time Online games (150 XP after each win)
- Win 50 Unlimited games (250 XP after each win)
- Win 20 Limited Games (250 XP after each win)
- Win 20 Draft Games (250 XP after each win)
Trophy Case
- Win 100 Triple Threat Online Games (reward is Trophy Case Centerpiece Exchange)
- Win 10 single player games (reward is Legendary Franchise Moment Exchange)
- Score 250 points in Multiplayer games (reward is Elite Franchise Moment Exchange
Season 2 Rewards & Spotlight
- Make 10 points with Free Agent Jokic in a game (250 XP)
- Get 20 assists with Season 2 Rewards Tre Jones (500 XP)
- Make 20 3-pointers with Season 2 Rewards Bogdan Bogdanovic over multiple games (750 XP)
- Get 20 rebounds with Season 2 Rewards Mychal Thompson over multiple games (1,000 XP)
- Make 20 dunks with Season 2 Zion Williamson over multiple games (1,500 XP)
- Win the Nikola Jokic Spotlight Challenge (250 XP)
- Win the Tre Jones Spotlight Challenge (250 XP)
- Win the Bogdan Bogdanovic Spotlight Challenge (500 XP)
- Win the Mychal Thompson Spotlight Challenge (750 XP)
- Win the Zion Williamson Spotlight Challenge (1,500 XP)
Other Agendas will be available for a short period of time. To check the Agendas page, go to the Home screen and select the Level progress tab. Scroll down, and you should see the Agendas page.
This season is slated to end on December 2.