NBA 2K23: How to get Moments Jalen Brunson in MyTeam

New Knick Jalen Brunson had a strong night against the Hornets on October 26, dropping 27 points while raking up 13 assists for the Knickerbockers. Brunson will be getting an upgrade after that game, as a new 91 OVR Moments item that features Brunson is available for a limited time. So, how can you get Moments Jalen Brunson in MyTeam? Let’s go over what you will need to do.

How to get Moments Jalen Brunson in MyTeam

In order to get the Moments Jalen Brunson in MyTeam, players must complete five separate Agendas. These Agendas include cumulative objectives that need to be completed by playing across MyTeam’s various online and offline modes.

Here’s a look at the five Agendas, plus the rewards for each:

Score 27 points with NBA: Series 1 Jalen Brunson in a game (reward is 10 Tokens)

Get 13 assists with NBA: Series 1 Jalen Brunson in a game (reward is Playmaker Award Pack)

Get seven rebounds with NBA: Series 1 Jalen Brunson over multiple games (reward is Rebounder Award Pack)

Get one steal with NBA: Series 1 Jalen Brunson in a game (reward is Perimeter Defense Award Pack)

Get one block with NBA: Series 1 Jalen Brunson in a game (reward is Rim Protector Award Pack)

All of the Agendas are pretty straight-forward. Just use NBA: Series 1 Jalen Brunson in games, whether it be online or single-player, to get these achievements done. The latter is probably your best bet to get these Agendas done. Brunson is obtainable by way of acquiring the Series 1 Knicks Stars Option Pack. This pack can be obtained by the Token Market, and it costs 10 Tokens to get.

This challenge is set to end on October 31.