NBA 2K23: How to get Takeover Andre Iguodala in MyTeam

On September 16, 2K released a new set of Takeover Agendas for MyTeam in NBA 2K23. For this week, users can now grind towards a 93 OVR Takeover player item of current Warriors guard/forward and former Philadelphia 76er, Andre Iguodala. So, how can you add the former Finals MVP to your team? Let’s take a look at how you can get “Iggy.”

How to get Takeover Andre Iguodala in NBA 2K23 MyTeam

In order to get the Takeover Iguodala in MyTeam, players must complete five separate Agendas. These Agendas include cumulative objectives that need to be completed by playing across MyTeam’s various online and offline modes.

Here’s a look at the five Agendas, plus the rewards for each:

Win 35 Clutch Time Offline games (reward is Historic Trophy Case Pack)

Win 35 Triple Threat Offline games (reward is Moments Trophy Case Pack)

Win 25 Triple Threat Online games (reward is Current Trophy Case Pack)

Win 25 Clutch Time Online games (reward is Historic Trophy Case Pack)

Win 15 Unlimited games (reward is Moments Trophy Case Pack)

These Agendas are exactly the same as to the ones that were for the Takeover Lamar Odom.

Our advice is to start with the offline games. Even though you will need to win more of those than online games, these should be easier. That is especially true if you are just starting to build your roster in MyTeam. That way, you should be able to get enough Agendas done to get some higher-rated cards, plus the rewards obtained from playing the offline modes.

Upon completing the five, players will then receive the 93 OVR Takeover Andre Iguodala. This card will leave the MyTeam Agendas on September 23.