NBA 2K23: How to unlock J. Cole & Jack Harlow in MyTeam

Sports games are no stranger to fantastical crossovers with other sports or celebrities. The groundbreaking arcade game NBA Jam became well-known for putting celebrity characters in the game. Last year, NBA 2K brought The Game and Quavo into MyTeam for fans to use, and NBA 2K23 is now releasing the Crossover Series. The first two cards in this series are music stars J. Cole and Jack Harlow. In this guide, we’ll go over how to obtain these cards, how they are useful, and how you can earn XP toward level 40 Devin Booker.

How to unlock J. Cole & Jack Harlow in MyTeam

Screenshot by Gamepur

These challenges are as simple as it gets in MyTeam. To find these challenges, navigate to the single-player tab, open up the challenges menu, and then go into Spotlight Challenges. You’ll see that this challenge hub has three objectives and that when you finish them all, you’ll get a cosmetic basketball called the Moon Ball.

These challenges are all on Semi-Pro difficulty, and they are all triple threat games to 21. Games one and two will see you unlock the music stars, and in the third game, you must use them both to beat NBA stars. Cole and Harlow both have shooting badges and three-point shot ratings in the 80s, so just fire away. For winning all of the challenges, you will get 89 OVR versions of J. Cole and Jack Harlow along with 10 MyTeam tokens.

Agenda Rewards

For playing these challenges, you earn 750 XP per challenge, meaning that finishing all of them will net you 2,250 XP. For finishing the entire agenda set, you also get a badge pack, which includes a random badge in the game rated from bronze to gold.

❗The MyTEAM Crossover Series is out now❗



Beat J. Cole's Spotlight Challenge and earn his MyTEAM card! His Crossover Series card can be used in multiplayer modes for this weekend🔥



Spotlight Challenge is live through Season 2! pic.twitter.com/RDt6oxnPjx — NBA 2K MyTEAM (@NBA2K_MyTEAM) November 10, 2022

It might be a good idea to get these challenges done sooner rather than later because the above tweet seems to suggest that these cards may be used for the Win the Weekend Agenda that will run from 11/11 to 11/14. On top of that, if this is an ongoing series, the cards could be used for further objectives.