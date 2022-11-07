NBA 2K23: How to get Moments Jeremi Grant in MyTeam

Trail Blazers forward Jeremi Grant had a strong night on November 4, racking up 30 points on November 4 en route to a big win against the Phoenix Suns. To commemorate Grant’s performance, a new Moments challenge is now available in NBA 2K23 MyTeam. Users can complete Agendas, in order to grind towards a 91 OVR Moments card of Grant. However, this is a time-limited challenge. So, how can you get 91 OVR Grant? Let’s go over what you will need to do.

How to get Moments Jeremi Grant in MyTeam

In order to get the Moments Jeremi Grant in MyTeam, players must complete six separate Agendas. These Agendas include cumulative objectives that need to be completed by playing across MyTeam’s various online and offline modes.

Here’s a look at the five Agendas, plus the rewards for each:

Score 30 points with NBA: Series 1 Jeremi Grant in a game (reward is Moments Trophy Case Pack)

Get five assists with NBA: Series 1 Jeremi Grant in a game (reward is Badge Award Pack)

Get two rebounds with NBA: Series 1 Jeremi Grant over multiple games (reward is Current Trophy Case Pack)

Make nine free throws with NBA: Series 1 Jeremi Grant over multiple games (reward is Basketball Award Pack)

Get one block with NBA: Series 1 Jeremi Grant in a game (reward is 20 tokens)

Make one 3-pointer with NBA: Series 1 Jeremi Grant in a game (reward is Shoe Award Pack)

All of the Agendas are pretty straightforward, much like with the past Moments Jalen Brunson and Keldon Johnson challenges. Just use NBA: Series 1 Jeremi Grant in games, whether it be online or single-player, to get these achievements done. The latter is probably your best bet because the games are generally much easier. Johnson is obtainable by way of acquiring the Series 1 Trail Blazers Starters Option Pack. This pack can be obtained through the Token Market, and it costs 20 Tokens to get.

This challenge is set to end on November 10.