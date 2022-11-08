NBA 2K23: How to get Takeover Elvin Hayes in MyTeam

A new NBA 2K23 Takeover challenge dropped in MyTeam on November 8, and it’s a big one. “The Big E,” Basketball Hall of Famer Elvin Hayes is the target for this challenge. A new 93 OVR Takeover card of Hayes is available in MyTeam, and can be obtained just by completing in-game tasks throughout the mode. So, what will you need to do in order to get Takeover Hayes? Let’s take a look.

How to get Takeover Elvin Hayes in NBA 2K23 MyTeam

In order to get the Takeover Hayes in MyTeam, players must complete six separate Agendas. These Agendas include cumulative objectives that need to be completed by playing across MyTeam’s various online and offline modes.

Here’s a look at the six Agendas, plus the rewards for each:

Score 54 games with a Center in a game (reward is Historic Trophy Case Pack)

Get 35 rebounds with Rockets players over multiple games (reward is Rebounder Award Pack)

Get 50 blocks over multiple games (reward is Rim Protector Award Pack)

Score 100 points in the paint with Wizards players over multiple games (reward is Post Scorer Award Pack)

Win five games using 10 Wizards players in your lineup (reward is Current Trophy Case Pack)

Win five Triple Threat (Single-Player) or Triple Threat Online games using three Rockets players

Our advice is to work within the single-player game modes, like Domination or the aforementioned Triple threat single-player option. This will allow you to rack up stats, without having to deal with the “sweats” in online players. There are some cheap options for the Wizards objectives, like Harvey Grant and Pervis Ellison, that can be of good use. Plus, find a good Center that you are comfortable with to get the first Agenda done. It won’t be easy, but the good news is that the first Agenda does not have any team specification attached to it.

Upon completing the five, players will then receive the 93 OVR Takeover Elvin Hayes. This card will leave the MyTeam Agendas on November 15.