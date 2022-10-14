Best MyPlayer builds in NBA 2K23

The MyPlayer Builder in the current-gen versions of NBA 2K23 give basketball fans the power to create a baller in almost manner they see fit. However, there is a catch to the tool. A player’s size and attributes will dictate which badges can be upgraded to Hall of Fame. This essentially turns the builder into somewhat of a puzzle game of its own, as players will need to solve for how to get the best possible player. So, to save you an exorbitant amount of time experimenting, this guide will breakdown what we believe is the best MyPlayer build at each position in NBA 2K23.

Best point guard (PG) build: Shot Creator

Contrary to popular belief, your point guard does not need to be the second coming of Steph Curry. In actuality, the best route is to make a Shot Creator build that equally flourishes on offense and defense. It will allow you to spend a whooping 79 Badge Points with a majority being used for shooting and playmaking badges. This includes Hall of Fame Guard Up, Hall of Fame Ankle Breaker, and all Gold Tier 3 shooting badges.

Body Setting and Attributes for Shot Creator (PG)

Body Settings

Height: 6’2″

Weight: 199 lbs

Wingspan: 6’3″

Finishing attributes:

Close Shot: 57

Driving Layup: 82

Driving Dunk: 86

Standing Dunk: 35

Post Control: 25

Shooting attributes:

Mid-Range Shot: 84

Three-Point Shot: 92

Free Throw: 77

Playmaking attributes

Pass Accuracy: 73

Ball Handle: 92

Speed With Ball: 87

Defensive attributes

Interior Defense: 30

Perimeter Defense: 76

Steal: 75

Block: 35

Offensive Rebound: 25

Defensive Rebound: 51

Physicals

Speed: 86

Acceleration: 81

Strength: 47

Vertical: 72

Stamina: 93

Takeovers

Primary Takeover: Limitless Range

Secondary Takeover: Pull-Up Precision

Best shooting guard (SG) build: 3-Level Scorer

Although it doesn’t take the shape of a traditional two-guard, this 3-Level Scorer build allows shooting guards to succeed when up against most other positions. It lends players a lengthy, explosive shooter who can also lock down anyone of the same size or smaller at the perimeter. The build comes packaged with 76 possible Badge Points, providing the opportunity to have Hall of Fame Giant Slayer, Hall of Fame Volume Shooter, and Hall of Fame Ankle Braces.

Body Settings and attributes for 3-Level Scorer (SG)

Body Settings

Height: 6’9″

Weight: 190 lbs

Wingspan: 7’0″

Finishing attributes:

Close Shot: 77

Driving Layup: 84

Driving Dunk: 86

Standing Dunk: 54

Post Control: 25

Shooting attributes:

Mid-Range Shot: 86

Three-Point Shot: 88

Free Throw: 68

Playmaking attributes

Pass Accuracy: 76

Ball Handle: 86

Speed With Ball: 74

Defensive attributes

Interior Defense: 68

Perimeter Defense: 86

Steal: 78

Block: 75

Offensive Rebound: 35

Defensive Rebound: 68

Physicals

Speed: 82

Acceleration: 76

Strength: 71

Vertical: 74

Stamina: 95

Takeovers

Primary Takeover: Easy Blowbys

Secondary Takeover: Pull-Up Precision

Best small forward (SF) build: Balanced Offensive Wing

Sporting shades of Jayson Tatum and OG Anunoby, this Balanced Offensive Wing build is a small forward that utilizes a player’s strength and speed for guaranteed points in the paint and aggressive guarding. Though, it is still considered well-rounded, as maxing it out will even gift respectable dribbling and shooting abilities. The build offers up to 71 Badge Points, in total, with the most notable being Hall of Fame Giant Slayer, Hall of Fame Pro Touch, and Hall of Fame Ankle Breaker.

Body Settings and Attributes for Balanced Offensive Wing (SF)

Height: 6’8″

Weight: 235 lbs

Wingspan: 7’3″

Finishing attributes

Close Shot: 81

Driving Layup: 84

Driving Dunk: 90

Standing Dunk: 60

Post Control: 41

Shooting attributes

Mid-Range Shot: 81

Three-Point Shot: 81

Free Throw: 68

Playmaking attributes

Pass Accuracy: 80

Ball Handle: 84

Speed With Ball: 77

Defensive attributes

Interior Defense: 68

Perimeter Defense: 75

Steal: 53

Block: 51

Offensive Rebound: 65

Defensive Rebound: 75

Physicals

Speed: 82

Acceleration: 75

Strength: 90

Vertical: 76

Stamina: 90

Takeovers

Primary Takeover: Finishing Moves

Secondary Takeover: Negative Impact

Best power forward (PF) build: 3-Level Scorer

There are several paths players can take with power forward builds, though the position’s own 3-Level Scorer build has proven to be one of the most dominant in the game. Almost every skill in each attribute type holds max ratings in the mid 70s to 80s, and we cannot help but to compare it to former MVP Kevin Durant. You will also have access to 78 Badge Points, including 12 Hall of Fame Badges and 15 Gold Badges.

Body Settings and Attributes for 3-Level Scorer (PF)

Height: 6’10”

Weight: 217 lbs

Wingspan: 7’4″

Finishing attributes:

Close Shot: 82

Driving Layup: 84

Driving Dunk: 86

Standing Dunk: 70

Post Control: 50

Shooting attributes

Mid-Range Shot: 87

Three-Point Shot: 86

Free Throw: 62

Playmaking attributes

Pass Accuracy: 73

Ball Handle: 78

Speed With Ball: 70

Defensive attributes

Interior Defense: 59

Perimeter Defense: 78

Steal: 71

Block: 76

Offensive Rebound: 74

Defensive Rebound: 80

Physicals

Speed: 79

Acceleration: 75

Strength: 57

Vertical: 75

Stamina: 95

Takeovers

Primary Takeover: Limitless Range

Secondary Takeover: Pull-Up Precision

Best center (C) build: Defensive Anchor

Despite the Shaq-like Paint Beast archetype being extremely popular, it is difficult to create a build as overpowered as the Defensive Anchor that sports shades of Dikembe Mutombo and Rudy Gobert. Coming in at 7’0″, this build has the potential to max out a center’s Defensive Rebound, Block, and Interior Defense attributes. It also has a fair bit of speed, so the baller won’t be as sluggish as Paint Beasts. There are just 49 Badge Points to be earned, but 11 of them have the chance of being Hall of Fame-tier badges, such as Pro Touch, Brick Wall, and Rebound Chaser.

Body Settings and Attributes for Defensive Anchor (C)

Height : 7’0″

: 7’0″ Weight : 250 lbs

: 250 lbs Wingspan: 7’6″

Finishing attributes

Close Shot: 85

Driving Layup: 38

Driving Dunk: 57

Standing Dunk: 90

Post Control: 78

Shooting attributes

Mid-Range Shot: 50

Three-Point Shot: 25

Free Throw: 65

Playmaking attributes

Pass Accuracy: 60

Ball Handle: 30

Speed With Ball: 25

Defensive attributes

Interior Defense: 98

Perimeter Defense: 49

Steal: 50

Block: 99

Offensive Rebound: 84

Defensive Rebound: 99

Physicals

Speed: 70

Acceleration: 61

Strength: 94

Vertical: 72

Stamina: 97

Takeovers