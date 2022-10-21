NBA 2K23 The City and MyPlayer: Season 2 rewards – All levels, items, and more
A new Season brings new rewards.
The NBA season is officially underway, and that means it’s time for a brand new season in NBA 2K23. For the next six weeks, you can both work with and play against your fellow players to earn many amazing rewards. Let’s break down every reward in NBA 2K23 Season 2.
All NBA 2K23 The City: Season 2 rewards
|Level
|Rewards
|1
|Breast Cancer Awareness Tee & Season 2 Tee
|2
|Season 2 ball
|3
|New Shot Meter
|4
|New Green Release animation
|5
|New player indicator
|6
|Three MyTeam tokens
|7
|Season 2 Emote pack #1
|8
|30-minute double XP coin
|9
|NBA 2K16 Banner & Water Banner
|10
|MTN DEW VooDEW Grim Mask
|11
|New player indicator
|12
|Season 2 emote pack #2
|13
|Signature Tissot Watch
|14
|Attribute Boosing Arm Sleeve (+1 post control)
|15
|30-minute double XP coin
|16
|Shawn Kemp Banner & Jalen Brusonson Banner
|17
|My Team Sharpshooters Award Pack
|18
|MTN DEW VooDEW Grim Gloves
|19
|Season 2 Emote Pack #3
|20
|Dirk/Kidd Dynamic Duos Banner & Spida Banner
|21
|One Hour Double XP Coin
|22
|Gatorade Boosts (15 Games)
|23
|MyTeam Shades of Evo Player Card
|24
|Attribute Boosing Arm Sleeve (+1 block)
|25
|MTN DEW VooDEW Grim Pants
|26
|Wilt Chamberlian Banner & Khris Middleton Banner
|27
|Season 2 Emote pack #4
|28
|Attribute Boosing Arm Sleeve (+1 Mid Range)
|29
|One Hour Double XP Coin
|30
|Skeleton Mascot
|31
|Skill boosts (10 games)
|32
|Paul George Banner & Alex Caruso Banner
|33
|Season 2 Emote Pack #5
|34
|MyTeam Silencers Pack
|35
|MTN DEW VooDEW Grim Hoodie
|36
|2 Hour Double XP Coin
|37
|Authentic NBA Player Jersey
|38
|Season 2 Suit
|39
|1 extra badge point
|40
|Jabbawockeez Mascot & Signature dances/emotes
As was the same last season, you begin your season quest by clicking on the season prizes in the MyCareer menu and claiming the T-shirt prizes right away. This season is set to end just after Thanksgiving on December 2.