NBA 2K23 The City and MyPlayer: Season 2 rewards – All levels, items, and more

The NBA season is officially underway, and that means it’s time for a brand new season in NBA 2K23. For the next six weeks, you can both work with and play against your fellow players to earn many amazing rewards. Let’s break down every reward in NBA 2K23 Season 2.

All NBA 2K23 The City: Season 2 rewards

Level Rewards 1 Breast Cancer Awareness Tee & Season 2 Tee 2 Season 2 ball 3 New Shot Meter 4 New Green Release animation 5 New player indicator 6 Three MyTeam tokens 7 Season 2 Emote pack #1 8 30-minute double XP coin 9 NBA 2K16 Banner & Water Banner 10 MTN DEW VooDEW Grim Mask 11 New player indicator 12 Season 2 emote pack #2 13 Signature Tissot Watch 14 Attribute Boosing Arm Sleeve (+1 post control) 15 30-minute double XP coin 16 Shawn Kemp Banner & Jalen Brusonson Banner 17 My Team Sharpshooters Award Pack 18 MTN DEW VooDEW Grim Gloves 19 Season 2 Emote Pack #3 20 Dirk/Kidd Dynamic Duos Banner & Spida Banner 21 One Hour Double XP Coin 22 Gatorade Boosts (15 Games) 23 MyTeam Shades of Evo Player Card 24 Attribute Boosing Arm Sleeve (+1 block) 25 MTN DEW VooDEW Grim Pants 26 Wilt Chamberlian Banner & Khris Middleton Banner 27 Season 2 Emote pack #4 28 Attribute Boosing Arm Sleeve (+1 Mid Range) 29 One Hour Double XP Coin 30 Skeleton Mascot 31 Skill boosts (10 games) 32 Paul George Banner & Alex Caruso Banner 33 Season 2 Emote Pack #5 34 MyTeam Silencers Pack 35 MTN DEW VooDEW Grim Hoodie 36 2 Hour Double XP Coin 37 Authentic NBA Player Jersey 38 Season 2 Suit 39 1 extra badge point 40 Jabbawockeez Mascot & Signature dances/emotes

As was the same last season, you begin your season quest by clicking on the season prizes in the MyCareer menu and claiming the T-shirt prizes right away. This season is set to end just after Thanksgiving on December 2.