New Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch Adds Accessibility Features and Widescale Improvements

Baldur’s Gate 3 has been a smash hit for gamers this year, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t room for improvement. Larian recently announced Patch #4 for the game, which includes over 1000 fixes with a focus on accessibility and customization of gameplay.

Following the scandal of His Majesty’s fur for the last Baldur’s Gate 3 patch, this latest announcement is chock full of updates that focus on fixing bugs and improving accessibility for the popular D&D game. There’s a lot to cover with this one, which is exciting news for those of us who are still deep into our first or fifteenth playthrough.

The patch features a new colorblind mode to help gamers with various types of colorblindness better navigate the game.

Toggling this feature will adjust the colors to make it easier for players to differentiate between map icons, portrait frames, and other key game features.

There are a whole host of gameplay updates in this latest patch that cover a wide range of features, so we’re going to focus on the highlights here. Key gameplay updates from the latest Baldur’s Gate 3 patch include:

Changes to Scratch’s fetch behavior to help him bring back a wider variety of items. It will also be harder to accidentally lose Scratch’s ball, as he will sometimes give it back to you if you lose it somewhere that isn’t, say, an endless void. Alas, he will also stop giving you two items if you intimidate him to drop what he found.

You can now use various items like soap and sponges to clean up your party members so they won’t be quite so gross in cutscenes.

Updates to spell mechanics including the ability to recast Speak with Dead if you don’t ask questions the first time and need to change tactics.

Adjustments to leveling up for certain classes to ensure they acquire the correct feats and spells for their levels.

The addition of more auto-save points, particularly in the Shadow-Cursed Lands.

Bug Fix Highlights From Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch #4

This round of updates also aims to squash a vast army of bugs that have been impacting players. These include:

A number of fixes for situations that would cause the game to crash, such as switching between controller and keyboard, multiplayer crashes when encountering the Nightsong, and a freeze issue when looting True Soul Nere’s corpse.

Fixes for dialogue errors, such as not being able to select certain dialogue options or not being able to initiate conversations with NPCs.

Summoned creatures brought forth by your companions will no longer start attacking you if you dismiss the companion.

Combat and Balance Fix Highlights from Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch #4

The latest Baldur’s Gate 3 patch also features multiple changes to improve combat balance and playability. Key updates in this area include:

Errors causing enemies to only dash and move, or to do nothing during their turn if the dash action wasn’t removed, have been fixed.

Adjustments to the prices of certain combat items, such as the Scroll of True Resurrection.

Fixes to various combat actions across classes, including adjustments to the Rage condition and to damage applied when monks use Flurry of Blows to push someone.

Adjustments to specific issues with a variety of boss combatants in combat to ensure they’re following the rules of D&D just like we are.

In addition to all of these massive changes and updates, Larian has also made a few adjustments to the art and animation for the game to add more depth and flavor. Some key updates in this area include:

More animations for your companions while at camp, including additional idle behaviors for Karlach, Minthira, Halsin, Shadowheart, and Lae’zel.

Changes to the color of potions to help us stop confusing Potions of Mindreading with Healing Potions.

Multiple changes to maps and areas to improve the art and fix errors with animation, including adjustments for certain character appearances and an overhaul of in-game lighting.

Tweaks to the story and script across all three Acts to improve continuity and story progression.

This latest patch for Baldur’s Gate 3 is basically a huge overhaul of the game, improving it across a wide variety of areas in all three acts. When they say over 1000 fixes, they aren’t kidding! You can review the full list to check if your least favorite issues were addressed in Larian’s official patch notes post.