New Tales from the Borderlands pre-order guide – Bonuses, editions, and more

With the new stand-alone narrative Borderlands game on the horizon, imaginatively named New Tales from the Borderlands, we can look forward to getting plunged back into the whacky, dusty world of mayhem and black comedy. The new Tales from the Borderlands game will focus on the stories of Anu, Octavio, and Fran, and their struggle to survive the upcoming conflict — or take some evil corporate overlords down with them. But before that can happen, we have to wait a little longer for the game’s release. In the meantime, let us examine what the preorder for the game looks like and what sorts of Editions are available for players to pick up.

New Tales from the Borderlands Preorder bonuses

With the New Tales from the Borderlands already available for preorder, everyone would, naturally, like to know what bonuses they would be getting for taking an early plunge. As it currently stands, to qualify to receive the preorder bonuses, you have up until the cutoff date of October 20 to get the game. If you do so, you will receive:

Adventure Capital Pack is a set of one cosmetic skin for each of the main characters, Octavio, Fran, and Anu.

is a set of one cosmetic skin for each of the main characters, Octavio, Fran, and Anu. FL4K Vaultlander Figurine , which is an in-game collectible item.

, which is an in-game collectible item. An amount of 10000 in-game currency

Image via 2K

New Tales from the Borderlands Standard Edition

If you buy the Standard Edition of New Tales from the Borderlands for $39.99, you will get the full game when it releases. Nothing more, and nothing less. The only extra you can get with this Edition are the preorder extras that we’ve outlined above, in case you preorder it, of course.

New Tales from the Borderlands Deluxe Edition

If you instead choose to grab the Deluxe Edition of New Tales from the Borderlands for the price of $49.99, you will be getting the full game and the previous Tales from the Borderlands game. And once again, if you preorder it, you will also get all the preorder bonuses.