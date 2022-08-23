New Tales from the Borderlands revealed, new characters introduced

After being leaked online, the sequel to Telltale Game’s 2014 Tales from the Borderlands, now officially known as New Tales from the Borderlands, has been revealed during the Gamescom Opening Night Live stream. During the stream, viewers were able to get a glimpse at the story as well as who the playable characters will be. This sequel is being developed by Gearbox and 2K Games.

Much like its predecessor, New Tales from the Borderlands will bring a narrative-focused story where your choices will determine the outcome of your story. In this story, there are three characters: Anu, Fran, and Octavio, who are on a mission to find a Vault Key so they can open a Vault, much like Rhys and Fiona were trying to do in the first game. All three have their own reasons for wanting to find that Vault Key. Anu wants the universe to be known for more than just creating weapons, Octavio wants fame and fortune, and Fran is seeking revenge. However, it won’t be that easy as other characters are looking for that Vault Key and will do whatever it takes to get their hands on it.

There are plenty of new characters who appear throughout the trailer, such as a robot who seemingly joins the group and an enemy who is invading the planet. Familiar faces such as Rhys will also appear throughout the game, though his role in the game hasn’t been disclosed.

New Tales from the Borderlands is set to release on October 21 on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. There will be two editions of this game, the Standard and Deluxe Edition, the latter coming with a copy of the original Tales game which makes it perfect for any newcomer who wants to get into the series before the new title comes out.