New World weapon tier list – Best weapons for PVP in New World

Excelling in any player vs player content will ultimately come down to player skill. Still, we’d argue that picking the right tools for the job is as much of a skillful play as button-mashing. That’s why it’s a good idea to at least know what you’re facing or wielding and how it compares. That’s how most PVP content works in games, and in New World, as an MMO, it’s the same. Better to get into the PVP arena armed with knowledge and the right weapons, than to walk in blindly and then wonder what happened afterwards. Meta plays an important part in picking the best weapons, so we’ve prepared a tier list of the best PVP in New World.

Related: New World weapon tier list – Best weapons for PVE in New World

The best weapons in New World for PVP

S Tier

Rapier: With extremely quick speed and high damage with its’ thrusting and slashing damage, this one-handed weapon is truly ‘death by a thousand cuts’ in PVP.

With extremely quick speed and high damage with its’ thrusting and slashing damage, this one-handed weapon is truly ‘death by a thousand cuts’ in PVP. Ice Gauntlet: In PVP, proper crowd control is one of the most important aspects of high-level combat. And that’s exactly where the Ice Gauntlet shines.

In PVP, proper crowd control is one of the most important aspects of high-level combat. And that’s exactly where the Ice Gauntlet shines. Life Staff: The best weapon for healing and support, it’s uses are as vital in PVP as anywhere else. You can’t kill anyone if you’re not alive to do it.

The best weapon for healing and support, it’s uses are as vital in PVP as anywhere else. You can’t kill anyone if you’re not alive to do it. Sword & Shield: There are more ways to control combat than pure CC, and with sword & board, you can survive long enough to swing any fight in your favor.

A Tier

Spear: The versatility of the Spear shines in PVP. You can adapt to your opponent’s playstyle and weapon of choice, and explit their weaknesses.

The versatility of the Spear shines in PVP. You can adapt to your opponent’s playstyle and weapon of choice, and explit their weaknesses. Fire Staff: The pure destructive nature of fire magic naturally find its place in PVP arenas. Proper positioning plays vital role in utilizing it to it’s full potential.

The pure destructive nature of fire magic naturally find its place in PVP arenas. Proper positioning plays vital role in utilizing it to it’s full potential. Bow: With its quick firing rate and good mobility, you can use the Bow to pepper your enemies full of arrows (and poison) from afar.

B Tier

Great Axe: Self-healing is incredibly imporant in PVP, and the Great Axe is a good choice for sustainability and damage. It’s held back due to its slowness.

Self-healing is incredibly imporant in PVP, and the Great Axe is a good choice for sustainability and damage. It’s held back due to its slowness. Void Gauntlets: Debuffs and hexes are important in PVP when you enter with a good game plan, but you can’t rely on your enemies to play along, which is where these gauntlets drop off.

Debuffs and hexes are important in PVP when you enter with a good game plan, but you can’t rely on your enemies to play along, which is where these gauntlets drop off. Blunderbuss: This weapon can either carry you to an easy victory or completely backfire and result in a defeat. It all depends on your opponents’ setup, making it an unreliable pick.

C Tier

Warhammer: It’s cool that it can deal huge damage, but what use is that when it takes ages to swing.

It’s cool that it can deal huge damage, but what use is that when it takes ages to swing. Hatchet: The Hatchet is a good weapon. But not great, not even close. You’re shooting yourself in the foot by using it, when Sword & Shield are right there, for example.

The Hatchet is a good weapon. But not great, not even close. You’re shooting yourself in the foot by using it, when Sword & Shield are right there, for example. Musket: This gun can deal a lot of damage when it hits, but suffers from the same issue as the Warhammer. You’ll get hacked to pieces by the time you reload.

Related: How to get the Javelin of Dryadic Empowerment in New World