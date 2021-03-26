NHL 21: How to complete HUT All-Stars Objectives challenge

On March 26, EA Sports and the NHL 21 team celebrated the halfway point of the NHL season with a brand new promo, HUT All-Stars. This new promo, designed to celebrate the best players up to this point, as well as past NHL All-Stars. And as part of this promo, a brand new set of Objectives are now available. Here’s how you can complete them.

In order to complete this particular challenge, NHL players will need to complete eight separate objectives. The eight objectives are as follows:

Play 23 Games in HUT Rush

Take 139 Shots on Goal (Can be done in Squad Battles, Rivals, and HUT Champions

Win 5 Games by 8 Goals (Can be done in Squad Battles, Rivals, and HUT Champions)

Block 15 Shots (Can be done in Squad Battles, Rivals, and HUT Champions)

Score 29 Goals (Can be done in Squad Battles, Rivals, and HUT Champions)

Complete 5 Sets

Buy 5 Items from Auction House

Earn 12 Stars in Challenges

Each objective, upon completion, will yield a HUT All-Stars Event Collectible. Those who complete all eight will receive 2,000 Coins.

None of these objectives are particularly daunting, especially since the big ones can be done solely in Squad Battles. Just get your games in, and you should be fine.

Collectibles can be used in Sets. The HUT All-Stars High Score Pack, 88 OVR All-Star Choice, 91 OVR All-Star Choice, AND 94 OVR sets all require Collectibles, so make sure to get these items.

The objectives expire on April 9.

